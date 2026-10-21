FPL Gameweek 8: Which players are predicted to get goals + assists?

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 8?

We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections and may be updated closer to the deadline

SUMMARY

Topping the projected attacking returns this week is Bruno Fernandes (£11.8m), with an impressive 0.91 expected returns. However, the Manchester United talisman heads into the home clash against Bournemouth out of form, having failed to register a goal or an assist in his previous five league matches.

Not far behind is Erling Haaland (£15.7m), who has a projection of 0.81. The Norwegian picked up a knock in Gameweek 7, raising concerns over his fitness. However, he has since been declared fit and made the bench for Manchester City’s midweek Champions League clash. A tricky meeting with Aston Villa awaits this weekend.

Completing the top three is another Manchester United attacker, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m), who also boasts a projection of 0.81. Unlike his teammate Fernandes, Mbeumo has been much more consistent in front of goal. He has produced five attacking returns across his opening seven league matches, scoring in four separate games.

Chelsea also feature prominently among the projections ahead of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. Cole Palmer (£9.7m) has registered six attacking returns this season, whilst João Pedro (£7.9m) has managed eight. Morgan Rogers (£8.0m) also ranks highly, having produced five goal contributions so far. Their respective projections stand at 0.79, 0.74 and 0.54.

Another player worth highlighting is Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (£9.6m). Despite producing excellent underlying numbers, the winger has now gone three consecutive league matches without an attacking return. That will undoubtedly frustrate owners, although his underlying performances suggest returns could be around the corner.

A similar frustration surrounds Gonzalo García (£6.1m), who has a projection of 0.55 ahead of Fulham’s trip to Coventry City. The forward hasn’t scored since Gameweek 1 and has failed to deliver against promoted opposition in his previous two outings. It’s last-chance saloon time, so can he end that drought this weekend?