FPL Gameweek 8: Best clean sheet odds

Ahead of Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we take a look at the sides with the best clean sheet odds.

Each week, we use the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker to assess every Premier League team’s projected clean sheet chances.

The percentages give FPL managers another useful tool when weighing up their defensive picks, transfers and starting XI decisions.

GAMEWEEK 8: CLEAN SHEET PERCENTAGES

SUMMARY

Arsenal once again top the projected clean-sheet rankings this week, something we’ve become accustomed to seeing. The Gunners have been excellent defensively, keeping seven clean sheets across all competitions this season. With Everton visiting the Emirates in Gameweek 8, they have a fantastic opportunity to add an eighth.

Brentford sit second in the projections, although their 36% clean-sheet probability is significantly lower than Arsenal’s. Both of their league shutouts this season have come at home, but they travel to newly promoted Hull City this weekend. The Tigers are ranked 20th for xG this season, so it’s an excellent opportunity for the Bees to secure their first away clean sheet of the campaign.

Completing the top three is Manchester City, who have already shown their defensive capabilities with league clean sheets against Liverpool and Manchester United. However, they have now gone three consecutive matches without a shutout. A trip to improving Aston Villa awaits this weekend, which could prove tougher than the projections suggest.

Chelsea and Manchester United are the only other sides with clean-sheet probabilities of at least 30%. The Blues secured their first league shutout of the season against Everton last time out and now host a Tottenham Hotspur side that has scored more league goals than just one other team.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick’s United are still searching for their first Premier League clean sheet of the campaign. In fact, their only shutout across all competitions came against Sabah in the Champions League. They host Bournemouth this weekend, although that could prove a tricky fixture given their defensive struggles so far.

Leeds United aren’t far behind those sides, with a 29% chance of keeping a clean sheet. Their tally of six goals conceded is the third-lowest in the division, while opponents Sunderland have slipped to 20th, having failed to score in three of their last four league games.

Several teams have clean-sheet probabilities below 20% this week. Brighton and Hove Albion‘s inclusion is particularly interesting for FPL managers. The Seagulls have been one of the league’s most impressive defensive sides this season, making their assets popular picks. However, a difficult meeting with Liverpool presents owners with a big ‘start or bench’ decision ahead of Gameweek 8.

LOOKING AHEAD

Arsenal lead the projected clean-sheet rankings across the next six Gameweeks, with three favourable fixtures in the next four. Their best opportunity comes against newly promoted Hull City in Gameweek 10 (60%), whilst Everton this weekend (52%) also stands out.

Manchester City also have an appealing schedule, with Fulham in Gameweek 11 offering their best clean-sheet probability (44%).

Chelsea have a decent run ahead, with no clean sheet odds below 26%.

Tottenham Hotspur‘s toughest test is straight away but their schedule improves thereafter. Home matches against Ipswich, Crystal Palace and Fulham look particularly favourable.

Completing the top five is Liverpool, whose defensive prospects look fairly limited – especially in the next two Gameweeks. Gameweek 10 is probably a good time to revisit them.