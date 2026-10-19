Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 8?

19 October 2026 36 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In the Suspension Tightrope, we keep an eye on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are racking up the yellow cards and nearing a one-match ban.

The cut-off dates and thresholds for suspensions are also discussed in this piece.

Finally, we round up the individuals already suspended and who will be returning from a ban in Gameweek 8.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek 6 ban in

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek 8 ban

Igor Thiago (£7.8m) has joined three others – Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m), Oli McBurnie (£5.5m) and Matt Crooks (£4.4m) – who were already on four bookings ahead of Gameweek 7.

Thiago has been booked four matches on the spin, and has 12 more Gameweeks to avoid another.

Janelt, of course, was sent off at the weekend, but those two bookable offences don’t affect his yellow card count above.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek 8 ban

There are 11 others on three bookings. These players have to avoid two cautions in their next dozen top-flight fixtures in order to swerve a ban.

Five players joined these ranks in Gameweek 7.

The top-scoring FPL midfielder, the 45% owned Pascal Gross (£6.1m), is among this group.

So too is Yoane Wissa (£6.1m), who Fantasy managers are losing faith with; he’s the most-sold forward of the Gameweek so far.

Bournemouth centre-half Antonio Silva (£5.0m), Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong (£5.0m) and Fulham no. 10 Joshua King (£5.6m) round off the new entires.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m), the third-most-owned FPL forward, remains on three cautions.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

FPL Gameweek 34: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

Two of Brentford’s central midfielders received their marching orders in Gameweek 7.

The aforementioned Janelt will only serve a one-match ban but Yehor Yarmoliuk (£4.8m) faces three games on the sidelines, as his red card was for violent conduct. One of the fixtures he’ll miss is the EFL Cup fourth round tie against Sunderland, at least.

Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) also starts a three-match ban; he was sent off for serious foul play in the win over Hull City. Again, one of those three fixtures will be an EFL Cup game next week.

Sunderland’s Kevin Danso (£5.0m) was sent off for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity in the loss to Bournemouth. The Austrian sits out Gameweek 8 before returning thereafter.

Finally, Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.4m) serves game two of a three-match ban.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 8

Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch (£5.8m) and Axel Disasi (£4.4m) are back from suspension this weekend.

36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Can Thiago do a Diego Costa?

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    1. el polako
      45 mins ago

      Who knows?
      Maybe if he’d buy him a drink first?

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      1. Ball Ake
        40 mins ago

        Buy him a raw steak, couple of glasses of rioja, see where the evening goes.

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  2. Mweene
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Spurs are back

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Were hanging on for 90mins

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    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour ago

      Mate, it's Coventry City at home, relax lmfao.

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    3. RICICLE
      14 mins ago

      How?

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  3. The Mighty Whites
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Start 2, 1 must be a defender:

    Thomas v Fulham (H)
    De Cuyper v Liverpool (A)
    Gross v Liverpool (A)
    King v Coventry (A)

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Thomas/King

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    2. Ball Ake
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      De Cuyper
      Gross

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    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour ago

      Thomas
      Gross

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    4. The Tonberry
      just now

      Thomas Gross

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  4. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Coventry defensive assets would be great if they had an actual GK instead of a string bean with a perm in goal

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  5. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Enzo and Groß or Mbeumo and Manzambi?!

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    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      M&M

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    2. FDMS All Starz
      just now

      Gross & Manzambi

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  6. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    What’s the likely Last Man Standing score this GW?

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    1. Ball Ake
      37 mins ago

      Safety score currently 57, which is also my current score. Fingernails hanging on and by.

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      1. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        34 mins ago

        I ended the GW on 60

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        1. Ball Ake
          27 mins ago

          You're safe my friend.

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  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    53 mins ago

    4m Thomas only 4 points behind £8m Gabriel and 2 ahead of £6.5m VVD so far. Power of the defcon!

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Planning to ditch Gvardiol for him. Got his 8 pts on Gw2 BB though, but sold on WC gw3 because I didn't trust Coventry not being whipping boys. Best 5th def imo.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        Depending on the formation of course.

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  8. DagheMunegu
    51 mins ago

    G2G ?

    Raya
    Calafiori Muha Hall
    Saka King Rogers Shade
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo

    Bentley Gross De Cuyper Van Hecke

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Shade to Schade hoping no schade or shading away...

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      G2G, I woyld like to start Groß though.

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  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    35 mins ago

    What has happened to the captain's poll?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      29 mins ago

      Haaland possibly injured

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      29 mins ago

      Is your hotel room still intact?

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        19 mins ago

        I threw the complimentary tray of coffee sachets across the room when Kinksy tapped the ball into his own net.

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 mins ago

          I celebrated Kinsky being atrocious with a glass of red red wine... Verbruggen has done well for me. But his next two aren't good.

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        2. The Knights Template
          9 mins ago

          I always nick the espresso pods from mine lodgings each day when travelling! Replenish, nick, replenish, nick, cha cha cha!

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  10. Gudjohnsen
    20 mins ago

    Start De Cuyper or Thomas?

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    1. The Knights Template
      8 mins ago

      Brighton are better than Liverpool.

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Good question. This is one of those coin toss category ones imo. CS unlikely for both, but Thomas has better chance. He should also get defcon. Who is against de Cuyper from Liv? Can he stop him?

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  11. ZakAFC_
    5 mins ago

    Any changes to this WC?

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Rogers, Mbeumo, Tavernier, Groß
    Haaland, Joao Pedro

    Dubravka, Muharemovic, Thomas, Kusi-Asare

    0.7 ITB

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