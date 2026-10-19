Scout Notes

FPL notes: Iwobi outdoes Garcia and King + are Hull regressing?

19 October 2026 42 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Midway through their run of consecutive matches versus the promoted trio, Fulham finally picked up their maiden victory of 2026/27.

In truth, the win should have been bigger, with the Cottagers up 18-5 on shots and 1.38-0.16 on expected goals (xG).

However, their sole goal against Hull City involved neither Gonzalo Garcia (£6.1m) nor Josh King (£5.6m).

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes from Craven Cottage.

FPL notes 81

GONZALO + KING FRUSTRATE

Fulham entered Gameweek 7 bottom of the league, following late heartbreaks against Manchester United and Ipswich Town.

It put new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa under pressure, but those who saw potential in attacking duo Garcia and King were optimistic. One keeps being presented with huge opportunities, while the other is the league leader for touches inside the penalty area (now 48).

However, King spurned a second-half sitter once his one-two with Shea Charles (£5.0m) raised hopes. The teenager also missed a couple of other chances and saw three creations head nowhere.

Booked early on, King’s 78th-minute removal was seemingly due to cramp. That’s four blanks in a row for him.

But summer signing Garcia’s basket remains empty since his Gameweek 1 goal. In fact, just three of his latest 17 shots have been on target, and he’s missed all six big chances in that time. That includes Saturday’s 74th-minute close-range header that hit the crossbar.

FPL notes: Iwobi outdoes Garcia + King, red for Sessegnon

He is currently the worst finisher when looking at shot quality (Shooting Goals Added/SGA, -2.52).

So, while the Spaniard is worth keeping for the ‘good’ Coventry City fixture, all faith in him is evaporating.

PROMISING IWOBI STATS

In another attack, Garcia set up a big chance for Alex Iwobi (£5.4m), who fired straight at Konstantinos Tzolakis (£4.7m).

The Greek made five saves and was trying to make amends for an earlier Iwobi shot that he let squirm through his arms and into the net. It was a passage of play full of Hull errors, as a poor clearance is what allowed Sander Berge (£4.9m) to tee up Iwobi’s low near-post strike.

After averaging 9.75 attacking returns throughout the previous four league campaigns, this was the midfielder’s first of 2026/27.

It was a day of four close-range efforts and 12 successful passes into the opposition box, meaning only Bruno Fernandes (£11.8m) beats him overall for both this (32, below) and successful crosses (12).

FPL notes: Iwobi outdoes Garcia + King, red for Sessegnon 1

Iwobi is also right behind Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) when it comes to creating the most big chances (six).

As of now, the Cottagers have three of the four biggest expected goal involvement (xGI) underachievers.

DEFCON DATA

Elsewhere, although his owners will cherish the clean sheet, this was the first time that David Affengruber (£4.5m) didn’t collect defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards.

FPL notes 83

Instead, they went to his centre-back partner Calvin Bassey (£4.5m) – who also had a big chance from a set play – and Hull’s John Egan (£4.1m).

As for Timothy Castagne (£4.5m), he was recalled into Fulham’s starting XI and picked up two bonus points.

HULL WERE BAD

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno (£4.5m) didn’t add a single save to his clean sheet because the Tigers failed to register a single shot on target or big chance. Fulham dominated possession.

FPL notes 82

“We got what we deserved from it, really. It was maybe our worst performance in my time here. In possession, out of possession, first balls, second balls, transitions – Fulham were much better than us in all of those areas, and in some ways it was men against boys.

“We were very poor with the ball. In the end, we gave them the goal. In some ways, we can be relieved it was only 1-0 with the chances they had. It felt like we could have played until tomorrow and not scored – that was my feeling watching it.” – Sergej Jakirović

Mohamed Belloumi (£5.2m) found himself back in Sergej Jakirović’s XI after fatigue restricted him to a goal-scoring Gameweek 6 cameo versus Everton.

But the early momentum gained from two initial victories seems to have disappeared, and next they have to host sixth-placed Brentford.

It’s unlikely that Robinio Vaz (£5.0m) will be available, as Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) – King’s replacement – received a straight red card for putting studs into the loanee’s Achilles.

“The Achilles is very painful, and he [Vaz] will go for a scan on his leg, and then we will see what happens. It looks like a bad one.” – Sergej Jakirović to Hull Live

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

42 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    I think we should just not have Fulham players. Just as we should not have Hull, Coventry or Ipswich players.

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    1. el polako
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      and Saka.

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      1. Brosstan
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Saka is a better pick than Palmer and Bruno...

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        1. el polako
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Now you’re just fishing.

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          1. Brosstan
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Bruno is awful. Palmers has been decent but his stats are worse than Bruno. Saka at least has decent underlying stats.

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            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Here I agree. Saka also assisted and scored last week, unfortunately in te wrong game though.

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        2. JBG
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Yeah... no. Palmer the best of those 3, but even he's shite for his price.

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            When everyone (barring strong template picks) is shite for their price, price really doesn't matter that much.

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    2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Some of us don’t

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      1. Brosstan
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I dont. Just responding to the article.

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    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      30 mins ago

      I basically disagree, but I am looking at Bobby Thomas. Perhaps he is the exception that confirms your "rule". There is a phrase about that, but not sure exactly how to say it.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        30 mins ago

        I basically agree 😉

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      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        Coventry hasn't been conceding too much lately and he is the definition of defcon monster. 4.7 points per match despite having played vs Arsenal, MCI and Brighton isn't bad.

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  2. Shark Team
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Haaland didn’t train ahead of tomorrow game.
    Also sell Gonzalo this gw for DCL? Or give him one more chance?(to miss it)

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      44 mins ago

      You know what happens if you keep him, but also what happens if you sell him 😉

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  3. Lost for Wirtz
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Who would you bench from Tavernier, Bruno, Groß

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    1. Bobby Digital
      50 mins ago

      Groß

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    2. Brosstan
      49 mins ago

      Bruno

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    3. One for All
      41 mins ago

      Bruno

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    4. Shark Team
      3 mins ago

      Gross bec Bruno has good record vs

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  4. cigan
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Got 4 FT but no idea what to do this week. Want Odegaard and Munoz out tho

    A) Kinsky to Tzolakis (Penders?) to bench Verbruggeb for the next 2
    B) Odegaard to Schade
    C) Munoz to who? No standouts atm so it can wait a week or 2 I guess
    D) any combo of 2-3 transfers mentioned above

    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    Calafiori Konsa Muharemovic (Munoz Kayode)
    Mbeumo Rogers Mgw Odegaard (Gomez)
    Haaland Pedro DCL

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      37 mins ago

      I wouldn't pick Tzolakis. Verbruggen is problematic, he is my only gk, but sometimes good goalkeepers get their hauls in difficult games. MCI will certainly score, but I expect him to get save points.

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  5. The Mighty Hippo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Which City winger is most likely to get increased gametime following Semenyo's injury, Doku or Ndiaye? I'm looking at a suitable 5th midfield replacement for Barnes. I was originally considering Tav, but a potentially reliable City option is tempting.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      45 mins ago

      There is no safe starter in that team except Erling (if fit) and Gianluigi. No Pep roulette, but Enzo roulette isn't any different. This is just my opinion, but I believe most will agree.

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  6. Jebiga
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Who is the best gk for next 7-8gws that is rotating nicely with Kinsky?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Trafford

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  7. g40steve
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Kulu on the bench

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    1. JBG
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      He was such a fun asset a couple of seasons ago.

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  8. Jebiga
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Was thinking Cherki to Rodgers for FT, how stupid I am 🙂

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour ago

      Morgan Rogers?

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      1. Brosstan
        25 mins ago

        Rodgers

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      2. The Philosopher
        19 mins ago

        Brendan Rodgers

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      3. Jebiga
        16 mins ago

        Yes

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    2. JBG
      1 min ago

      Aaron Rodgers?

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  9. Meta12345
    1 hour ago

    Which combo?

    A) odegaard, palmer, manzambi
    B) saka, mbeumo, rudoni

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      36 mins ago

      B imo

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  10. Fergymac
    58 mins ago

    Is Gakpo a good WC pick now he is back from injury

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    1. Shark Team
      1 min ago

      Not yet, Barcola is nailed and he might rotate with Munoz in PL/CL games for some gws till back to full speed

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  11. Brosstan
    57 mins ago

    Foden to play up top if Haaland is out. Essential if true

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    1. The Philosopher
      20 mins ago

      Think we get some idea about Haaland injury during the CL game tomorrow.

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      1. Brosstan
        15 mins ago

        He would probably be rested anyway.

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        1. Jebiga
          7 mins ago

          Not so sure if he's creating records In ucl...

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