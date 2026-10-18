FPL notes: Szoboszlai + Frimpong injury latest, Thiago nears ban

Liverpool got the job done against nine-man Brentford on Saturday, with goals from Victor Munoz (£6.5m) and Alexander Isak (£9.0m).

Here are our Scout Notes from the Gtech Community Stadium.

IRAOLA ON SZOBOSZLAI + FRIMPONG

Liverpool picked up two fresh injuries on Saturday, with Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m) and Jeremie Frimpong (£5.2m) both expected to be out “for some time”.

Szoboszlai was forced off in the first-half with a recurrence of the same hamstring injury that kept him out of Gameweek 6.

Substitute Frimpong had to limp off with a similar issue in the 52nd minute.

Both players will now undergo scans.

“Dom [Szoboszlai] felt the same injury, it’s not a new injury and was probably not healed enough, so we will need more time with him. “Jeremie’s [Frimpong] was new, I think he finished cramping the other day [against LASK]. I put him on because playing against 10, going forward I thought he could give us more than Ronald [Araujo]. After, I value a lot and he was very good, Victor [Munoz] playing as a right-back. “But it will mean we will lose Dom and Jeremie for some time, yes.” – Andoni Iraola

ISAK RETURNS/WIRTZ’S CREATIVITY

Andoni Iraola had previously been boosted by the returns of Isak and Szoboszlai, as well as Cody Gakpo (£7.1m), who was back on the bench.

After a fairly quiet first half, Munoz levelled for Liverpool, before Isak clinically put the Reds in front on his return from injury.

The Sweden international may have only touched the ball 16 times. However, he still managed to claim nine points, having banked the maximum bonus for the third time this season.

Florian Wirtz (£7.2m) meanwhile supplied his second assist in three matches and created nine chances for his teammates, all from open play.

After his midweek hat-trick, Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) also carried a threat. He set up Isak’s goal, as well as hitting the crossbar himself, with four shots in total.

“Yes, I think both had a lot of influence in the chances the other day [against LASK] and the goals. Also, today, Bradley [Barcola], I think he has missed probably clear chances. The crossbar, I remember, the situation [where] he tries to chip, then the one when he squares to Koumas, like almost against the goalkeeper. [They are] chances that the other day he scored three. But I love that he’s having so many chances and being in those situations.” – Andoni Iraola on Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola

Defensively, both Liverpool centre-backs – and Brentford’s Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) – banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points…

JANELT/YARMOLIUK RED CARDS BOOST SANGARE’S GAME-TIME

Brentford had two players sent off on Saturday.

Yehor Yarmoliuk (£4.8m) was dismissed for violent conduct just before the break, which subsequently changed the game. Up until that point, it was pretty even…

Vitaly Janelt £5.0m) was later shown a second yellow card to leave Brentford with only nine men.

Yarmoliuk won’t be back until Gameweek 10.

Janelt will return in Gameweek 9.

Those bans should create an opportunity for Mamadou Sangare (£5.5m) to start in Gameweek 8, when Keith Andrews’ men face Hull City.

The box-to-box midfielder came on at half-time here, along with Kevin Schade (£6.2m), and promptly racked up eight DefCons in only 45 minutes of football.

“I think there’s a good chance with two of them suspended that he’s going to play next weekend, yeah.” – Keith Andrews on Mamadou Sangare

While Schade was ready to return from injury as a sub, it was too soon for Jannik Schuster (£4.5m), who missed out completely. Sepp van den Berg (£4.9m) replaced him in the back four.

THIAGO NEARS BAN

Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.5m) put Brentford in front at the Gtech Community Stadium when he headed in Igor Thiago’s (£7.8m) cross.

The Brazilian has had a difficult start to the 2026/27 season, with six big chances missed, but he now has a goal and two assists in his last three matches.

Above: Players sorted by big chances missed in 2026/27 so far

Discussing his form, or lack of, in front of goal, Keith Andrews said…

“I think he’s fine. I don’t sense anything around his demeanour when he’s in training, the calmness that he has in front of goal. He’s a marked man for obvious reasons. He’s getting some really close attention from the opposition players. “But Thiago being Thiago, he wants to score more goals. That’s only natural. But his overall performances I think have been really, really good, so I’m not really worried.” – Keith Andrews on Igor Thiago

However, a booking has taken Thiago to four yellow cards for the season.

One more caution this year and he’ll get a one-match ban.