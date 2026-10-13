Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 2 Scout Picks

13 October 2026 22 comments
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With Matchday 1 behind us, attention now turns to the second round of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

The opening round gave us plenty to think about, with some players delivering big returns and others failing to live up to expectations.

In this article, we’ll take an early look at some of the standout picks for Matchday 2, highlighting the players and teams worth considering ahead of the next deadline.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 2 squads.

GOALKEEPERS

Matchday 2 Early Scout Picks

Inter haven’t looked as solid defensively as usual during the early stages of this season. However, their home clash with Club Brugge puts them joint-second for projected clean sheets this week. That makes Josep Martínez (€4.5m) a fantastic budget option.

If Inter concede, we can turn to Zion Suzuki (€4.0m). The Aston Villa goalkeeper offers another cheap route to points, with his side hosting Fenerbahçe in Matchday 2.

DEFENDERS

Matchday 2 Early Scout Picks

Arsenal lead the way for clean sheet potential in Matchday 2. The Gunners host Lille and will fancy their chances of making it back-to-back shutouts. Gabriel Magalhães (€6.0m) looks their safest option for minutes and also carries a significant goal threat from set-pieces.

Bayern Munich also have an excellent opportunity to keep a clean sheet against Viking. Rotation remains a concern in defence, but Dayot Upamecano (€5.5m) is a regular starter. The Frenchman registered 12 ball recoveries in Matchday 1, earning four additional points towards his impressive 10-point haul.

Despite his in-game injury flag, Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) is fully fit and ready for Matchday 2. Inter’s back-three system gives the Italian plenty of freedom to attack from wing-back. He also broke the Serie A assist record last season, highlighting his enormous attacking potential.

Among the sides expected to keep a clean sheet this week is Liverpool. Up next for them is a meeting with LASK, who failed to score against AEK Athens in the opening round. With that in mind, Virgil Van Dijk (€6.0m) is the standout route into the Liverpool defence, both in terms of minutes and goal threat from set plays.

To afford the more expensive attackers in our squad, Sergi Altimira (€4.0m) could be a useful budget option. Despite his classification as a defender, the Real Betis player operates in central midfield. This puts him closer to goal and gives him more opportunities to collect ball recovery points.

MIDFILEDERS

picks Matchday 2

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the only two sides projected to score over three goals in Matchday 2, making their attackers almost essential. With Raphinha ruled out through injury, Lamine Yamal (€10.0m) should take over penalty duties. The Spaniard has already produced eight goals and four assists across La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Michael Olise (€9.0m) is another player many UCL Fantasy managers will consider essential this week. Bayern Munich’s clash with Viking looks too good to ignore, especially after their recent seven-goal Bundesliga display. Olise also delivered a massive 21-point haul in Matchday 1, highlighting his explosive potential.

Serie A sides are very appealing this week. Napoli man Kevin De Bruyne (€7.0m) bagged a brace in his latest league outing. One of those goals came from the penalty spot, so along with his creativity and goal threat from open play, the Belgian clearly offers multiple routes to points this week against Villarreal.

Another player who has started the season very well is Nico Paz (€7.0m). Como dismantled Leipzig 4-1 in the opening round, and Paz – their talisman – provided two of the assists. He also heads into the upcoming match against Feyenoord off the back of three goals and one assist in his previous four outings.

For a cheaper midfield option, Răzvan Marin (€5.5m) of AEK Athens stands out. The Romanian takes set-pieces and penalties, while his 14-point haul in Matchday 1 highlights his potential. A trip to Shakhtar also appeals, with the Ukrainian side playing their home fixtures at neutral venues this season.

FORWARDS

picks Matchday 2

With four goals and two assists across the Champions League and Bundesliga, Harry Kane (€11.0m) has picked up where he left off last season. Bayern Munich lead the way for projected goals, while Kane tops the forward rankings for expected points. That makes the Englishman a shoo-in for Matchday 2.

Serhou Guirassy (€8.5m) has also started the season strongly, with two goals and two assists in the Bundesliga. The Dortmund striker then bagged a brace and won a penalty in Matchday 1. An away trip to Bodø/Glimt offers another excellent opportunity to continue that form.

Deniz Undav (€7.0m) looks like the best route into Stuttgart’s attack this week. Slovan Bratislava conceded over three goals per game on average last season and shipped six against PSG in Matchday 1. After providing two assists in the opening round, Undav has another excellent opportunity to deliver.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 2 SCOUT PICKS

Introducing our new UCL Fantasy toolkit! 7
22 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Three Badgers on a Shirt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    A disappointing 67 and red arrow for my WC6, but I think the decisions were mostly sound despite the outcome. Only 1FT so inclined to roll and fix Schade next week if needed. How are my XI and subs order looking?

    Raya;
    Calafiori, De Cuyper, Hall;
    Saka, Rogers, Groß, Tavernier;
    Gonzalo, Haaland (c), Joao Pedro (v).

    Subs: Dubravka, Muharemovic, Silva, Schade*.

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    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      67p is not bad. I got 48p. Had 3 Newcastle players yesterday and the got 2p all together.

      So you are maybe disapointed with 67p, but it was not bad at all.

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  2. Legohair
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Which option
    A. Morgan Gibbs-White to Cherki
    B. Just play Muharemovic or Konsa and bench MGW

    I have 3 FT

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      B

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    2. Doolittle
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      Having been burnt by Cherki, B

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    3. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      B and play Konsa

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    4. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      Don’t bench an £8m player.

      Play or sell.

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      1. Legohair
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        I could also bench barry or konsa i guess, or just get cherki against Ipswich

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  3. Doolittle
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    After a good GW1 I've had a red arrow every single week. No Groß or De Cuyper has absolutely killed me.

    I was pretty set on holding off until after the Liverpool and City games to bring them in, but I'm now sorely tempted to bring De Cuyper in for Munoz and bench MGW.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori/Konsa/Gvardiol
    MGW/Saka/Rogers/Tavernier/King
    Haaland/JP

    Leno/DCL/Munoz/Davis

    2FTs, 0.1 ITB. Do I roll or bite the bullet on De Cuyper (or Groß)?

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    1. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      Just get them both

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      1. Nomar
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        I got rid of MGW last week. Forest are trash and although MGW is good, Groß gives you more for less. It enabled me to get Saka in.

        I have Vuskovic, who ain’t at all bad, but De Cuyper looks like a must have right now.

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm wondering the same. It's a little irritating, as I'm happy with my team overall and would rather not make a defensive transfer.

      I guarantee the week I buy him, he'll blank and get a pre-60 min sub.

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      1. Nomar
        • 16 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’ve learned to bite the bullet on players I don’t have that are killing me.

        Just take out the trash and get them in your team!

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  4. SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS FOR THE GW7 Q&A
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    35 mins ago

    Hey all

    Taking questions for the GW7 Q&A.

    I’ll post the answers in a standalone article later this week.

    Thanks!

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  5. Big Mike
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Do we have an early diagnosis on Schade's injury?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Think I saw someone say that it can be anything from 1 week to 7-8 weeks

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    2. theplayer
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm not an expert but I think it might be a shoulder injury.

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    3. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      He was one of my 3 FT last week.

      If only he’d have injured himself in the pre game warm up I’d have had Rudoni’s points off the bench!

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  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Current Free Hit draft folks….

    Raya
    Gabriel Gvardial De Cuyper
    Saka Gross Cherki Savio
    Haaland JP Kostoulas

    Any thoughts welcomed!

    Cheers everyone!!

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  7. Nomar
    • 16 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which big club is going to buy Bobby Thomas? Surely going to move next summer?

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  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 17 Years
    6 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW6 Prov Results (788 teams)

    Current safety score = 52
    Top score = Peter Taylor with 110

    Seems 64 eliminated if no bonus changes, 724 safe.

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Leaderboard not showing autosubs yet.

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  9. Glitterfart
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Have the autosubs happened yet? I still have Szoboszlai in my starting 11 with De Cuyper 1st on my bench!

    I'm certain De Cuyper should be coming on, as i'm playing 3-4-3, and 4-3-3 is an allowed formation. Was sure autosubs would have happened by now? In fairness i haven't paid too much attention over previous weeks and whether it is slower this year?

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