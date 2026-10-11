UCL Fantasy: Matchday 2 Best and worst fixtures

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy returns for Matchday 2, bringing another set of fixtures for managers to target.

Some teams have particularly favourable match-ups, while others face much tougher tests.

In this article, we’ll use our UCL Fantasy Toolkit and Fixture Ticker to identify the teams with the best and worst fixtures, helping managers plan their transfers and team selections ahead of the deadline.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

Bayern Munich sit top of the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker this week ahead of their trip to Viking. The Bavarians won their opening Champions League match 5-0 and recently recorded a 7-0 victory in the Bundesliga. With that sort of attacking form, the hosts could struggle to contain them.

Liverpool also have a favourable fixture, despite playing away from home. LASK were far from convincing against Greek side AEK in Matchday 1, so facing a Liverpool side unbeaten in all competitions this season presents another difficult test.

Last season’s finalists Arsenal will be looking to build on their opening win and clean sheet. The Gunners welcome Lille, who lost their first match 1-0 at home. The French side will hope to put up more resistance this time, particularly after having a player sent off in their opener.

Inter could provide UCL Fantasy managers with some useful differentials this week. They haven’t looked quite as solid as they did last season, but a home meeting with Club Brugge offers an opportunity to get back on track.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been scoring freely. The Catalans have already netted an impressive 34 goals in all competitions this season. That could spell trouble for Galatasaray, who have looked vulnerable defensively in recent matches.

Aston Villa, Como and Borussia Dortmund also feature among the teams with appealing fixtures. Stuttgart are another side worth considering ahead of their trip to Slovan Bratislava. The Slovakian outfit conceded six goals in Matchday 1, making them an obvious team to target this week.

WHO HAS THE WORST FIXTURES?

There are several teams UCL Fantasy managers should avoid investing in this week, including Viking, LASK, Lille, Club Brugge, Galatasaray and Slovan Bratislava. As highlighted above, all six face extremely difficult fixtures, limiting the appeal of their Fantasy assets.

Outside of those sides, there are a few others worth flagging. Fenerbahçe have been in excellent form, with a recent 8-0 league victory showing just how dangerous they can be. However, an away trip to Aston Villa is a much tougher test and could put managers off investing in their players.

Feyenoord could also struggle this week. Few expected Como to produce such an impressive performance in their 4-1 victory over Champions League regulars RB Leipzig. If that display is anything to go by, avoiding Feyenoord assets could prove sensible.

Bodø/Glimt enjoyed a successful Champions League campaign last season, but the departure of several key players appears to have affected their early performances. Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, head into the fixture on the back of six consecutive victories in all competitions, making this another difficult match-up for the Norwegian side.