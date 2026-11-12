Man Utd sack Carrick, Pochettino expected to take over

The worst-kept secret in football is finally out – Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick.

It’s no surprise.

United are without a win in eight Premier League games, with their only league victory to date at home to Ipswich Town in Gameweek 2.

And after Sunday’s chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, Carrick leaves the club in the relegation zone, having slipped to 18th in the table.

CLUB STATEMENT

“Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach. “Michael re-joined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period. “After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions. “Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered. “The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.”

WHO TAKES CHARGE NOW?

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks set to replace Carrick.

Indeed, the usually reliable David Ornstein reports that the club are finalising a deal for him to become the next head coach.

Pochettino led Chelsea to sixth place in 2023/24, following a late five-match winning streak, before joining the US national team.

Will the incoming boss solidify a defence that has not kept a single clean sheet so far?

And what about Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) – will his appeal increase?

Remember, Cole Palmer (£9.8m) was a massive hit under Pochettino in his first season at Chelsea, with 35 attacking returns in 34 league matches, averaging 8.2 points per start.

We’ll, of course, have a more detailed Scout Report on whoever takes over once it’s announced.

WHAT ARE MAN UTD’S UPCOMING FIXTURES?

It is a tricky start for Pochettino, or whoever else is at the helm.

United will face Liverpool at Anfield in Gameweek 11.

Thereafter, however, there are some decent fixtures, bar the trip to Arsenal in Gameweek 16.