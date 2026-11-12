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Man Utd sack Carrick, Pochettino expected to take over

12 November 2026 27 comments
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The worst-kept secret in football is finally out – Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick.

It’s no surprise.

United are without a win in eight Premier League games, with their only league victory to date at home to Ipswich Town in Gameweek 2.

And after Sunday’s chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, Carrick leaves the club in the relegation zone, having slipped to 18th in the table.

CLUB STATEMENT

“Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach.

“Michael re-joined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.

“Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.

“The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.”

WHO TAKES CHARGE NOW?

FPL pre-season: Nkunku injury latest as Pochettino reveals Gameweek 1 plans 2

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks set to replace Carrick.

Indeed, the usually reliable David Ornstein reports that the club are finalising a deal for him to become the next head coach.   

Pochettino led Chelsea to sixth place in 2023/24, following a late five-match winning streak, before joining the US national team.  

Will the incoming boss solidify a defence that has not kept a single clean sheet so far?

And what about Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) – will his appeal increase?

Remember, Cole Palmer (£9.8m) was a massive hit under Pochettino in his first season at Chelsea, with 35 attacking returns in 34 league matches, averaging 8.2 points per start.

We’ll, of course, have a more detailed Scout Report on whoever takes over once it’s announced.

WHAT ARE MAN UTD’S UPCOMING FIXTURES?

It is a tricky start for Pochettino, or whoever else is at the helm.

United will face Liverpool at Anfield in Gameweek 11.

Thereafter, however, there are some decent fixtures, bar the trip to Arsenal in Gameweek 16.

27 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    And so the cycle begins again.

    The dictionary definition of a banter club.

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    1. Nomar
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Not a United fan by any means, but what other sensible move could they have made at this point?

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      1. The Philosopher
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Liquidate the club

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      2. el polako
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Pick a manager with a plan and vision for years.
        Not firefight.

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        1. el polako
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Then trust that manager, regardless of result in year 1 & 2.

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        2. Nightcrawler
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          they tried doing that with ten hag and amorim. Ten Hag particularly came with a decent enough record and was backed up in the windows but ultimately not good enough. they absolutely need to get rid of a bunch of overrated players stinking up the place years before their next sacking though the way arsenal did during artetats first few years with ozil, auba. mustafi, willian, guendouzi etc.

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          1. Nightcrawler
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            martinez, dlaot, Bruno, Maguire, rahsord Shaw etc obviously need to go although it will be hard to sell a few of them now

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      3. banskt
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Trusting Carrick for the season was a distinct possibility.

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      4. Botman and Robben
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Football is not their thing anymore, maybe turn it into a cricket club.

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      5. JBG
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Other sensible move is to remove the owners (both of them)...

        Then Poch can actually work out. Maybe it does now, but probably not at the fullest potential.

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    2. Ghost Ship
      46 mins ago

      Until United decide on a proper strategy for the team this will continue. They have to define a playing style, a profile of the kind of players that can deliver that style, a robust and realistic process to identify and recruit those players (that takes into account the attraction, or lack of it, and finances of the club), and a manager who will fit that style (obviously every manager will want to develop that style, but the essential direction must be the same).

      Having grown up while Man U fans lauded it over everyone and Fergie bullied his way through the league, I hope they ignore this and keep chopping and changing.

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  2. LarryDuff
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    If Poch is smart he'll want a massive redundancy payment

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    1. Gommy
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Redundancy? They're won't be removing the head coach position anytime soon.

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      1. LarryDuff
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Its a revolving door at United

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        1. Gommy
          2 hours ago

          My point is that a sacking is very different to a redundancy.

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  3. paulojdsc
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    I already have Jacquet, Manzambi and Tavernier. Haaland and Joao Pedro are my forwards.

    Choose my third forward to buy these week:
    A- Evanilson
    B- Jackson
    C- Isak

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    1. Gommy
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Hard to choose between Jackson & Evanilson. Both form and fixtures are there. I would say Jackson might nick it.

      I don't quite get the hype for Isak, considering the return you get for his price. Liverpool fixtures aren't as good also.

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      1. Warby84
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Couldn’t get any easier next match

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        1. Gommy
          41 mins ago

          Wouldn't bet on that at all.

          Those derbies tend to be tight affairs where form doesn't come into play, anyway.

          But Liverpool aren't fully convincing yet and now there is potentially a new manager bounce at play.

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        2. x.jim.x
          24 mins ago

          Absolute LARPer

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    2. LarryDuff
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      A. Crazy form

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  4. Ballito
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    How many Managers has the Rat played under at Man U?

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    1. Nightcrawler
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      7 in a couple of weeks

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  5. boc610
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    defo keeping mbuemo for that new manager bounce

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  6. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/11/12/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-10-3
    The latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

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