FPL notes: Silva + Tavernier near bans, Evanilson scores again

Evanilson (£6.5m) netted for the fifth Premier League game in a row on Sunday, as in-form Bournemouth held on to defeat Ipswich Town 2-1.

Here are our Scout Notes from Portman Road.

EVANILSON DOES IT AGAIN

Evanilson put Bournemouth ahead early on Sunday, when he pounced on an error by Christian Walton (£4.4m) to tap into an empty net.

As was the case last week, the goal was something of a gift.

However, the Brazilian’s persistence and pressing ability paid off, rewarding his 23% ownership with another goal.

“I have spoken a lot about him the past few weeks. He always works hard out of possession, he’s running between the lines, assists and now scores goals. I hope he stays hungry because it will be good for us.” – Marco Rose on Evanilson

The most transferred in player of Gameweek 10, Evanilson has now scored five goals in as many Gameweeks.

He has also recorded nine attacking returns in the Premier League this season (five goals, four assists), only behind leader Pascal Gross (£6.2m)…

Above: Players sorted by attacking returns in 2026/27 so far

Bournemouth added a second just after the restart, when Ryan Christie’s (£5.0m) shot deflected off Leif Davis (£4.0m) and into the back of the net.

Prior to that, Walton blocked a scuffed attempt by Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m) from only a few yards out, before a brilliant strike from Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) was tipped over the bar.

“I am happy we won this game so we could keep up our run going. We are doing many things the right way as a team. We stick together, have good balance in our game, defend together, suffer, and press well. That is why we have eight wins in a row.” – Marco Rose

SILVA + TAVERNIER NEAR BANS

Booked on Sunday, Antonio Silva (£5.1m) and Tavernier are now on four bookings for the season, so one more in Bournemouth’s next nine league matches will earn them a one-match ban.

Both players at least banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points on Sunday, helping to offset the impact of their yellow cards.

Marco Rose named an unchanged team from the 2-0 win over Leeds United last week, but in a massive boost for Bournemouth, Alex Scott (£5.9m) returned to the bench after injury as an unused substitute.

“There is no risk anymore – he’s ready to play some minutes.” – Marco Rose on Alex Scott

Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.3m) did come off the bench in the 68th minute, however, when he replaced Kluivert in the ’10’.

CLARKE PEN, O’NEIL ON WALTON

Bournemouth’s defence made it difficult for Ipswich to find any gaps at Portman Road.

In fact, the Tractor Boys hadn’t even registered a shot or a touch in the Bournemouth penalty box in the second half until Jake Clarke (£5.2m) scored from the penalty spot.

Lewis Cook (£5.0m) hauled down Abdoul Ouattara (£4.0m) inside the box for the penalty, earning his fourth attacking return in five Gameweeks.

But Ipswich failed to build on that strike, managing little beyond two late free-kicks from Julio Enciso (£5.5m).

Davis, who scored an own goal in the second half, also lost his DefCon points in the late Opta refresh.

After Sunday’s defeat, Ipswich are still yet to keep a clean sheet this season, with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur up next after the international break.

“I think if you give the ball to the opposition number nine twice in the Premier League, it’s going to be a difficult afternoon for you. The Premier League is ruthless and if you give teams those chances, they will take them. We could easily have turned today into a point. It’s the Premier League and you’re going to lose matches, but apart from the Manchester United game, we could have taken points from all our games. So, we have to make better decisions and we’ll be competitive every week. “When the game was in flow, we defended well, pressed well and looked after the ball well. But after those mistakes, we didn’t recover. So, we were a little bit short of taking the points. But I’m still proud of the players and where we are at after 10 games. The group are in a good spot, but it doesn’t mean I’m not going to push the life out of them to get better.” – Gary O’Neil

Also, on Walton’s mistake for the opener, O’Neil said…

“There will definitely be nothing knee-jerk. Unless I bump into a fan, I’m not going to hear any of that noise anyway. I just watch and work every day. Walts has been better than Kjell [Scherpen] for the last few weeks and that’s why he’s got the shirt at the moment. “So, if Kjell can show me he’s better than Walts, or if Palms [Palmer] can show me he’s better than both of them, then me and Reg, the goalkeeper coach, who has a big say in this stuff, will choose the one who’s best in goal at that moment.” – Gary O’Neil, via the Ipswich Star

Finally, Daizen Maeda (£5.3m) came in for Abdul Fatawu (£5.4m) on the right.

Ezequiel Palacios (£5.0m) meanwhile banked DefCon for the fourth successive match. He’s joint-top for DefCon points (12) among midfielders this season…