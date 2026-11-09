Scout Notes

FPL notes: Silva + Tavernier near bans, Evanilson scores again

9 November 2026 12 comments
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Evanilson (£6.5m) netted for the fifth Premier League game in a row on Sunday, as in-form Bournemouth held on to defeat Ipswich Town 2-1.

Here are our Scout Notes from Portman Road.

EVANILSON DOES IT AGAIN

Evanilson put Bournemouth ahead early on Sunday, when he pounced on an error by Christian Walton (£4.4m) to tap into an empty net.

As was the case last week, the goal was something of a gift.

However, the Brazilian’s persistence and pressing ability paid off, rewarding his 23% ownership with another goal.

 “I have spoken a lot about him the past few weeks. He always works hard out of possession, he’s running between the lines, assists and now scores goals. I hope he stays hungry because it will be good for us.” – Marco Rose on Evanilson

The most transferred in player of Gameweek 10, Evanilson has now scored five goals in as many Gameweeks.

He has also recorded nine attacking returns in the Premier League this season (five goals, four assists), only behind leader Pascal Gross (£6.2m)…

Above: Players sorted by attacking returns in 2026/27 so far

Bournemouth added a second just after the restart, when Ryan Christie’s (£5.0m) shot deflected off Leif Davis (£4.0m) and into the back of the net.

Prior to that, Walton blocked a scuffed attempt by Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m) from only a few yards out, before a brilliant strike from Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) was tipped over the bar.

“I am happy we won this game so we could keep up our run going. We are doing many things the right way as a team. We stick together, have good balance in our game, defend together, suffer, and press well. That is why we have eight wins in a row.” – Marco Rose

SILVA + TAVERNIER NEAR BANS

Booked on Sunday, Antonio Silva (£5.1m) and Tavernier are now on four bookings for the season, so one more in Bournemouth’s next nine league matches will earn them a one-match ban.

Both players at least banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points on Sunday, helping to offset the impact of their yellow cards.

Marco Rose named an unchanged team from the 2-0 win over Leeds United last week, but in a massive boost for Bournemouth, Alex Scott (£5.9m) returned to the bench after injury as an unused substitute.

“There is no risk anymore – he’s ready to play some minutes.” – Marco Rose on Alex Scott

Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.3m) did come off the bench in the 68th minute, however, when he replaced Kluivert in the ’10’.

CLARKE PEN, O’NEIL ON WALTON

Bournemouth’s defence made it difficult for Ipswich to find any gaps at Portman Road.

In fact, the Tractor Boys hadn’t even registered a shot or a touch in the Bournemouth penalty box in the second half until Jake Clarke (£5.2m) scored from the penalty spot.

Lewis Cook (£5.0m) hauled down Abdoul Ouattara (£4.0m) inside the box for the penalty, earning his fourth attacking return in five Gameweeks.

But Ipswich failed to build on that strike, managing little beyond two late free-kicks from Julio Enciso (£5.5m).

Davis, who scored an own goal in the second half, also lost his DefCon points in the late Opta refresh.

After Sunday’s defeat, Ipswich are still yet to keep a clean sheet this season, with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur up next after the international break.

“I think if you give the ball to the opposition number nine twice in the Premier League, it’s going to be a difficult afternoon for you. The Premier League is ruthless and if you give teams those chances, they will take them. We could easily have turned today into a point. It’s the Premier League and you’re going to lose matches, but apart from the Manchester United game, we could have taken points from all our games. So, we have to make better decisions and we’ll be competitive every week.

“When the game was in flow, we defended well, pressed well and looked after the ball well. But after those mistakes, we didn’t recover. So, we were a little bit short of taking the points. But I’m still proud of the players and where we are at after 10 games. The group are in a good spot, but it doesn’t mean I’m not going to push the life out of them to get better.” – Gary O’Neil

Also, on Walton’s mistake for the opener, O’Neil said…

“There will definitely be nothing knee-jerk. Unless I bump into a fan, I’m not going to hear any of that noise anyway. I just watch and work every day. Walts has been better than Kjell [Scherpen] for the last few weeks and that’s why he’s got the shirt at the moment.

“So, if Kjell can show me he’s better than Walts, or if Palms [Palmer] can show me he’s better than both of them, then me and Reg, the goalkeeper coach, who has a big say in this stuff, will choose the one who’s best in goal at that moment.” – Gary O’Neil, via the Ipswich Star

Finally, Daizen Maeda (£5.3m) came in for Abdul Fatawu (£5.4m) on the right.

Ezequiel Palacios (£5.0m) meanwhile banked DefCon for the fourth successive match. He’s joint-top for DefCon points (12) among midfielders this season…

12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. paulojdsc
    49 mins ago

    So now who is the essential forward option?

    A- Evanilson
    B- Isak
    C- Barry
    D- Jackson

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    1. Ignasi M
      32 mins ago

      Evanilson. He's been essential for the past 3 or four weeks. Should have bagged two goals and an assist yesterday. Evanilson and Isak were the best captain choices going into game week 10.

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    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      They're all good options. Don't think we should dismiss Haaland either. DCL is only a brace away from being back in the conversation. Isak (maybe), Barry (maybe), Haaland and DCL have penalties. All have decent fixture runs. I would say Isak and Evanilson are most likely to be rested/rotated. Personally, don't think Isak is worth the premium price over the others.

      If I was WC this week, I'd probably keep Haaland and have Barry and Jackson, but DCL would be high on the list for the 3 really good home fixtures coming up.

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      1. Ignasi M
        8 mins ago

        Yeah - definitely keep Haaland. Good point about Evanilson being rested because of European games. It looks like he's not playing 90 minutes in Europe at the moment, but definitely need to keep an eye on him. I have Evanilson, Jackson and Haaland and don't see the need to buy anyone else at the moment...unless Isak starts outscoring Haaland.

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        1. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 mins ago

          Bournemouth just seem to have more options they can use than some of the others. Jackson, Barry, DCL feel as nailed as can be, really (as does Haaland). It's a bit odd having lots of good forward options and very little in midfield as reliable. If I was WC this week, losing Haaland would be very tempting.

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    3. The Philosopher
      16 mins ago

      Didn't do Gonzalo -> Evanilson cause I wanted to "save a transfer". Can't cook that saved FT, can I...

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  2. tommo-uk-
    17 mins ago

    Held wc with the plan to always use over international break.

    Surely best time to use it is now vs over Xmas period?

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    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Depends on your team. Figure out how many changes you would make and how much impact you think that would have. If your team is already well setup, no need to use it now. Of course, there may be unfortunate injuries over the break that will force a decision.

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  3. Atimis
    11 mins ago

    If Gvardiol is set to play after IB (yeah I still own him…), would you sell Mbeumo for one of Manzambi/Palmer/Wirtz?

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    1. Ignasi M
      9 mins ago

      probably wouldn't see Wirtz, but I would 100% sell Palmer

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    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      I've already done Guardiol->Vuskovitch this week (yeah, yeah, I know). I also own Mbeumo, but he'll have to stay another week. I'll probably bench him for a defender!

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      1. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        Sorry, didn't answer the question! I wouldn't buy Palmer. Manzambi is the sensible pick, but my gut says Wirtz is going to do well over the next few.

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