Is it too late to buy in-form FPL forward Barry?

After three goals, an assist and 25 points over the latest two Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweeks, Everton’s Thierno Barry (£5.7m) is currently the second most-bought player of this international break.

However, in a game where it’s easy to look back and recklessly react, is Barry still good for the future?

Let’s try to find out.

HOW BARRY COMPARES TO OTHER FORWARDS

As you might’ve heard by now, Barry is cheap and boasts impressive shooting stats. He’s only behind Erling Haaland (£15.8m) when it comes to attempts (36), efforts inside the penalty area (35) and shots on target (15).

Even better, the 24-year-old is ahead of him and all others for expected goals (xG, 7.28) and big chances (22).

The latter is where Barry particularly stands out, as he’s registered at least one of them in each match. Incredibly, his 16 big misses are more than anyone else’s full total!

And from Gameweek 5 onwards, his 17 big chances (above) are more than twice the amount of second-place Haaland and Nicolas Jackson (£7.1m). Freakish numbers.

Above: A map of Thierno Barry’s 36 shots, with the green ones being on target

It’s because he’s getting in great positions, having so many shots inside the six-yard box (nine). We’re regularly seeing the ball hit him pinball-style. Where it goes from that moment, who knows.

It makes Barry an enigmatic, often frustrating figure. According to xG, his six goals are actually underachieving.

FIXTURES AHEAD

Those half-dozen strikes came against the promoted trio, plus the awful defences of Crystal Palace and Newcastle United. So, well done for having Barry up til now.

But this is where things get tricky. Our Fixture Ticker believes that Everton are about to endure a tough run: the fourth-worst over these next eight Gameweeks.

At first glance, just Fulham (h) and maybe Sunderland (h) stand out as ‘good’ fixtures. Though it’s worth noting that Aston Villa are one of the worst so far for allowing big chances (34) and expected goals conceded (xGC, 18.61).