Tom Hadley – a one-time world number one in FPL – is one of our regular contributors who provides data-driven articles, chiefly around defensive contribution points (DefCon).

Here, he takes a deep dive into the DefCon numbers in Gameweeks 1-10, picking out the star performers and where we could potentially deviate from the template.

This is a Members’ piece but, with our current free trial, everyone is able to read it ahead of Gameweek 11!

Ten weeks into the season seems like a good time to take a fresh look at the top DefCon picks.

Which players can we trust to consistently rack up the DefCon points? Which of them is offering the best value for money? And are there any hidden gems to target?

The data from the first quarter of 2026/27 gives us a strong base to work from.

ESTABLISHING THE ORDER

If the first 10 weeks of the season are anything to go by, defenders are once again amongst the most valuable spots in the game. The problem is narrowing it down to five picks!

With Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) and Lewis Hall (£5.2m) enjoying early-season purple patches, there was some debate about whether DefCon would be as big a deal as it was in 2025/26. But when you have both Arsenal centre-backs hitting the threshold regularly, and new commodities such as Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m) consistently achieving the required number of contributions in a solid Leeds United side, it’s quite clear that it is very much the name of the game once again – especially as the likes of De Cuyper and Calafiori may soon become rotation risks.

My goal is to address the very best defender picks in FPL at present, whilst looking into any ways that we can start to challenge the template over the hectic festive schedule.

TOP FIVE DEFENDER DEFCON PICKS AT PRESENT

As it stands, these are my top five DefCon-based defender picks.

It’s worth noting that these aren’t picks purely centred on DefCon-amassing ability. Rather, I’m taking into account value, attacking threat and team defensive ability to go with their defensive contributions potential.

1. Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m)

Probably one of the most ridiculously well-rounded picks in the game and definitely my favourite defensive option.

Not only is he boasting league-high DefCon numbers, he is nearly hitting the threshold simply from clearances alone (8.9 per game) – and clearances are the most reliable DefCon metric for consistency.

Defensive contributions are only the start: he is the focal point of all Leeds set pieces whilst spearheading an incredibly solid defensive unit.

Leeds don’t tend to blow teams away, either, so when they keep a clean sheet, he is always in the running for bonus points. A ‘set and forget’ option for the season.

2. Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m)

Another one who is very much the full package and superb value.

His DefCon-amassing ability is perhaps the least prominent in this list (a 40% hit rate), but it’s worth noting that three of his six failed hits have come against 10 men. There’s hope that these numbers improve.

Alongside this, Brighton have the joint-best defence in the league so far, with seven clean sheets.

Vuskovic also already has three attacking returns to his name. He has ridiculous chance volume for a centre-back, and boasts an incredible scoring record from his previous clubs. There’s reason to suggest these attacking numbers only continue to rack up.

3. Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m)

It’s impossible not to include an Arsenal defender. In fact, if Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) wasn’t a potential minutes risk with the returning William Saliba (£5.9m), then he too would be firmly on this list.

With Gabriel, however, we all know what we get. He is incredibly pricey, but he offers security and consistency. He’s the most nailed piece of the best defence in the league over the festive period and will probably finish the season as the top-scoring defender once again. That’s why you have to pay £8.1m!

During this winter schedule, though, the security is worth the price, and you know the haul potential is always there. His DefCon numbers have been great, too, with a 50% hit rate.

Add this to an already impressive catalogue of qualities, and he’s an easy pick if you can afford it.

4. Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.1m)

Van Hecke is another entry with a relatively lower DefCon hit rate (40%), but he ticks every other box going into this festive period.

He has the highest expected goal involvement (xGI) out of all centre-backs (2.4) and plays in an incredibly solid Spurs backline, which ranks fourth-best for xG conceded (xGC).

The short-term fixtures are also incredibly good, and if you are including Muharemovic into the must-have list, then you have to include van Hecke, because the two of them rotate extremely well:

The routes to points and the haul potential are firmly there with van Hecke, which more than makes up for the slightly lower DefCon numbers.

5. Antonio Silva (£5.1m)

The Bournemouth defence was a gold mine for FPL points and DefCons last season.

Silva has taken over the Marcos Senesi role and has seemingly picked up where the Argentine left off, with a 70% DefCon hit rate. The Cherries currently boast the third-best defence in the league for xGC, too.

Silva is another defender on this list with a goal or two in him. He’s already missed a host of big chances and it seems only a matter of time before he hauls.

Now, the caveat to this one is that he is on four yellow cards. However, I wouldn’t let that put me off buying a brilliant asset, particularly with the current game state. Most FPL managers have a deep squad and when the day comes that he does get suspended, then it’s easy to simply bench him.

The Bournemouth fixtures are that good for that long, so you can just hold him throughout and rest easy.

BREAKING THE TEMPLATE

The DefCon template is strong, although a lot of managers still own De Cuyper and Calafiori, so even the top five list that I made above requires a decision.

But looking outside the aforementioned names, who could come into our thinking over the festive period?

Here is a list of the top-performing DefCon assets so far (with a minimum of seven appearances):