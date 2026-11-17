Been thinking about trying Chief Scout membership for a while, but can’t decide if it’s right for you?

Well, now is the perfect time to find out.

You can enjoy free access to Chief Scout membership right up until the Gameweek 11 deadline.

You can cancel at any time before 11am GMT on Saturday 21 November, too.

After that point, our Black Friday Membership offers lock in, including 10% off our annual Chief Scout membership.

You will be charged £45 for a full 12 months – our lowest price of the season so far!

That’s the equivalent of just £3.75 a month, with your price locked in for life.

Alternatively, you can sign up for a monthly subscription, with 50% off your first three months…

All bundles are £5 off, too.

WHAT DO I GET AS A CHIEF SCOUT?

With 10 Gameweeks in 45 days after the international break, this is the perfect time to sign up.

You’ll get full access to all our members’ articles, along with our new FPL Toolkit, which includes…

Hundreds of Opta player and team stats

Player comparison maps

Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

Captaincy Matrix

Instant AI Team Ratings + recommended transfers

+ Unrivalled DefCon data

Fixture Ticker , including clean sheet odds and projected goals

, including and Match analysis

Comprehensive Minutes Tracker

Plus, much more

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Chief Scout here.