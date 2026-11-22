With clear-cut chances in short supply, Aston Villa and Sunderland played out a goalless draw on Saturday.

Here are our Scout Notes from Villa Park.

EMERY: “THERE WAS A LACK OF SOMETHING IN THE ATTACK”

The home side had 73% possession on Saturday. They also had 19 shots.

However, Unai Emery’s men could not turn their dominance on the ball into clear-cut opportunities, having generated only 1.03 expected goals (xG).

Overall, then, an afternoon of frustration and blanks for owners of the Villa attack.

“Today, we controlled the game, we dominated, we shot more than them, we got [in] their box a lot of times. I am lacking of some actions offensively, a little bit more intense or aggressive, trying to get with more players in their box. “There was a lack of something in the attack…” – Unai Emery

There were brief flashes of attacking intent.

Johan Manzambi (£6.2m) forced Robin Roefs (£4.8m) into a decent first-half save, before Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m) was unable to capitalise on a poor clearance from the Sunderland ‘keeper. However, with Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson (£7.2m) both denied the space they thrive in, most attacks fell flat.

Buendia played in the ‘10’ here, with Manzambi pushed wider off the left…

Above: Johan Manzambi’s touch heatmap v Sunderland

But neither player was fully convincing, and both were substituted off just before the hour mark, replaced by John McGinn (£5.5m) and Ibrahim Mbaye (£6.0m).

McGinn, who was unexpectedly benched, did at least inject some urgency into Villa’s play, firing an effort over the bar shortly after coming on.

“Fresh legs, so we need fresh players. When John was on the field, he tried to help in the same way we are and also push it. He was transmitting us energy as well.” – Unai Emery on John McGinn

Another Villa attacker, Alysson (£4.9m), completed the full 90 minutes for the first time this season.

WHY LINDELOF MISSED OUT

Villa at least secured a clean sheet, their third in the Premier League this season, but did so without Victor Lindelof (£4.5m).

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.5m) subsequently partnered Pau Torres (£4.4m) in defence, with the fit-again Aaron Wan-Bissaka (4.5m) at right-back.

Matty Cash (£4.3m) was absent due to concussion protocols, but should return in Gameweek 12.

“Clean sheet. Of course, seven [league] matches not losing, but a lot of draws.” – Unai Emery

“To get compact defensively. Today we did better than the last matches. It wasn’t enough because we couldn’t score a goal, we couldn’t have clear chances, but this is the way and through it we are going to try to correct things, that today we didn’t do.” – Unai Emery

Villa will now turn their attention to Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Galatasaray, before their Gameweek 12 matchup at Ipswich Town.

STUBBORN SUNDERLAND

As for Sunderland, they showed plenty of resilience, with centre-backs Nordi Mukiele (£5.3m) and Luke O’Nien (£3.9m) both superb in their low block.

And with two clean sheets in a row, having shut out Chelsea prior to the international break, Sunderland look like they have returned to their defensive best.

“It was crucial to be solid out of possession, to be able to protect our goal and to manage different threats. “Obviously, from the start of the season it was important to switch a little bit. Now we are in the fight really clearly and we have a clear strategy to handle the situation. “After Chelsea, was it an accident? The answer is no, because we can repeat against another opponent.” – Regis Le Bris

A deserved point for Sunderland, then, despite missing the influential Granit Xhaka (£5.3m) and Brian Brobbey (5.7m) due to injury.

AHOKA IMPRESSES AGAIN

In Xhaka’s absence, Jules Ahoka (£4.4m) built on his impressive display off the bench in Gameweek 11 with another solid showing here.

Making his first Premier League start, the youngster sat in front of the back four, effectively broke up play and racked up 16 defensive contributions (DefCon)…

Ahoka has now earned nine points and made 30 total DefCons across his last two matches.

His xMins look positive too, with Xhaka potentially out for a while.

“He’s getting better game after game which is really positive. Calm, composed on the ball, solid in duels. A good midfielder and it’s good to have him in the squad.” – Regis Le Bris on Jules Ahoka, via the Sunderland Echo

Further forward, Wilson Isidor (£5.4m) failed to convince in Brobbey’s absence, but Sunderland did nearly win it in injury time, when Chemsdine Talbi’s (£5.2m) curling effort drifted just wide of the post.

Sunderland host Jagiellonia Bialystok on Thursday, before another home match against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 12.