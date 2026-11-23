As you’ll no doubt know by now, David Raya (£6.3m), Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) top-scoring and most-owned goalkeeper, picked up a shoulder injury against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The issue will keep him out of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund at the very least.

However, the initial news from Mikel Arteta on Raya sounds positive and “better than what we expected”.

So, what should Fantasy managers do with the Arsenal custodian after this latest update?

WHAT ARTETA SAID ABOUT RAYA

In case you missed our earlier team news article, here’s what Arteta had to say about Raya…

“He’s not fit for tomorrow, unfortunately, but it doesn’t look too serious. We need some more tests tomorrow but it’s quite encouraging. With the pain that he was showing, immediately after the action, we were all quite worried, but it seems to be better than what we expected. “We expected something much worse because he could almost not handle the amount of pain that he had at that moment. The first tests that we’ve done show something that is much more encouraging. Tomorrow we need to re-affirm that to be able to give you some more specific information. “There’s no need of surgery, which was the main fear especially, because that would rule him out for months. So, let’s see.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya

“Again, tomorrow we will have more tests and we will know!” – Mikel Arteta on whether David Raya could be back for Gameweek 12

WHEN WILL WE GET ANOTHER UPDATE?

Arteta will face the media again in the aftermath of Tuesday’s Champions League action.

Hopefully, by then, the second round of tests will be completed. Whether Arteta will share the results of those tests with us, of course, is another question…

The Arsenal boss should be in front of the cameras again on Friday, ahead of the Gameweek 12 clash with Manchester City.

HOW CLOSE IS RAYA TO A PRICE DROP?

Not too close.

Raya is, at the time of writing, currently halfway to a price drop, but not hemorrhaging owners quickly enough to suggest he’s going to be anywhere close to the required threshold by Monday night.

Price Change Predictions Risers Fallers Player Team Price Current Chance Rudoni Coventry City 4.9m 99.6% ↑ Very likely to rise Tavernier BOU 6.7m 95.3% ↑ Likely to rise Hill BOU 5.6m 81.8% ↑ Unlikely to change Justin LEE 4.5m 81.0% ↑ Unlikely to change Kinsky TOT 4.4m 74.6% ↑ Unlikely to change De Cuyper BHA 5.5m 74.9% ↑ Unlikely to change Isak LIV 9.3m 70.8% ↑ Unlikely to change Vuskovic BHA 5.3m 71.9% ↑ Unlikely to change Marmoush TOT 7.0m 71.0% ↑ Unlikely to change Rayan BOU 6.3m 68.5% ↑ Unlikely to change Muharemović LEE 5.1m 62.7% ↑ Unlikely to change Manzambi AVL 6.2m 63.9% ↑ Unlikely to change Groß BHA 6.3m 60.9% ↑ Unlikely to change Okafor LEE 5.7m 57.1% ↑ Unlikely to change Doku MCI 7.5m 61.9% ↑ Unlikely to change Barry EVE 5.7m 55.5% ↑ Unlikely to change Silva BOU 5.1m 54.2% ↑ Unlikely to change Ajer BRE 4.5m 54.2% ↑ Unlikely to change J.Timber ARS 6.5m 53.4% ↑ Unlikely to change Henderson CHE 4.9m 52.4% ↑ Unlikely to change Giles Hull City 4.0m 46.4% ↑ Unlikely to change Robertson TOT 4.3m 46.3% ↑ Unlikely to change Lewis-Potter BRE 5.5m 45.6% ↑ Unlikely to change Tarkowski EVE 6.2m 45.3% ↑ Unlikely to change Kudus TOT 6.6m 44.4% ↑ Unlikely to change Jacquet LIV 5.1m 42.8% ↑ Unlikely to change Truffert BOU 5.4m 42.9% ↑ Unlikely to change Kluivert BOU 5.9m 41.1% ↑ Unlikely to change Kroupi.Jr BOU 7.3m 40.1% ↑ Unlikely to change Alysson AVL 4.9m 39.4% ↑ Unlikely to change Verbruggen BHA 4.7m 33.4% ↑ Unlikely to change Iwobi FUL 5.4m 36.0% ↑ Unlikely to change Foden MCI 6.8m 33.8% ↑ Unlikely to change Solanke TOT 5.8m 33.3% ↑ Unlikely to change Barcola LIV 8.1m 32.4% ↑ Unlikely to change Madueke ARS 6.2m 32.2% ↑ Unlikely to change Dunk BHA 4.5m 32.5% ↑ Unlikely to change McBurnie Hull City 5.5m 29.9% ↑ Unlikely to change Gabriel ARS 8.1m 30.8% ↑ Unlikely to change Leno FUL 4.5m 31.2% ↑ Unlikely to change 1 2 3 4 Waiting for official FPL price data... Official FPL price data is unavailable right now. Please check back shortly. Player Team Price Current Chance Egan Hull City 4.1m -104.3% ↓ Very likely to fall Woodman LIV 4.0m -100.8% ↓ Very likely to fall Wood NFO 5.7m -100.9% ↓ Very likely to fall Henry BRE 4.4m -97.5% ↓ Likely to fall Andrey Santos MUN 4.7m -97.4% ↓ Likely to fall Longstaff LEE 4.8m -95.4% ↓ Likely to fall Merino ARS 5.7m -97.7% ↓ Likely to fall Schlager NFO 5.0m -96.2% ↓ Likely to fall Shaw MUN 4.2m -97.2% ↓ Likely to fall Grimes Coventry City 4.8m -95.3% ↓ Likely to fall Garnacho AVL 5.7m -93.8% ↓ Likely to fall Hume SUN 4.2m -94.6% ↓ Likely to fall Chilwell CRY 4.4m -94.4% ↓ Likely to fall Canvot CRY 4.8m -94.8% ↓ Unlikely to change Phillips Hull City 4.0m -92.7% ↓ Unlikely to change Šeško MUN 6.9m -91.7% ↓ Unlikely to change Sels NFO 5.0m -91.4% ↓ Unlikely to change Yates NFO 4.4m -90.9% ↓ Unlikely to change Meslier ARS 4.9m -90.8% ↓ Unlikely to change Mudryk TOT 5.3m -90.8% ↓ Unlikely to change Thiaw NEW 4.9m -90.5% ↓ Unlikely to change Thiago BRE 7.8m -89.0% ↓ Unlikely to change Bijol LEE 5.0m -89.1% ↓ Unlikely to change Bogarde AVL 4.9m -89.5% ↓ Unlikely to change Burrowes AVL 4.4m -88.4% ↓ Unlikely to change Bamba NEW 4.8m -88.3% ↓ Unlikely to change Brobbey SUN 5.7m -86.0% ↓ Unlikely to change Ampadu LEE 5.3m -86.9% ↓ Unlikely to change George Hemmings AVL 4.4m -85.0% ↓ Unlikely to change Gillespie NEW 4.5m -86.1% ↓ Unlikely to change Hughes Hull City 3.9m -86.0% ↓ Unlikely to change Nketiah CRY 5.4m -84.1% ↓ Unlikely to change Ruggeri AVL 4.4m -86.1% ↓ Unlikely to change Gittens CHE 5.8m -84.9% ↓ Unlikely to change Eccles Coventry City 4.8m -84.0% ↓ Unlikely to change Gibbs-White NFO 7.8m -81.1% ↓ Unlikely to change Isidor SUN 5.4m -81.1% ↓ Unlikely to change Lammens MUN 4.8m -81.1% ↓ Unlikely to change Torp Coventry City 5.3m -81.2% ↓ Unlikely to change Senesi TOT 5.7m -80.5% ↓ Unlikely to change 1 2 3 4 Waiting for official FPL price data... Official FPL price data is unavailable right now. Please check back shortly.

No other goalkeepers (ie potential Raya replacements) are, at present, that close to a price rise, either.

WHAT TO DO WITH RAYA?

With no price falls imminent, and none of his replacements likely to rise on Monday, the advice would be to hold tight at present and don’t make any moves.

Tuesday night may bring us more information on the Spanish shot-stopper – if Arteta is feeling generous.

Raya may even be back for Gameweek 12, rendering the whole following discussion moot.

If it turns out to be a short-term injury, and given that you may want Raya back soon (especially with other nailed routes into the league’s best defence in short supply), one alternative option to selling the Spaniard would be to merely play your back-up ‘keeper until Raya is fit – if you have one, of course.

Naturally, a lot of Raya owners don’t have a playing back-up in reserve, merely £4.0m-ish bench fodder. So, another course of action would be to upgrade said fodder, be it Martin Dubravka (£3.9m), Alex Palmer (£3.9m) or a.n.other, to someone like Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m).

Above: FPL’s cheapest starting goalkeepers and other key information, such as clean sheets (CS), goals conceded (GC), save points (Spts) and total FPL points (Tot)

BEST REPLACEMENTS IF NEEDED?

If Raya is out longer term, or if you simply haven’t got £0.4m/£0.5m to hand to upgrade your back-up ‘keeper, then we’re looking at possible replacements.

We’ll keep our powder mostly dry on this until there is an absence to deal with, but Bart Verbruggen (£4.7m) and Alisson Becker (£5.5m) do stand out, given that Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion are at the top of our Fixture Ticker for the medium term:

Recruiting Raya’s understudy, Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.9m), would of course be an option, albeit not a great entry point with Manchester City up next. Still, if you had Raya and no back-up to begin with, chances are that you may have been playing an Arsenal goalkeeper this weekend anyway!