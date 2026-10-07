FPL

The FPL half-term report: Man United

7 October 2026 29 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Next up in our Half-Term Report series, we grade the start of Michael Carrick’s Manchester United.

Only Chief Scout members can read these articles – but for a short time only, you can join them for free before the Gameweek 6 deadline by taking advantage of our free trial.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultMan Utd’s xGMan Utd’s xGC
1Hull 2-0 Man United1.831.01
2Man United 5-2 Ipswich4.772.06
3Everton 2-2 Man United0.691.01
4Man United 0-1 Man City1.001.10
5Fulham 1-1 Man United1.601.62

After Carrick was appointed as interim head coach, the Red Devils won 12 of their remaining 17 league matches.

But the start to 2026/27 has been rough, suffering a shock opening-day defeat to newly promoted Hull City, then needing a late Gameweek 5 equaliser at Fulham. It has them down in 12th place.

Studying the expected goals (xG) battles, Man United really should have beaten Hull and perhaps drawn a Manchester derby where they twice hit the woodwork. In fact, no team has struck the frame more often (five).

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG9.894th
xGC6.806th

They’ve not yet kept a clean sheet, but the expected goals conceded (xGC) tally is quite good, as is being level with Arsenal in allowing the second-fewest shots (53).

In attack, Man United are putting up even better numbers – kind of.

First for attempts (113) and second for getting them on target (27), each effort averages a low 0.09 xG. The Fulham draw summed things up: 29 shots, but only two big chances.

LINE-UP LESSONS

The FPL half-term report: Manchester United 8

Six United players have started every contest, with Marcus Rashford (£7.0m), Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m), Diogo Dalot (£4.9m) and Lisandro Martinez (£4.9m) in all line-ups after the Hull opener.

Luke Shaw (£4.3m) has started every game he’s been available for, missing one match due to injury.

Carrick has a stable XI, then, but the likes of Carlos Baleba (£4.9m), Matthijs de Ligt (£4.9m), Benjamin Sesko (£7.0m) and Amad Diallo (£5.7m) are due back shortly.

Harry Maguire (£4.8m) will be under threat from de Ligt, while Sesko and Amad could eat into the game-time of Rashford, Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) and maybe even Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m).

Baleba will be tussling with Mainoo and Youri Tielemans (£5.8m) for a start in midfield.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

CornersFernandes (23), Mbeumo (12), Cunha (1)
Crosses from free-kicksFernandes (3), Shaw (2)
Shots from direct free-kicksRashford (2), Fernandes (1)
PenaltiesFernandes (1, scored)

Club captain Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) is one of several who picked up knocks on international duty, but eased concerns by quickly facing Denmark.

That’ll bring huge relief to supporters – and four million FPL managers – as he takes most of their set-pieces.

A 90-minute man on penalties is hard to sell, even after three consecutive blanks. And especially when Tottenham Hotspur are up next!

Mbeumo has also hit double figures for corners.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS FOR THE GW6 Q&A
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Hey all

    Taking questions for the GW6 Q&A.

    I’ll post the answers in a standalone article tomorrow.

    Thanks!

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Cheers. Should we be drinking affogatos in the afternoon?

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    2. theodosios
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Should we go with two Arsenal defenders or Ødegaard and Saka plus one Arsenal defender?

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Odegaard is a waste of mid spot. He doesnt play like a traditional no 10 and is nowhere near clinical enough

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    3. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Gabriel or Mbuemo as a punt C this GW? Also what to do with City assets(have 3, Gvardiol, Cherki and Haaland)?

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    4. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      What’s the identity of the rouge moderator?

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        They couldn’t have buried that scandal fast enough, very disappointing

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    5. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      3 Chelsea players: Pedro, Palmer, Rogers: ditch one.
      Palmer - releases funds and big selection of midfielders
      Pedro - more likely injured, but less on form forwards to choose from
      Rogers - be silly to ditch the one not flagged.

      Konsa - what to do with him - given most have 2 Arsenal defenders at least, should we get rid to allow Arsenal players elsewhere in our formation?

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  2. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    On WC and behind in mini league. Would you take a punt on Gyokeres ?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I would not

      I wouldn't worry about chasing rivals until the last few weeks. Just try to make good quality decisions and the cream will rise.

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  3. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Apparently Alcaraz took a penalty over Barry in a friendly against Blackburn a few days ago. Great for Garner's pen chances...

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      -_- not what I want to hear as a Barry owner(from GW1 mind you).

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  4. cigan
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    I completely forgot about the disaster that was the last gameweek before IG but I think this looks ... ok?
    Considering Munoz to Hall and/or Gomez to King (with 2 FT)

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Konsa Munoz
    Odegaard Mbeumo Rogers MGW Gomez
    Haaland Pedro
    (Kinsky Kayode Muharemovic DCL)

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I would roll the FT

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  5. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Does this team need an immediate WC or can it wait a week or 2

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol Ajer De Cuyper Thomas
    Fernandes Szoboszial Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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  6. Full Ham Fc
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Suggestions please , really not sure what to do 1ft and 0.4 itb .

    Was thinking Gonzalo for richarlison and play instead of Palmer or JP ? Open to any help

    Thanks

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Hall de cuyper
    Mbueno MGW Palmer gross schade
    Haaland JP

    Roefs Davis Aina richarlison

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      I'd roll the FT if everyone's ok. Davis is fine to play this week if needs be.

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      1. Full Ham Fc
        19 mins ago

        Ok cheers , good luck

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  7. tim
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Verbruggen + 4.5?
    or
    Verbruggen + 4.0?

    Cheerio!

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      A

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    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

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  8. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Dammit.. the intl break was pretty fast. I'm not ready to resume ffs

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Feels like pre-season.

      When do you think they'll start releasing prices?

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  9. GW6 Fixtures and Clean Sheet Odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    GW6 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/Jh-tqKSAw1wB
    (Provided by ladbrokes.com)
    Please bet responsibly: https://www.gambleaware.org/advice/for-your-gambling/advice-to-consider-if-you-re-gambling/

    GW5 clean sheet results:
    MCI: 51% ❌
    NEW: 42% ❌
    ARS: 38% ❌
    EVE: 38% ✅
    NFO: 37% ❌
    LEE: 36% ✅
    TOT: 33% ❌
    MNU: 28% ❌
    CHE: 24% ❌
    LIV: 24% ✅
    CRY: 23% ✅
    BRE: 22% ✅
    AST: 21% ❌
    BHA: 20% ✅
    COV: 18% ✅
    FUL: 18% ❌
    IPS: 18% ❌
    BOU: 17% ❌
    HUL: 14% ❌
    SUN: 10% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season: 60% (down from 80% on the previous GW)

    GW6 clean sheet odds:
    ARS: 50%
    EVE: 38%
    MNU: 31%
    CHE: 30%
    BHA: 29%
    CRY: 29%
    NEW: 29%
    NFO: 29%
    FUL: 27%
    BRE: 26%
    AST: 24%
    HUL: 24%
    IPS: 24%
    SUN: 24%
    LIV: 23%
    MCI: 23%
    COV: 20%
    BOU: 14%
    LEE: 14%
    TOT: 14%
    (Provided by fantasyfootballpundit.com)

    GW6 clean sheet % from market odds:
    ARS: 48%
    EVE: 34%
    CHE: 28%
    MNU: 28%
    BHA: 26%
    CRY: 26%
    NEW: 26%
    NFO: 25%
    FUL: 24%
    AST: 22%
    BRE: 22%
    HUL: 21%
    IPS: 21%
    SUN: 21%
    MCI: 20%
    LIV: 19%
    COV: 17%
    BOU: 12%
    LEE: 12%
    TOT: 12%
    (Provided by pinnacle.com)

    Market odds highest weekly clean sheet % success rate this season: 80% (down from 100% on the previous GW)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Arsenal: 3
    Brighton: 3*
    Everton: 3*
    Hull: 3
    Fulham: 2
    Liverpool: 3*
    Manchester City: 2
    Brentford: 2*
    Leeds: 2*
    Spurs: 2
    Aston Villa: 1
    Coventry City: 1*
    Crystal Palace: 1*
    Newcastle: 1
    Nottingham Forest: 1
    Sunderland: 1

    *Team kept a clean sheet in GW5

    Finally that IB is over! 😀

    G

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  10. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    39 mins ago

    Suggestions please

    Does this team need an immediate WC or can it wait a week or 2

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol Ajer De Cuyper Thomas
    Fernandes Szoboszial Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    1FT 0.5 ITB

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Looks fine to me. Hold.

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  11. Full Ham Fc
    12 mins ago

    Best captain this week ?

    I’m thinking Mbueno, gross , calafiori or palmer for my team ?

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  12. dshv
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    WC activated, and probably BB7

    Verbrugg Kinsky
    Hall Calafiori affengru Gvardiol De cry/Konsa
    King Saka Rogers Tavernier Barnes
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo

    1m itb. Where can I improve? Any suggestions

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      It’s fine.
      1 too many Fulham to my liking, considering you will be likely willing to offload after GW8.

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