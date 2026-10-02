Tzolis, O’Reilly, Mykolenko, Khalaili: Latest international break injury news

We’ve got another international break injury update to bring you today, including Christos Tzolis (£6.3m) and Nico O’Reilly (£6.3m).

TZOLIS FORCED OFF

Tzolis picked up a suspected hamstring injury on Thursday.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, the winger was forced off after only 18 minutes while playing for Greece.

Having initially tried to carry on, Greek head coach Ivan Jovanovic said…

“We don’t know how much damage was done today, but I hoped it was just a twitch, something temporary. “It wasn’t a problem, like an ankle or something else. But when it’s muscular issues, that, along with the doctors, with the immediate information I have, was the reason I asked for him to come out immediately.” – Ivan Jovanovic on Christos Tzolis

Reports suggest Tzolis is set to be out for 2-3 weeks.

O’REILLY WITHDRAWS FROM ENGLAND SQUAD

O’Reilly missed England’s win over Czechia on Tuesday, as reported here.

However, he’s since withdrawn from the squad completely.

The statement read…

“Nico O’Reilly has returned to Manchester City and will play no part in the forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. The left-back sat out the 2-0 victory against Czechia in Prague and has now returned to his club for further assessment. “No further replacements are planned as the Three Lions prepare to face Croatia in Rijeka on Saturday before returning to Wembley to take on Czechia on Tuesday.” – The Football Association

MYKOLENKO CONCERN

Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.6m) will miss Ukraine’s upcoming match against Northern Ireland, having previously sat out the goalless draw with Georgia on Monday.

“Unfortunately, we cannot count on Mykolenko, he is not feeling very well. We do not want him to suffer an even more serious injury.” – Andrea Maldera on Vitalii Mykolenko

Earlier this week, Ukraine coach Andrea Maldera had said Mykolenko has a “small problem” with his leg.

KHALAILI INJURY?

Anan Khalaili (£5.0m) has picked up a potential injury, too.

He was taken off on Thursday…

He’s now set to undergo tests to find out the extent of the injury, ahead of Israel’s encounter with the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

OTHER NEWS

Martin Odegaard (£6.8m) shook off his ankle injury to start and play the full 90 minutes for Norway against Wales on Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) also eased any injury concerns after playing for Portugal against Denmark, supplying two assists.

Lewis Miley (£5.5m) meanwhile has pulled out of the England U21 squad having picked up a knock in training.

Finally, Sweden will be without Yasin Ayari (£5.4m) and Elliot Stroud (£5.0m) when they take on Bosnia on Friday, with illness sweeping through the camp.