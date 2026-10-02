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Tzolis, O’Reilly, Mykolenko, Khalaili: Latest international break injury news

2 October 2026 13 comments
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We’ve got another international break injury update to bring you today, including Christos Tzolis (£6.3m) and Nico O’Reilly (£6.3m).

TZOLIS FORCED OFF

Tzolis picked up a suspected hamstring injury on Thursday.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, the winger was forced off after only 18 minutes while playing for Greece.

Having initially tried to carry on, Greek head coach Ivan Jovanovic said…

“We don’t know how much damage was done today, but I hoped it was just a twitch, something temporary.

“It wasn’t a problem, like an ankle or something else. But when it’s muscular issues, that, along with the doctors, with the immediate information I have, was the reason I asked for him to come out immediately.” – Ivan Jovanovic on Christos Tzolis

Reports suggest Tzolis is set to be out for 2-3 weeks.

O’REILLY WITHDRAWS FROM ENGLAND SQUAD

O’Reilly missed England’s win over Czechia on Tuesday, as reported here.

However, he’s since withdrawn from the squad completely.

The statement read…

“Nico O’Reilly has returned to Manchester City and will play no part in the forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. The left-back sat out the 2-0 victory against Czechia in Prague and has now returned to his club for further assessment.

“No further replacements are planned as the Three Lions prepare to face Croatia in Rijeka on Saturday before returning to Wembley to take on Czechia on Tuesday.” – The Football Association

MYKOLENKO CONCERN

Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.6m) will miss Ukraine’s upcoming match against Northern Ireland, having previously sat out the goalless draw with Georgia on Monday.

“Unfortunately, we cannot count on Mykolenko, he is not feeling very well. We do not want him to suffer an even more serious injury.” – Andrea Maldera on Vitalii Mykolenko

Earlier this week, Ukraine coach Andrea Maldera had said Mykolenko has a “small problem” with his leg.

KHALAILI INJURY?

Anan Khalaili (£5.0m) has picked up a potential injury, too.

He was taken off on Thursday…

He’s now set to undergo tests to find out the extent of the injury, ahead of Israel’s encounter with the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

OTHER NEWS

Martin Odegaard (£6.8m) shook off his ankle injury to start and play the full 90 minutes for Norway against Wales on Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) also eased any injury concerns after playing for Portugal against Denmark, supplying two assists.

Lewis Miley (£5.5m) meanwhile has pulled out of the England U21 squad having picked up a knock in training.

Finally, Sweden will be without Yasin Ayari (£5.4m) and Elliot Stroud (£5.0m) when they take on Bosnia on Friday, with illness sweeping through the camp.

13 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Tzolis is the gift that keeps on giving.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      What could've been if we just started with Groß instead

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        It's the difference between a good start to the season and a bad start to the season.

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        1. z13
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          0.5m in team value, and the difference between a 900k rank and a 100k rank (31 points).

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            9 pts difference for two first game weeks for me. However I didn't pick too old Groß on WC3 because of "gems" like Sangare, Cherki and Szobo.

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      You often blame others for bad advice. Let me help you with good advice. Sell Tzolis! You might even get a green arrow before Xmas.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        And do remember to thank me for the points gained.

        PS My team is linked. Try for example to buy the players that I have. However, entry point to Gvardiol isn't this week. Sangare I have sold to Groß. Szobo out.

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  2. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Szoboszlai doesn't look like dropping tonight, but the day after. However, all it takes is one major CC warning about price drop and sells may start to increase fast. I think that I am not going to risk it. I think he's a sell now. Saka (I don't own, at least yet) injury tomorrow is the only scenario in which I wouldn't downgrade him to Slater/Belloumi (to afford MGW to Saka), but would consider more expensive replacement. Any other possible info that might make delaying the transfer worth it?

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    1. z13
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Wirtz injury because Szobo moves to number 10. But I've moved him on to Gross already

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        MCI next and Brentford away after that. I probably wouldn't start him in those even if he was playing number 10.

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  3. TMERC187
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Why does Joe hate on Szobo so much in the pods? He said he's rubbish because he hasn't returned in FPL a couple of GWs. Mind you he tucked 2 goals away in the midweek matches. Seems a bit harsh, meanwhile.

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    1. Rice Krispies
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Steve said something very similar

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      1. Rice Krispies
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        But Steve still believes he's a separate individual separate from Reality. So we can't take anything that dude says as truth

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