The FPL half-term report: Nottm Forest

Next up in our Half-Term Report series, we assess the start of Oliver Glasner’s Nottingham Forest and their key Fantasy assets.

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RESULTS SO FAR

GW Result Forest’s xG Forest’s xGC 1 Nott’m Forest 0-1 Leeds 0.66 0.47 2 Liverpool 2-2 Nott’m Forest 2.30 1.75 3 Nott’m Forest 0-0 Tottenham 0.92 1.06 4 Aston Villa 1-2 Nott’m Forest 2.28 0.82 5 Nott’m Forest 0-1 Coventry 1.10 0.67

New head coach Glasner has Forest playing well on the road, but their home form is concerning.

Just five of 48 shots at the City Ground were on target, with only two defined as a ‘big chance’ by Opta. Including August’s EFL Cup defeat, they’re yet to score in four matches there.

13th in the league table, the expected goals (xG) battles suggest that both defeats should have been draws, at the very least.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

Total Rank v other clubs xG 7.26 13th xGC 4.77 2nd

Forest’s attack should be on almost twice as many goals (7.26 v 4) but, although ranked third for overall attempts (82), they’re second-worst for putting them on target (15). The 4.9% goal conversion rate isn’t good.

Luckily, Glasner’s defence is looking great. The Tricky Trees have conceded the fewest shots (52) and big chances (six) of all sides, while being the next best after Arsenal for expected goals conceded (xGC, 4.77).

That’s a brilliant improvement, knowing that no surviving 2025/26 team accumulated a higher xGC (57.32).

However, such promising numbers translate into just one clean sheet. Forest even allowed Coventry City to belatedly score their first goal of the campaign.

LINE-UP LESSONS

So far, six individuals have started every match, while late August arrivals Daniel Munoz (£5.4m) and Liam Delap (£5.6m) are now fully integrated in the first XI. The latter replaces Igor Jesus (£5.8m) up front.

In defence, Murillo (£5.5m) is the bedrock of Forest’s back three, while Nikola Milenkovic (£5.4m) has started every match he’s been available for.

With the Serbian back fit and involved in Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly win over Swansea City, Jair Cunha (£4.5m) and big-name signing Ousmane Diomande (£5.4m) may again be tussling for one spot.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

Corners McAtee (10), Williams (6), Netz (1) Crosses from free-kicks Gibbs-White (6), McAtee (1), Williams (1) Shots from direct free-kicks Gibbs-White (2) Penalties Gibbs-White (1 goal)

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) dominates free kicks and penalties while avoiding corners (as he did last season). He scored from the spot at Anfield in Gameweek 2.

James McAtee (£5.5m) and defender Neco Williams (£5.0m) have instead been on corner kicks.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS