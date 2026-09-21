FPL notes: Forest’s home woes, van Ewijk update + a GK assist

On a disappointing evening for Nottingham Forest assets like Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m), Coventry City not only scored their maiden goal of 2026/27, but also picked up actual points in a 1-0 victory.

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) notes from City Ground.

NOTHING FROM GIBBS-WHITE

Unbeaten in three top-flight matches, an impressive win at Aston Villa caused almost two million Forest purchases to take place before Friday’s deadline. Leading these were the 920,000 additions of Gibbs-White.

Typical of FPL, the most-bought Gameweek 5 player immediately blanked, while failing to shoot.

However, Gibbs-White was able to set up six for teammates – including one big chance – to finish on a match-high 0.40 expected goal involvement (xGI). It was his through ball that allowed substitute Igor Jesus (£5.8m) to loft a shot over the goalkeeper, acrobatically cleared by Coventry’s Bobby Thomas (£4.0m).

Such creativity and pass completion (88%) meant he once again performed highly on the Bonus Point System (BPS) calculation.

In fact, had Jesus’ 86th-minute equaliser not been disallowed by VAR for a foul on Caleb Yirenkyi (£4.8m), the disappeared clean sheet probably would’ve put Gibbs-White on two bonus points without any attacking returns.

In other words, he’s worth keeping faith in. Someone who plays all minutes, takes penalties, and ranks joint-first for big chances created (five, above). Yes, Saturday was a frustrating experience, but nobody has more 2026 strikes than Gibbs-White.

Let’s hope that him replacing Cole Palmer (£9.7m) in the England squad goes smoothly!

HOME STRUGGLES

A more general concern is that Forest still haven’t scored throughout four home matches (including an EFL Cup defeat).

Despite a decent 48 top-flight attempts on their own turf, Oliver Glasner’s side are joint-lowest for shots on target (five) and Opta-defined big chances (two). Additionally, all other teams have a better accuracy of non-blocked efforts (17.2%).

None of yellow-carded Liam Delap‘s (£5.6m) four were on target, although wing-back Neco Williams (£5.0m) showcased his attacking threat by shooting three times and creating four.

Glasner thinks that his players felt nervous because they were expected to win at home against a newly promoted opponent.

“Maybe for the first time I felt the heaviness of last year. It was quiet in the dressing room; everyone expected us to win after the good performance at Villa Park, and playing a promoted team at home in Coventry. “I could see that we were not so free. We had a bit of weight on our shoulders, especially when we conceded the goal; it was completely unnecessary. “The players got nervous, the City Ground was nervous. But the effort was there. The players tried and tried, but when you are in a rush, you can get nervous and you make wrong decisions. “This is what we did in the final third; we crossed when we didn’t need to cross, but this is because we felt we needed to score, and usually it never happens when this is the case. “It’s the fourth game without scoring a goal, and we cannot be pleased with this situation.” – Oliver Glasner

A GOALKEEPER ASSIST

At half-time, visitors Coventry sensed there was perhaps an opportunity to snatch three points.

And, having seen five goalkeeper assists take place last season, Carl Rushworth (£4.5m) got us underway for 2026/27 by hitting a long 55th-minute diagonal pass to Jay Dasilva (£4.0m). The left-back’s excellent first touch wiped out Daniel Munoz (£5.4m), before calmly finishing.

The surprise clean sheet allowed Dasilva and Rushworth to deliver 15 and 11 points respectively. Plus, the likes of Thomas and Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) secured defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards.

That’s three in a row for Pinnock, who is more expensive than his colleagues at the back. The block to deny James McAtee (£5.5m) was particularly important.

UPDATE ON VAN EWIJK

Staying in the Sky Blues’ defence, 9.1%-owned Milan van Ewijk (£4.0m) could have been a superb autosub for Joao Pedro (£7.8m), had he himself not missed out through a hamstring injury.

But Frank Lampard is optimistic that van Ewijk will be back for Gameweek 6, at home to Newcastle United.

“Well, Milan [van Ewijk] has got a hamstring issue which we hope will see him back on the other side of the break. “Aurele’s [Amenda] calf is a bit more severe and we’re probably expecting a minimum of two months, possibly more. So we could be up to three months, but we’ll do our best.” – Frank Lampard, seen on CoventryLive

Young Manchester City loanee Stephen Mfuni (£4.0m) was thrown into the back three as Aurele Amenda‘s (£4.0m) replacement, aiding the clean sheet success.

Elsewhere, Ola Aina (£4.5m) didn’t come off the Forest bench.