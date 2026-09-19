Nottm Forest v Coventry team news: Jair in, three Sky Blues changes

Our final Premier League match of the day sees Nottingham Forest face bottom-of-the-table Coventry City at the City Ground.

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

Frank Lampard’s side are without a single Premier League point or goal to their name after four Gameweeks.

The Tricky Trees, meanwhile, have bounced back from a narrow opening-day defeat to embark on a three-match unbeaten run.

TEAM NEWS

Forest boss Oliver Glasner makes just one change from their 2-1 win over Aston Villa last Saturday.

Jair Cunha returns from injury to take the place of Ola Aina, who drops to the bench.

The most-bought player of Gameweek 5, Morgan Gibbs-White, starts, as expected. So too do Murillo, Daniel Munoz, Neco Williams and Liam Delap, all of whom were snapped up by over 100,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Friday’s deadline.

As for the visitors, Lampard makes three changes to the side he sent out in Gameweek 4.

All three alterations are enforced as Aurele Amenda and Milan van Ewijk are out injured and Taiwo Awoniyi is suspended.

Caleb Yirenkyi, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Stephen Mfuni come into the Sky Blues’ starting line-up.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Cunha, Diomande, Murillo, Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Delap.

Subs: Aina, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Victor, Jesus, Netz, Sangare, Wood, Yates.

Coventry XI: Rushworth, Yirenkyi, Thomas, Pinnock, Mfuni, Dasilva, Grimes, Onyeka, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Bentley, Cherif, Gboho, Hamer, Latibeaudiere, Sakamoto, Simms, Tchaouna, Torp.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 5 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!