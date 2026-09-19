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Nottm Forest v Coventry team news: Jair in, three Sky Blues changes

19 September 2026 39 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Our final Premier League match of the day sees Nottingham Forest face bottom-of-the-table Coventry City at the City Ground.

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

Frank Lampard’s side are without a single Premier League point or goal to their name after four Gameweeks.

The Tricky Trees, meanwhile, have bounced back from a narrow opening-day defeat to embark on a three-match unbeaten run.

TEAM NEWS

Forest boss Oliver Glasner makes just one change from their 2-1 win over Aston Villa last Saturday.

Jair Cunha returns from injury to take the place of Ola Aina, who drops to the bench.

The most-bought player of Gameweek 5, Morgan Gibbs-White, starts, as expected. So too do Murillo, Daniel Munoz, Neco Williams and Liam Delap, all of whom were snapped up by over 100,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Friday’s deadline.

As for the visitors, Lampard makes three changes to the side he sent out in Gameweek 4.

All three alterations are enforced as Aurele Amenda and Milan van Ewijk are out injured and Taiwo Awoniyi is suspended.

Caleb Yirenkyi, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Stephen Mfuni come into the Sky Blues’ starting line-up.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Cunha, Diomande, Murillo, Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Delap.

Subs: Aina, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Victor, Jesus, Netz, Sangare, Wood, Yates.

Coventry XI: Rushworth, Yirenkyi, Thomas, Pinnock, Mfuni, Dasilva, Grimes, Onyeka, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Bentley, Cherif, Gboho, Hamer, Latibeaudiere, Sakamoto, Simms, Tchaouna, Torp.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 5 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Forest Coventry

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

39 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. gergin
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    It was robbery for Barry`s owners.

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    1. fusen
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Did VAR get a decision wrong?

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah, Rice should have copped a 3 match ban

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      2. gergin
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Wrong? It was pure form of idiotism.

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    2. Randy_Marsh
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yeah var is crap

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      It was robbery for United

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  2. Slurpy
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Why oh why did I not just free hit

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      This, regretting playing too passive

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  3. Ady87
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Wasn’t expecting my only returns to be from double Brighton defence against Arsenal.

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  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    no conceding today forest

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  5. lilmessipran
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    Does Wissa take the next penalty? He has been such a trap, the fixtures make him an ok hold as well which is kinda annoying.

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    1. Hairy Potter
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Osula is probably first choice if on the pitch. Maybe MFP gets a chance. No one else apart from Schar is any good at them.

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  6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Groß coming on for Wissa 😎

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Gross and De Cuyper coming on for Wissa and Sangare..love me some bench jam!

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      1. Esh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        I hate to burst your bubble but whilst both Wissa and Sangare scored zero, they played....

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    2. bialk
      • 17 Years
      22 mins ago

      For Sangare here 🙂

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    3. SM001
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      How's that?

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      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Read between the lines

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  7. lilmessipran
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    Need a 1-0 Coventry win with a MGW red card to save my season.. somewhat

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  8. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Well done me. Wildcarded to a team with Groß and Schade 1 and 2 on my bench.

    Onto next season I guess.

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    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      You didn't

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  9. F4L
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    hopefully someone at opta owns gabriel

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      2 points will be massive for me this week

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  10. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Forgot to change team or even captain, 46 points so far!

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    1. Don Be Zeelly
      9 mins ago

      Congratulations.

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  11. JohnnyCroat
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Somehow a baby green on 24 points. But subs means I've Enzo Le Fée and Hume against Citeh tomorrow.
    Need Bruno, Håland, Szobs, to all pop off...

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  12. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Might have to buy Gross just to stop him from scoring

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I tried that this week and benched him. Maybe should have started him to make that happen.

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    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Please don't.

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  13. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    15 from 5. Need a serious showing from Forest, Gvardiol and Haaland C

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  14. F4L
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    city could score a few tomorrow to lay down a marker in the title race. hopefully arteta keeps using some reserves in cl matches

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  15. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Arsenal were so far off it today.

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  16. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    8 points from 5 players after WC
    Great

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  17. Uncle John from Jamaica
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi all

    If I make a couple of transfers now and take a -4 am i right to think I get the -4 back if a play wildcard later this game week?

    Cheers

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah you're right

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    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, just as I did last week

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  18. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hmm double BHA cs vs Ars strangely disappointing 11 points, no saves, defcons, baps etc

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  19. F4L
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    is gross actually 25, not 35?

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  20. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Need a MGW haul to save my season.

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