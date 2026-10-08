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The FPL half-term report: Spurs

8 October 2026 60 comments
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Our Half-Term Report series continues with Tottenham Hotspur, who have endured a difficult opening five Gameweeks.

Spurs are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season, and have collected just two points so far.

They also failed to score in their opening four matches before finally finding the net twice against Aston Villa in Gameweek 5.

So, what has gone wrong for Spurs, and can any of their players still appeal to FPL managers, with the fixtures turning for the better?

Only Chief Scout members can read every bit of these articles – but you can join them for free before the Gameweek 6 deadline by taking advantage of our free trial.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultSpurs’ xGSpurs’ xGC
1Brentford 3-0 Spurs0.573.87
2Spurs 0-2 Newcastle1.120.72
3Nottingham Forest 0-0 Spurs1.060.92
4Spurs 0-0 Everton0.691.11
5Spurs 2-3 Aston Villa1.561.26

The opening-day defeat at Brentford was comfortably their worst display, conceding 3.87 expected goals while generating just 0.57 xG themselves.

Performances improved (slightly!) after that. Spurs actually edged the underlying numbers in their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle and the stalemate with Nottingham Forest. Their best attacking display came last time out against Aston Villa, generating 1.56 xG and finally scoring their first two league goals of the season.

However, another defeat left Spurs still searching for their first win heading into Gameweek 6.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG5.0018th
xGC7.7811th

The underlying numbers underline Spurs’ attacking struggles.

The north London side are actually ranked a rock-bottom 20th for open-play xG (3.11), with their eighth-best set-play xG (1.89) adding a veneer of respectability to their overall total.

Defensively, things have been less concerning – and even more so when overlooking that opening-day Brentford game, when De Zerbi sent out a bit of a patched-up side.

Over the last four Gameweeks, the Lilywhites have the league’s second-lowest xGC total (4.02). No team has allowed fewer big chances (six) in that time.

Clean sheets arrived in Gameweeks 3 and 4.

LINE-UP LESSONS

Only three Spurs players have started all five league matches. Antonín Kinský (£4.5m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m) have played every minute, while Sandro Tonali (£5.3m) has come off twice.

The defence has otherwise been disrupted. Andrew Robertson (£4.4m) and Micky van de Ven (£5.0m) have started four times, while Pedro Porro (£5.4m) has managed only three. The latter is currently an injury concern after suffering a hamstring problem just 19 minutes into Gameweek 5.

There are also two fresh issues to monitor following the international break. Van Hecke returned early from Netherlands duty with a foot injury, while Van de Ven picked up a hand/wrist problem against Serbia. Encouragingly, neither issue is currently thought to be serious.

Further forward, Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.5m) have four starts apiece. Nobody else has managed more than three, highlighting the lack of a settled attacking line-up.

Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) has started only twice, while James Maddison (£6.3m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) have yet to make the starting XI after working their way back to fitness from lengthy absences.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

Set pieceTakers
CornersSavinho (11), Tel (7), Fernandes (5), Robertson (4), Maddison (3), Porro (3), Kudus (3), Marmoush (2)
Crosses from free-kicksRobertson (3), Maddison (2), Porro (2), Tonali (1)
Shots from direct free-kicksTel (2), Marmoush (1), Maddison (1)
Penaltiesn/a

The mess at Tottenham Hotspur is encapsulated by their chaotic set-piece pecking order. We’re only five Gameweeks in but nine different Spurs players have taken a corner or crossed free-kick this season, with De Zerbi still trying to find the right starting XI blend.

Savinho (£6.5m) was most heavily involved in Gameweek 5, taking a whopping eight corners.

Spurs are yet to take a penalty this season.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

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What is Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

OTHER HALF-TERM REPORTS

Arsenal (coming soon) | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton | Chelsea | Coventry | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Hull | Ipswich | Leeds | Liverpool | Man City | Man Utd | Newcastle | Nottm Forest | Sunderland (coming soon) | Spurs

60 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    who d u get for long term
    a. Gross
    b. Schade

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    1. Sfowl123
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      A

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  2. dshv
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    WC activated, and probably BB7

    Verbrugg Kinsky
    Hall Calafiori affengru Gvardiol Konsa
    King Saka Rogers Tavernier Barnes
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo/DCL/Wissa

    1.5m itb. Where can I improve? Any suggestions?

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    1. Sfowl123
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Maybe Konsa? Looks like he may be out for a few games and Saliba's return will eventually give you a headache.

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        This. And Gonzalo or DCL over Wissa

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        1. dshv
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Konsa to who, then??

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          1. Dubem_FC
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Ajer.

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  3. Sfowl123
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    A)
    Verb Leno
    Cala DeCuyper Davis Bogle Gvardiol
    Saka Rogers Tavernier Gross Cherki
    JP Haaland Garcia

    B)
    Verb Leno
    Cala DeCuyper Davis Muha Gvardiol
    Saka Rogers Tavernier Gross King
    Isak Haaland Garcia

    C)
    Raya Dubravka
    Cala DeCuyper Davis Bogle Hall
    Saka Rogers Tavernier Gross King
    Isak Haaland Garcia

    Thoughts?

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      C is brilliant minus Garcia

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  4. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    The FPL half term report: Spurs

    Verdict: they are shite.

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  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Who would you have on WC?

    A) Mbeumo
    B) Tavernier
    C) MGW
    D) Barnes
    E) Schade

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      toss up between C and E for me

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    2. dshv
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      On my WC I have Taver and Barnes, but if I have to upgrade probably Mbeumo.. Because I lost Bruno on my WC for several weeks and if I believe in United again..

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    3. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Currently on E from that list but a late switch to Mbeumo is tempting me.

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    4. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      If you have Saka, Rogers, Gross, it’s
      either Boomo or MGW,

      Thoughts on 2 4.5 keepers vs Raya & 4?

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        2 4.5 keepers

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  6. Ohh1454
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Is Maitland Niles nailed ? Could be a good pickup at 4.5m

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      yes

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  7. dansmith1985
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Hey guys would you WC this team?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori DeCuyper Konsa
    Bruno Cherki Szobo Gross
    Haaland JP DCL

    Verbruggen Tzolis Shaw Diop

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    1. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Probably ok for another week - Fernandes may do well against Spurs and gives you time to understand potential injuries

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I'd prepare a couple of drafts in case JP and Konsa are out.

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  8. Lost for Wirtz
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Verbruggen | Kinsky 
    Calafiori | Muharemovic | Hall | Affengruber | Thomas
     Bruno | Rogers | Tavernier | Groß | Schade
     Haaland | DCL | JP

    Thoughts on this WC idea? looks conservative to me, only 3 double ups, but could be steady structure to accumulate FTs over the next 5 game weeks.

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Looks very good. Similar to what I'd go with.

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  9. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Is Gonzalo and King overkill on a WC?

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      not for next 3

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    2. Dubem_FC
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yes.

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    3. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I wouldn't touch any Fulham asset bar King with a 10-foot pole

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    4. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I would

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  10. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Which move?

    A: Szobo -> King
    B: DCL -> Garcia

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A for sure.

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    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      B

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      If you are considering B look at Costulas top form fwd

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    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

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  11. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Rumors of JP being out this GW... if only Alonso could give us an actual update tomorrow.

    https://x.com/Natureryme1/status/2107886171091267750

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I would sell

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Genuinely considering it

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          But have Barry, so can easily bench JP.

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Alonso tomorrow: "Pedro is in the ICU, but we'll evaluate Saturday morning if he'll be available this weekend"

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        “We can always start Didier or Andrij if needs be”

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    3. el polako
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Selling on my WC.

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Getting him back next week for FT?

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        1. el polako
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          No guarantee he’ll be back next week.
          Allegedly not even training on grass and considering how “transparent” Chelsea are about injuries (Caicedo) I’m willing to take my chances.

          When he’s back and playing 90, I’ll get him back.

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  12. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC:

    Raya - 4m
    Calafiori - Gvardiol - Hall - Muharemovic - Davis
    Saka - Rogers - Grob - Schade - Taverner
    Haaland - JP - Garcia

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  13. Sharkytect
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Did they slow down price rises over this three-week International break? I was expecting more profit from groß

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    1. Sharkytect
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Insert pun about gross profit

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  14. grooveymatt65
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Hey guys what do you think about this team? Would get Gross in but unsure how. Thanks!

    Verbruggen
    Konsa Calafiori Gvardiol
    Palmer Rogers MGW Mbeumo Odegaard
    Haaland JP
    Petrovic Egan Thomas Furo

    £0.0 itb 1ft

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  15. el polako
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Rashford dropping in price, both owners must be gutted.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Should be dropped out of the XI....

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        I don’t understand why they just didn’t sell him to Spurs for £120m?

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Very good question

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  16. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Anybody else waiting for pressers?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Personally waiting for teletext to update

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  17. Silecro
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    On WC and have one dillemma regarding Pedro's injury. If he's injured for a week or two, would you:

    A) Play Davis in GW6 vs Ful and Muharemović GW7 vs MUN (reasess after if needed)
    B) Downgrade Vuskovic and Muharemovic to Boscagli&Justin and upgrade fodder 8th attacker (Delap or Kostoulas) and play him instead of Pedro

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A

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  18. Bavarian
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    which one to go with on WC

    A- Wissa
    B- DCL
    C- Gonzalo
    D- Kostoulas
    E- Barry

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      B or C

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B is the only half competent footballer on this list

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  19. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Start Davis or Munoz?

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  20. MMN
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Best Gomez replacement?

    A) Gross
    B) Schade
    C) King

    Kinsky
    Cali - Hall - Konsa
    Palmer - Rogers - Odegard - MGW - Gomez*
    Haaland - JP

    Bentley - Thomas - DCL - Muharamovic

    1 FT 1.7m in the bank.

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  21. JBG
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    BTW for anyone considering starting MU or Spurs defenders/GKers, do not expect CS for either. They don't do that

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