The FPL half-term report: Sunderland

We’ve reached the penultimate stop in our Half-Term Report series, with Sunderland the latest destination in our early-season look at all 20 Premier League sides.

Régis Le Bris’ side have collected four points from their opening five matches, beating Fulham and drawing at Brentford.

Three defeats have come against Ipswich Town, Arsenal and Manchester City, with the Black Cats involved in a wild 5-3 loss at the Etihad last time out.

So, which Sunderland players have caught the eye, and could their upcoming fixtures provide any investment opportunities?

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RESULTS SO FAR

GW Result Sunderland xG Sunderland xGC 1 Ipswich Town 2-1 Sunderland 0.66 1.80 2 Sunderland 1-0 Fulham 2.02 0.95 3 Brentford 1-1 Sunderland 1.71 1.21 4 Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal 1.80 1.88 5 Manchester City 5-3 Sunderland 3.57 2.82

Sunderland’s underlying numbers offer real encouragement.

Their opening-day defeat at Ipswich was comfortably their poorest display, with just 0.66 expected goals (xG) created and 1.80 xG conceded (xGC) at the other end.

Since then, Sunderland have created at least 1.70 xG in every match – even against the Premier League’s high flyers in the last three Gameweeks.

Their most eye-catching performance came at Manchester City, with the Black Cats carving out an impressive 3.57 xG and scoring three times.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

Total Rank v other clubs xG 9.76 5th xGC 8.66 13th

All of that means Sunderland rank fifth for xG in 2026/27 so far. They’re actually first if we just look at the last four Gameweeks!

The defensive numbers have been less impressive. Their 8.66 xGC ranks 13th, although almost a third of that total came in the 5-3 defeat to Manchester City.

Some perspective is needed, too, as they’ve faced three of the top four already.

LINE-UP LESSONS

There has been plenty of consistency in Régis Le Bris’ selections so far, with seven players starting all five league matches.

Nordi Mukiele (£5.4m) and Reinildo (£4.4m) would probably have made it nine, were it not for fitness and suspension respectively.

Kevin Danso (£5.0m) has also come straight in and started every match since his deadline-day capture.

Early-season punt Trai Hume (£4.3m) has been the big casualty of the first five Gameweeks, with Thomas Meunier (£4.5m) taking over as an ‘out of position’ winger.

Le Bris will be forced into two changes in Gameweek 6, however, with Danny Ballard (£4.9m) and Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) out.

Juggling midweek European fixtures could also see Le Bris chop and change a bit more going forward.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

Set piece Takers Corners Xhaka (12), Le Fée (7), Hume (1) Crosses from free-kicks Xhaka (9), Le Fée (2) Shots from direct free-kicks Xhaka (1), Isidor (1), Angulo (1) Penalties Le Fée (2)

Granit Xhaka (£5.5m) has taken the majority of Sunderland’s set pieces so far.

Enzo Le Fée (£5.7m) has also been involved from corners, while he remains at the front of the queue from the penalty spot after taking both of Sunderland’s Premier League spot-kicks and another in the Europa League.

His spot-kick jobshare buddy in 2025/26, Habib Diarra (£5.3m), is nearly back from injury, but he isn’t a nailed starter these days.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS