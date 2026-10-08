FPL

The FPL half-term report: Sunderland

8 October 2026 13 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

We’ve reached the penultimate stop in our Half-Term Report series, with Sunderland the latest destination in our early-season look at all 20 Premier League sides.

Régis Le Bris’ side have collected four points from their opening five matches, beating Fulham and drawing at Brentford.

Three defeats have come against Ipswich Town, Arsenal and Manchester City, with the Black Cats involved in a wild 5-3 loss at the Etihad last time out.

So, which Sunderland players have caught the eye, and could their upcoming fixtures provide any investment opportunities?

Only Chief Scout members can read every bit of these articles – but you can join them for free before the Gameweek 6 deadline by taking advantage of our free trial.

RESULTS SO FAR

GWResultSunderland xGSunderland xGC
1Ipswich Town 2-1 Sunderland0.661.80
2Sunderland 1-0 Fulham2.020.95
3Brentford 1-1 Sunderland1.711.21
4Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal1.801.88
5Manchester City 5-3 Sunderland3.572.82

Sunderland’s underlying numbers offer real encouragement.

Their opening-day defeat at Ipswich was comfortably their poorest display, with just 0.66 expected goals (xG) created and 1.80 xG conceded (xGC) at the other end.

Since then, Sunderland have created at least 1.70 xG in every match – even against the Premier League’s high flyers in the last three Gameweeks.

Their most eye-catching performance came at Manchester City, with the Black Cats carving out an impressive 3.57 xG and scoring three times.

XG/XGC RANK V OTHER TEAMS

TotalRank v other clubs
xG9.765th
xGC8.6613th

All of that means Sunderland rank fifth for xG in 2026/27 so far. They’re actually first if we just look at the last four Gameweeks!

The defensive numbers have been less impressive. Their 8.66 xGC ranks 13th, although almost a third of that total came in the 5-3 defeat to Manchester City.

Some perspective is needed, too, as they’ve faced three of the top four already.

LINE-UP LESSONS

There has been plenty of consistency in Régis Le Bris’ selections so far, with seven players starting all five league matches.

Nordi Mukiele (£5.4m) and Reinildo (£4.4m) would probably have made it nine, were it not for fitness and suspension respectively.

Kevin Danso (£5.0m) has also come straight in and started every match since his deadline-day capture.

Early-season punt Trai Hume (£4.3m) has been the big casualty of the first five Gameweeks, with Thomas Meunier (£4.5m) taking over as an ‘out of position’ winger.

Le Bris will be forced into two changes in Gameweek 6, however, with Danny Ballard (£4.9m) and Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) out.

Juggling midweek European fixtures could also see Le Bris chop and change a bit more going forward.

SET-PIECE TAKERS

Set pieceTakers
CornersXhaka (12), Le Fée (7), Hume (1)
Crosses from free-kicksXhaka (9), Le Fée (2)
Shots from direct free-kicksXhaka (1), Isidor (1), Angulo (1)
PenaltiesLe Fée (2)

Granit Xhaka (£5.5m) has taken the majority of Sunderland’s set pieces so far.

Enzo Le Fée (£5.7m) has also been involved from corners, while he remains at the front of the queue from the penalty spot after taking both of Sunderland’s Premier League spot-kicks and another in the Europa League.

His spot-kick jobshare buddy in 2025/26, Habib Diarra (£5.3m), is nearly back from injury, but he isn’t a nailed starter these days.

TOP PLAYERS FOR DEFCONS

FPL Stats Centre
13 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    In less than 24 hours I will make my very first transfer of the season.

    Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Should I use FH if I have Isak, Pedro, Palmer and Konsa?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Used WC, await any updates, but that’s decent chunk of team out.

      What would FH look like?

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Verbruggen
        Gabriel, Calafiori, Hall
        Bruno (C), Saka (VC), MGW, Barnes, Palmer
        Thiago, N.Jackson

        Bench: Steele, Kostulas, Davis, Thomas

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Depends on outcome of press conferences tomorrow and what the rest of your team looks like.

      Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    WC any changes?

    Saka & MGW can be Ode & Bruno 1.1

    Leno
    Calaf, Hall, Davis
    Gross, Rogers, King, Saka, MGW
    Haaland, DCL,

    Verb, Pedro, Konsa, Bogle,

    2.2

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      Interesting, I also have 2m left over
      we have only 7/15 players in common
      but there´s alot of potential value...
      what´s the worst that could happen?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        If Pedro is out, can become Isak or kostulas just unsure which direction

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Don't confirm the wildcard! Wait until next week because this week is the worst possible week to wildcard.

      Open Controls
  4. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bottomed...Thoughts on this wildcard please? 0.2mitb

    Thanks

    Raya 4m
    Calafiori vuskovic thomas (muharamovic silva)
    Saka mgw rogers belloumi (gros)
    Haaland pedro gonzalo

    Open Controls
  5. Royal5
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Not read any news, is Isak likely to play?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      No.

      https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/2108109702923997394

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Crap. Own voth him and Palmer.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.