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FPL Gameweek 6 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

8 October 2026 42 comments
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The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 6 begin on Thursday, with five Premier League managers facing the media – and set to provide us with some all-important team news.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from all these pressers in the article below.

For the latest team news on the other 15 top-flight clubs, check out our early round-up here. The head coaches of these sides will face reporters on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Matthias Jaissle hopes to have “three or four” previously sidelined players back for the trip to Coventry City on Monday.

Two of them are Joelinton (groin), who returned to training over the break, and Nico Gonzalez, who missed out in Gameweek 5 with a concussion.

Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Amar Dedic (hamstring), Anthony Elanga (unknown), Dan Burn (ankle), Will Osula (foot) and Tino Livramento (unspecified) were not pictured in training when Joelinton was, although we’ve had another eight days since then, and based on the quotes above, it sounds like one or two may be back for the clash with Coventry.

The Newcastle boss confirmed that goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen will be out for “a couple of months” with a hamstring injury.

Lewis Miley has reportedly been given the go-ahead to train this week despite pulling out of the England under-21 squad.

Quotes to follow

BOURNEMOUTH

Marco Rose has confirmed that Alex Scott (tendon) faces weeks on the sidelines. The midfielder picked up an issue while away with England.

In some consolation, the timeline sounds a bit better than the potential two-month absence originally mooted.

“It depends, we are going to see. I am not a doctor. It’s a muscle injury and we do [a scan] in some days again, but we are going to miss him, for sure, for four or five weeks.” – Marco Rose on the length of Alex Scott’s absence

Elsewhere, David Brooks seems to be fine, despite pulling out of the Wales squad at the end of September.

“Brooksy is fully in team training.” – Marco Rose

Justin Kluivert (muscle), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Amine Adli (calf), Eli Kroupi (foot) and Julian Araujo (thigh) are all back on the grass and could return in the next week or two.

“We have still [got] injuries but most of the lads are back on the pitch with rehab coaches or in parts of training with the team, so yeah, we can see light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe for the Graz [match on Thursday] or the Sunderland game [next Sunday], we’re going to have one or two players back.

“Nearly everyone is back on the pitch, just Alex [who is not].” – Marco Rose

SUNDERLAND

Dan Ballard and Brian Brobbey (both hamstring) will miss out in Gameweek 6 after picking up injuries over the international break.

Ballard’s issue is the more serious of the two, with Brobbey potentially returning next week alongside Habib Diarra (hamstring).

“It’s a shame for Ballard because he was in a good place and he will be sidelined for a few weeks. A medium-term injury, so we’ll keep you updated.

“For Brian, like Habib, they are on the same schedule and will be available soon.

“[Habib is] really close. He’s in a good place. Almost every session is needed for the full recovery. So, in around one week, he’ll be fully available.

“It’s going to be short-term [for Brobbey, as well]. It’s really positive, we were a bit worried when we saw the video but Brian, just after the game, wasn’t too worried because he experienced different injuries in the past. This one, he was adamant that it wasn’t too serious – and it’s the case. We won’t take too many risks, but it won’t be too long.” – Regis Le Bris

In quotes given to the written press, Regis Le Bris said Ballard would be “available for the second part of the season”.

Romaine Mundle (knee) remains on the sidelines, too, but Reinildo is back, having served a one-match ban after his dismissal for two bookable offences in Gameweek 4. 

Noah Sadiki shook off a scare to feature for DR Congo in their final outing of the last fortnight.

LEEDS UNITED

Harry Wilson (quad) returned to training over the international break.

Young winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya, who withdrew from the France under-21 squad with an ankle injury, could also make a swift return.

Joe Rodon (hamstring) and forgotten man Mateo Joseph (knee) remain on the sidelines for the Whites.

Daniel James (back) has joined the injury list, too.

“Joe Rodon is on his way back in his rehab, he is doing good progress. He has already had individual sessions on the pitch but it’ll be a bit before he’s back in team training.

“Daniel James will miss the Arsenal game. He is out with a back injury.

“Jean-Matteo came back with an ankle strain. Looks way better. He was today the first time with us out on the pitch. We have to wait right now [to see] how his body reacts but it seems like there is a chance he is available.

“Some good news with Harry Wilson after his muscle injury. He’s back in team training since Tuesday. Again, we also have to wait right now [to see] how his body reacts but there is also chance for him to be available.” – Daniel Farke

COVENTRY CITY

Milan van Ewijk (hamstring) has returned to training and should feature, while Kaine Kesler-Hayden (hamstring) is also back on the grass – although he’s been unavailable for a longer period, so match fitness is likely an issue.

“Milan is back training with us, so that’s good news. We hope he’ll be alright if he comes through the next few days.

“Kaine is back training with us, which is good. He’s been out for longer.” – Frank Lampard

Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (calf) and Aurele Amenda (calf) will remain out, while Taiwo Awoniyi serves the final game of a three-match domestic ban.

“Josh isn’t back yet and he’s had a baby recently, which is good news for him, but he’ll still be a few more weeks, potentially.

“Haji and Woolfy are a little bit longer, as well, but working hard and getting there.

“Haji won’t be back until November. I don’t want to put pressure on because it’s an awkward injury.

“Aurele is working away. It’s a 2-3 month injury, so we’re working through that.” – Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard said all of his internationals have returned unscathed.

42 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. PogChamp
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Finally! It’s great to be back.

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    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Not sure we'll see here whether any of the managers face any questions about the City charges! Good from an FPL point of view that we're actually getting answers about players.

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  2. RogueBlood
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Current WC 0.6ITB what players would you suggest changing?

    Tzolakis, Verbruggen
    Calafiori, Gvardiol, Thomas, Hall, Davis
    Saka, Gross, Rogers, Cherki, King
    Haaland, Pedro, Kostoulas

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    1. PogChamp
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      Probably your City players Gvardiol and Cherki.

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      1. RogueBlood
        • 11 Years
        55 mins ago

        Who would you look to bring in for Cherki think Gvardiol is safe for now, but I get Cherki could be minutes risk

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        1. PogChamp
          • 15 Years
          50 mins ago

          Maybe Schade. I like Gvardiol and even Cherki but with everything going on at City you have to wonder how the first team will be affected.

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          1. ebb2sparky
            • 15 Years
            8 mins ago

            There's a chance it might make them perform better as a team.

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        2. Silecro
          • 8 Years
          49 mins ago

          Players are safe, but the team itself is not

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    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Think Im going to go Enciso instead of King. Just think Ipswich at home should beat Fulham. Then its wobbly Man City.

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  3. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hi....how does this wildcard look?
    Uses exact cash. Thanks

    Raya 4m
    Calafiori muharamovic decuyper vanhecke thomas
    Saka mgw rogers gros king
    Haaland pedro gonzalo

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  4. leocarter27
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Who to pick on a WC?

    A) Davis
    B) Egan

    Thanks

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      B

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      A like is goal threat

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    3. Statulis
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Considering it's probably bench fodder, Egan's more reliable. 3-4 points even against big teams, up to 8 against smaller.

      Defcons are easier to achieve than goals.

      Then again, not like there's a clear answer.

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  5. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Hi if wc6 when are folk looking to bb?
    Was looking at bb7 but if getting saka have rubbish bench so would have to wait.

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  6. Joyce1998
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc draft?

    Tzolakis
    Timber, Calafiori, Hall
    Saka, Mbeumo, Rogers, King
    Haaland, J.Pedro, Kostoulas

    Dubravka, Schade, De Cuyper, Davis

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    1. theodosios
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Not sure about Kostoulas, rest is pretty good.

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Check form highest fwd by far

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    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Timber seems a bit of a risk.

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    3. Statulis
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Personally I'd replace Tzolakis to Raya and get someone cheaper instead of Timber.

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  7. Ohh1454
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Thoughts on Evanilson as differential ?

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      No.

      Slim pickings among forwards this year so far.

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    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      This feels like a GW1 question.

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  8. theodosios
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    After news about Pedro, this is how my WC team atm, thoughts?

    Tzolakis Leno
    Calafiori Hall De Cuyper Bogle Davis
    Saka Mbeumo Gross Rogers Schade
    Haaland Wissa Barry

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    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Have we got an update on JP ?

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      1. Flynny
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Tomo

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      2. theodosios
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        "Joao Pedro pulled out of Brazil duty over the international break due to a knee injury he sustained before the Blues' defeat to Brentford last month. The 25-year-old forward has not been spotted in any of the club's training photos in recent days, and neither has Cole Palmer." FootballLondon

        "Such an issue also caused Joao Pedro to withdraw shortly after his return to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad, with Standard Sport understanding that he has been receiving treatment from a knee specialist.

        That is as part of an attempt to speed up his comeback, with initial reports in his homeland suggesting that the former Brighton frontman could be out for up to four weeks.

        An exact return date is unclear, but it should be at some point in October if he’s ruled out against Bournemouth." London Evening Standard

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  9. SomeoneKnows
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    1) Which two should I start?

    A) Konsa
    B) De Cuyper
    C) Hall
    D) Egan

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      C
      A/B

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      A c

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    3. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      BC

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  10. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    WC getting closer, any changes?

    Holding or dropping Pedro?

    Core of 12 & two additional mids & fwd,

    Kost, Saka, Schade leaves largest bank swapping Schade to Bruno just achievable.

    Isak, Saka, Semenyo/MGW is 2nd

    Verb, Leno
    Calaf, Konsa, Hall, Bogle, Davis
    Gross, Rogers, King, Schade/Saka/MGW/Bruno
    Haaland, DCL, Kostulas/Isak

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  11. dshv
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    WC Activated, BB7 is the plan. Any suggestions ??

    Raya Kinsky
    Gvardiol Calafiori Hall Affengruber Ajer
    King Saka Barnes Rogers Tavernier
    Pedro Haaland Gonzalo

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  12. Rice Krispie
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Guys I'm hearing from my City contact Haaland has fungal nail and this is affecting his shots. They are curling slightly left. I'm hearing he is trying to adjust. Expecting mass sales. Could be 13 m by deadline imo.

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    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      My mum always told me to wash my feet and toes properly

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  13. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Please rate this FH
    Raya, Verbruggen
    Caliaflori, Vuskovic, Hall, Mykolenko, Egan
    Saka, Gross, Barnes, Gibbs-White, Schade
    Halland, Pedro, Wissa

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  14. Winging it
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    2ft and thinking of doing the following moves or alternatively roll?
    A: Palmer to Saka and Odegaard to Schade/King/Tavernier
    B: Odegaard to Saka and Isak to Gonzalo.

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  15. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone else tempted by Gyokeres with Havertz injured?

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      No.
      The fact that he’ll be playing is also putting me off Saka.

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  16. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Whos the best replacement for A Scott?

    A) Tavernier
    B) Barnes
    C) King

    Could bring in King then switch to Tav when better fixtures start in GW9

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  17. Joyce1998
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    On wc best option

    A- Hall + Cherki
    or
    B- Thiaw + MGW

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

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