FPL Gameweek 6 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 6 begin on Thursday, with five Premier League managers facing the media – and set to provide us with some all-important team news.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from all these pressers in the article below.

For the latest team news on the other 15 top-flight clubs, check out our early round-up here. The head coaches of these sides will face reporters on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🍒 1.30pm – Rose

🩵 1.30pm – Lampard

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

⚫️ 2.30pm – Jaissle https://t.co/E1y104jKyD — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 8, 2026

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Matthias Jaissle hopes to have “three or four” previously sidelined players back for the trip to Coventry City on Monday.

Two of them are Joelinton (groin), who returned to training over the break, and Nico Gonzalez, who missed out in Gameweek 5 with a concussion.

Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Amar Dedic (hamstring), Anthony Elanga (unknown), Dan Burn (ankle), Will Osula (foot) and Tino Livramento (unspecified) were not pictured in training when Joelinton was, although we’ve had another eight days since then, and based on the quotes above, it sounds like one or two may be back for the clash with Coventry.

The Newcastle boss confirmed that goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen will be out for “a couple of months” with a hamstring injury.

Lewis Miley has reportedly been given the go-ahead to train this week despite pulling out of the England under-21 squad.

Quotes to follow

BOURNEMOUTH

Marco Rose has confirmed that Alex Scott (tendon) faces weeks on the sidelines. The midfielder picked up an issue while away with England.

In some consolation, the timeline sounds a bit better than the potential two-month absence originally mooted.

“It depends, we are going to see. I am not a doctor. It’s a muscle injury and we do [a scan] in some days again, but we are going to miss him, for sure, for four or five weeks.” – Marco Rose on the length of Alex Scott’s absence

Elsewhere, David Brooks seems to be fine, despite pulling out of the Wales squad at the end of September.

“Brooksy is fully in team training.” – Marco Rose

Justin Kluivert (muscle), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Amine Adli (calf), Eli Kroupi (foot) and Julian Araujo (thigh) are all back on the grass and could return in the next week or two.

“We have still [got] injuries but most of the lads are back on the pitch with rehab coaches or in parts of training with the team, so yeah, we can see light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe for the Graz [match on Thursday] or the Sunderland game [next Sunday], we’re going to have one or two players back. “Nearly everyone is back on the pitch, just Alex [who is not].” – Marco Rose

SUNDERLAND

Dan Ballard and Brian Brobbey (both hamstring) will miss out in Gameweek 6 after picking up injuries over the international break.

Ballard’s issue is the more serious of the two, with Brobbey potentially returning next week alongside Habib Diarra (hamstring).

“It’s a shame for Ballard because he was in a good place and he will be sidelined for a few weeks. A medium-term injury, so we’ll keep you updated. “For Brian, like Habib, they are on the same schedule and will be available soon. “[Habib is] really close. He’s in a good place. Almost every session is needed for the full recovery. So, in around one week, he’ll be fully available. “It’s going to be short-term [for Brobbey, as well]. It’s really positive, we were a bit worried when we saw the video but Brian, just after the game, wasn’t too worried because he experienced different injuries in the past. This one, he was adamant that it wasn’t too serious – and it’s the case. We won’t take too many risks, but it won’t be too long.” – Regis Le Bris

In quotes given to the written press, Regis Le Bris said Ballard would be “available for the second part of the season”.

Romaine Mundle (knee) remains on the sidelines, too, but Reinildo is back, having served a one-match ban after his dismissal for two bookable offences in Gameweek 4.

Noah Sadiki shook off a scare to feature for DR Congo in their final outing of the last fortnight.

LEEDS UNITED

Harry Wilson (quad) returned to training over the international break.

Young winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya, who withdrew from the France under-21 squad with an ankle injury, could also make a swift return.

Joe Rodon (hamstring) and forgotten man Mateo Joseph (knee) remain on the sidelines for the Whites.

Daniel James (back) has joined the injury list, too.

“Joe Rodon is on his way back in his rehab, he is doing good progress. He has already had individual sessions on the pitch but it’ll be a bit before he’s back in team training. “Daniel James will miss the Arsenal game. He is out with a back injury. “Jean-Matteo came back with an ankle strain. Looks way better. He was today the first time with us out on the pitch. We have to wait right now [to see] how his body reacts but it seems like there is a chance he is available. “Some good news with Harry Wilson after his muscle injury. He’s back in team training since Tuesday. Again, we also have to wait right now [to see] how his body reacts but there is also chance for him to be available.” – Daniel Farke

COVENTRY CITY

Milan van Ewijk (hamstring) has returned to training and should feature, while Kaine Kesler-Hayden (hamstring) is also back on the grass – although he’s been unavailable for a longer period, so match fitness is likely an issue.

“Milan is back training with us, so that’s good news. We hope he’ll be alright if he comes through the next few days. “Kaine is back training with us, which is good. He’s been out for longer.” – Frank Lampard

Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (calf) and Aurele Amenda (calf) will remain out, while Taiwo Awoniyi serves the final game of a three-match domestic ban.

“Josh isn’t back yet and he’s had a baby recently, which is good news for him, but he’ll still be a few more weeks, potentially. “Haji and Woolfy are a little bit longer, as well, but working hard and getting there. “Haji won’t be back until November. I don’t want to put pressure on because it’s an awkward injury. “Aurele is working away. It’s a 2-3 month injury, so we’re working through that.” – Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard said all of his internationals have returned unscathed.