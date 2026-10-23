FPL Gameweek 8 Scout Picks: Four double-ups

Here are our Scout Picks for Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is, essentially, a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 8 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

David Raya (£6.1m) is our chosen goalkeeper after he was selected by three of our Scout Squad pundits.

No side has better clean sheet odds than Arsenal in Gameweek 8…

Mikel Arteta’s men are the joint-best team in 2026/27 for actual goals conceded, with five. They’ve also kept four clean sheets, with Raya scooping the maximum bonus twice.

Opponents Everton have failed to score in two of their last four matches, having netted only three goals in that period.

DEFENDERS