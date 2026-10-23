Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 8 Scout Picks: Four double-ups

23 October 2026 53 comments
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Here are our Scout Picks for Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is, essentially, a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 8 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL notes: White injury, Saka + Le Fee pens, Raya haul

David Raya (£6.1m) is our chosen goalkeeper after he was selected by three of our Scout Squad pundits.

No side has better clean sheet odds than Arsenal in Gameweek 8…

Mikel Arteta’s men are the joint-best team in 2026/27 for actual goals conceded, with five. They’ve also kept four clean sheets, with Raya scooping the maximum bonus twice.  

Opponents Everton have failed to score in two of their last four matches, having netted only three goals in that period.

DEFENDERS

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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53 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Tommyg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    29 mins ago

    Who loses minutes to kroupi in the Bournemouth squad? Tav right?

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      10 mins ago

      Probably more Kluivert, if Rose sees Kroupi as a '10' as Iraola did.

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      1. Tommyg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        I'm looking for an excuse to buy Gibbs white rather than get Tav for saka. Lol.

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    2. DRIZ ✅
      6 mins ago

      Possibly Tav

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    3. Tonyawesome69
      2 mins ago

      Tavernier's mins have been reduced for a number of games now.

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  2. OverTinker
    27 mins ago

    BREAKING: Punishment for Manchester City has been announced.

    Michael Carrick will be appointed as their new manager.

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    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Very funny.

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    2. DRIZ ✅
      15 mins ago

      Howzat

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    3. Jafooli
      just now

      Excellent

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  3. Ciro Di Marzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    26 mins ago

    Start one:

    A. Maguire (BOU)
    B. De Cuyper (liv)
    C. Davies (NFO)

    Currently on A but more attacking threat from the others.

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    1. Tommyg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      Out of that lot just go de cuyper

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    2. DRIZ ✅
      13 mins ago

      B but a close A

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    3. JoeSoap
      9 mins ago

      B for attacking returns. None of them keep a clean sheet imo. Famous last words.

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    4. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      B imo

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    5. Ciro Di Marzio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Thanks all, maybe I’ll switch for B

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  4. JoeSoap
    25 mins ago

    A. Mitchell>De Cupher
    B. Wissa>DCL
    C. MGW>Cherki (bench Wissa)
    D. Save

    Hornicek
    Konsa, Calafiori, Hall
    Palmer, Rogers, Gross, Tavenier
    Halland, Pedro, Wissa
    Verbruggen, WDe Cupher, Egan, MGW Mitchell

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    1. JoeSoap
      4 mins ago

      Ignore, posted before I had finished

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    2. Tommyg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Id be playing mgw and saving that transfer.

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  5. Deulofail
    23 mins ago

    Good to go? Might WC in the next couple weeks

    Kinsky
    Gabriel(v) Calariori Konsa Munoz
    Bruno Palmer Rogers Schade
    Thiago Pedro(c)

    Palmer | Gross, O'Shea, Egeli

    2FTs. 2.4 ITB

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    1. x.jim.x
      11 mins ago

      I'd honestly be tempted to start Groß over Bruno

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      1. Deulofail
        just now

        Yeah I think this is probably the play

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    2. Deulofail
      11 mins ago

      Hmm, wanna play Gross...

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    3. JoeSoap
      10 mins ago

      Bruno probably has to go. See how this week goes.

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      1. Deulofail
        3 mins ago

        Looking to sell him for Kroupi soon

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    4. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Solid, though agree with others on the Bruno distrust. Are you staunchly non-Haaland for the season? If not, and if wildcarding soon anyway, would be tempted by Bruno downgrade to whatever price bracket funds Haaland in for Egeli (if possible).

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      1. Deulofail
        just now

        Cheers Scoop. That ain't possible, since Haaland is so much more than Bruno. Leaves me with 3.0 for Bruno replacement. I can do Thiago > Haaland, but it doesn't seem like the week to do it. And I'll probably end up saying that envery week, even on a WC 😀

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  6. JoeSoap
    23 mins ago

    A. Wissa>DCL (who would you bench)
    B. Save (have 3 FTs)

    Hornicek
    Konsa, Calafiori, Hall
    Palmer, Rogers, Gross, Tavenier, MGW
    Halland, Pedro
    Verbruggen, Wissa, De Cupher, Egan

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    1. Tommyg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Id be saving. Great squad.

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      1. JoeSoap
        3 mins ago

        Don't say that. It is the daughters team lol

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        1. FPL Scoop
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          😆

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    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Tidy squad - would be tempted by A and benching Gross for DCL, personally.

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  7. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Start De Cuyper or Gvardiol? Cheers.

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      just now

      Gvardiol with NOR a doubt

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  8. EL tridente
    21 mins ago

    Best Saka replacement?
    A) Rice
    B) Madueke
    C) Cherki
    D) Foden
    E) Mazambi

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      3 mins ago

      C

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    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      C if you can bear the benchings. I quite like E, though not this week. Assuming you've already got one or both of Palmer/Rogers?

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    3. JoeSoap
      1 min ago

      C though D could be nice differential if he starts

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  9. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    19 mins ago

    Regretting the decision to bin off Konsa on WC6... Davis to him or Verbruggen to Raya (or anything else) worth a free transfer this week or just roll to have three FTs next week for a bigger reshuffle (eyeing the likes of Manzambi, ditching the likes of King and possibly Barnes and MGW but giving one last chance due to fixtures).

    2FT, £5.6m ITB as things stand. Ta all, best of luck!

    Verbruggen (4.0)
    Calafiori Hall Muharemovic (Thomas Davis)
    Rogers MGW Barnes Gross King
    Haaland Pedro(c) (Barry)

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    1. Deulofail
      2 mins ago

      Nothing worth a transfer imo. You'll regret buying Konsa if you get him now. Verbruggen is possibly the best GK option, but if you want Raya long-term, then it's reasonable to do it this week.

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  10. mad_beer ✅
    13 mins ago

    Doku, Cherki or Foden?

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    1. JBG
      2 mins ago

      Cherki

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    2. Tonyawesome69
      just now

      Maybe Doku but ideally neither

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  11. FDMS All Starz
    10 mins ago

    Start Gross or De Cuyper?

    I’m starting to think there’s more chance Brighton keep a CS rather than score 2+ goals this game given Liverpools defence and attack

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      just now

      Gross - routes to points

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  12. simonb94
    9 mins ago

    Saka to MGW? Rest of midfield are Tav, Rogers, Gross and Barnes

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    1. H Dog
      just now

      He is probably the best replacement but if he blanks this week think you’d be itching to get him out again

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  13. KingGinger
    8 mins ago

    Start 2 of:

    Tavernier
    Hall
    Groß
    De Cuyper

    Currently on top 2, but not sure

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    1. H Dog
      just now

      Not sure there is a right answer, so stick with your gut (top 2)

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  14. H Dog
    6 mins ago

    A) Play de Cuyper
    B) Play Gvardiol
    C) Gvardiol to Thomas -4, money ITB for King to Kroupi next week (enough money for Manzambi but not Tavernier currently)

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  15. Zizou
    5 mins ago

    Tzol
    Cala Konsa DeCuyper Gvardiol
    Rodgers GroB Palmer MGW
    Pedro Haaland
    (Verb, Barry, Manzambi, Egan )

    1FT £1.1M ITB - Any chances to bench

    Going to Roll transfer. GTG??

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    1. H Dog
      2 mins ago

      I’d roll

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  16. dansmith1985
    4 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A)Tavernier
    B)Garcia
    C)Barnes
    D)Cherki

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    1. H Dog
      1 min ago

      Tough, could be swayed but I’d go A

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