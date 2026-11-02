FPL notes: Early Sangare sub explained + angry Glasner vows to “change things”

Brentford bounced back to winning ways on Saturday to move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

For Nottingham Forest, another match in which they can perhaps argue that they merited a better result.

However, a fourth loss in five fixtures was enough for Oliver Glasner to lose patience with his misfiring side.

Our latest Scout Notes come from the Brentford Community Stadium.

MORE XG AVOIDANCE FROM FOREST

When your luck’s out, your luck’s out.

This was another match in which Nottingham Forest a) didn’t give much away defensively and b) should have scored.

The Tricky Trees were 16-7 up on shots, and ahead on the expected goals (xG) front – not that there was much from either side in a scrappy, tight contest:

Bar an early Igor Thiago (£7.8m) sighter from the edge of the area and a Mathias Jensen (£5.4m) free-kick that hit the top of the bar, Forest weren’t overly troubled.

But they can’t catch a break at the moment, with two Nikola Milenkovic (£5.4m) deflections proving costly. The first steered a Dango Ouattara (£6.2m) cross past Mats Sels (£5.0m), while the second diverted a Thiago shot that the Forest ‘keeper probably would have saved.

At the other end, Ryan Yates (£4.4m) missed a glorious headed chance. And who teed up that opportunity? You guessed it, Frank Stallone the luckless Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m). That’s now 19 of his last 20 chances created (including six of seven ‘big’ chances created) that have gone begging.

James McAtee (£5.5m) also curled inches wide, while the profligate Liam Delap (£5.4m) hooked over the best of his three opportunities.

ANGRY GLASNER VOWS TO “CHANGE THINGS”

So, then, plenty of ammo for Oliver Glasner to use in mitigation – but he wasn’t having any of it.

This was the straw that broke the Austrian’s back, and, unfortunate though they may have been or otherwise, he rounded on his toothless team after full-time.

“We have to accept it’s not good enough. If you lose four of the last five games, it’s not good enough, and that is why it’s now time that we change things, that I change things, and that’s what I will do. “Again, if you always make some mistakes or the same mistakes in defence, if you are, in too many games, you are not able to convert the chances you have, then we have to admit right now It’s not good enough.” – Oliver Glasner

“Everywhere. I feel I could see a few things from day number one. I feel now maybe I made too many compromises in some stuff and it’s over with, the compromises. It’s a clear way. I will tell [them] what we want to do, what we have to do, and if the players buy in, I think we can have a turnaround. If not, the sixth manager will come in.” – Oliver Glasner on if ‘changing things’ means system, personnel or approach

“They tried. Again, I can’t tell them or say they’ve had a lack of effort. But again, you feel you’re controlling the game, you create a few good situations and all of a sudden, you’re one-nil down. [The opener] was the fourth goal we concede from a long ball from a goalkeeper. So, it’s lack of awareness. The reality is we are outrun by the opposition in every single game. “We have to change it, and if you can’t change it, we need different personnel. If the club doesn’t want to change it, they need a different manager.” – Oliver Glasner

Who’s for the chop, then? Well, Xaver Schlager (£5.0m) and Ola Aina (£4.3m) – who was only just back in the side – both came off at half-time. Delap also made way at the midway point of the second half, along with Dan Ndoye (£5.5m). Has Glasner’s patience run out with the out-of-sorts striker? Milenkovic has also had a stinker of a week, so you wonder how safe he is.

McAtee was the one name that Glasner mentioned in a positive light, and it’s maybe telling that he and Gibbs-White lasted the whole game.

WHY GLASNER BENCHED MUNOZ

Daniel Munoz (£5.3m) was benched for this one but this was reportedly nothing to do with performance.

Glasner said ahead of kick-off that the Colombian had some pain on his foot and missed some training sessions last week.

ANOTHER EARLY SANGARE SUB – AND NOW YARMOLYUK IS BACK

Another game, another early Mamadou Sangare (£5.4m) withdrawal. Half of his previous eight appearances had been of 45 minutes in length or less, and this one wasn’t much longer.

Just about making it to the hour mark to bank a clean sheet point, he was taken off for Aaron Hickey (£4.5m). Sangare fell two contributions short of DefCon points, and surely would have made it were it not for the sub:

Sangare hadn’t actually been bad at all, mopping up well in midfield and going close with an early shot, but it still wasn’t enough for him to stay on.

Keith Andrews explained his reasoning.

“Second half, we didn’t really find that rhythm to how we were playing. We lost that and I thought the way the subs impacted it [was positive]. Second goal, was a really nice example of what that was.” “We speak about impact from the bench a lot, and we’ve got really good options from there. I just felt it was right for Aaron Hickey to come on in midfield and give us a little bit of solidity. Technically, he’s as good a player as you’re going to get.” – Keith Andrews on his early subs

Hickey was pivotal to the second goal, indeed, setting assister Jaidon Anthony (£5.9m) away down the right flank.

In a further blow to Sangare’s xMins, Yehor Yarmolyuk (£4.7m) returns from a three-match ban next weekend.

Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m), now on 10 DefCon points for the campaign, remains the most reliable Brentford pick in the engine room, although it’s worth pointing out that he’s one booking away from a ban.

NO BLANKS IN FIVE FOR THIAGO

Thiago made it five returns in as many Gameweeks with his 76th-minute effort. It’s now six in six if you include last week’s EFL Cup tie.

The finishing is still not convincing – this week’s goal was deflected, last Wednesday’s should have been saved – but Andrews remains totally confident in his striker.

“The way he plays the game epitomises the way I want our team to look and feel, every minute of every game. He naturally puts a little bit more pressure on himself than anybody else to get goals, but five goal contributions in six games – what’s everyone gone on about?! He set the bar so high last year. He’s an amazing human being, as you know. Yeah, he’s in a good place.” – Keith Andrews on Igor Thiago

The immediate fixtures, and his four yellow cards, are reasons not to go there at present:

But if he’s maybe served his seemingly inevitable suspension by Gameweek 15 (Diego Costa says hello), the schedule improves from that point.

Brentford are also out of the EFL Cup and not in Europe, so you’d fancy Thiago to get more minutes than most forwards over December and New Year.

Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) and Sepp van den Berg (£4.9m) were very good, incidentally, at the other end. Ajer is now just outside the top 10 highest-scoring defenders in FPL this season, adding more DefCon points on Saturday.

Kevin Schade (£6.2m) lasted longer than he did in Gameweek 8 but this was a match in which his graft was needed rather than his attacking threat. He finished with zero shots or chances created. For the first time in a year, indeed, he ended with more touches in his own half than the opposition’s.