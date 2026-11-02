Scout Notes

FPL notes: ‘OOP’ Neto, Alonso on Estevao + a good half from United

2 November 2026 71 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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It was (briefly) a bit better from Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday – but ultimately, it’s another defeat for the Red Devils to swallow.

Michael Carrick’s side are now down to 17th in the league table.

As for Chelsea, a welcome return to winning ways, even if this display was not 100% convincing.

Here are our Scout Notes from west London.

SOME SIGNS OF LIFE FROM UNITED – BEFORE SECOND-HALF CAPITULATION

Alonso Estevao

There were signs of some fight from Manchester United in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m), back in the starting XI after last weekend’s demotion, skied a massive chance set up by Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m). Amad Diallo (£5.7m) twice missed when racing through on goal; one effort saved, one off-target. Better balls from Fernandes and Mbeumo, respectively, could have resulted in tap-ins for Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha (£7.8m). The Brazilian also had a header disallowed for offside.

There were, indeed, some boos from home support at half-time, with United well ahead on xG.

Alas, more shooting of the feet after the break. Morgan Rogers (£8.1m) was inexplicably left to waltz through the United defence just after half-time, and the resistance ended. Even more after Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m) received his marching orders for a ridiculous second booking, earned after an arm in the face of Wesley Fofana (£5.0m). That won Chelsea and Cole Palmer (£9.8m) a penalty, and that was that.

The final 25 minutes were just about how many Chelsea wanted. But for the Blues’ wastefulness, it should have been more than 2-0.

“I think it was as good as we played for some time. In the first half, we looked dangerous, we looked fluid, we looked like a good team and as I said, looked really dangerous. Could, should have scored one or two maybe three [goals] even, with the chances in the spaces that we created. And then, the game gets away from us.” – Michael Carrick

NOT TOTALLY CONVINCING FROM CHELSEA

Chelsea should have gone into the break behind. They did have their own first-half chances, but more of the scrappy/penalty box pinball variety than the clear-cut ones carved out by United.

The Blues ended up earning their second clean sheet in three matches, but more by luck than judgement. Fofana was dreadful again, and the fact that he ended up on 11 points (courtesy of the shut-out, an assist and two bonus) was a bit of a travesty.

Going forward, it wasn’t exactly convincing – as it hasn’t been in Joao Pedro‘s (£7.7m) absence(s). Their first goal was hand-delivered to them by a parting Reds sea, while the shot count and xG tally only swelled after Martinez’s dismissal.

“Yeah, I think that there were different moments in the game. The first half was intense, there were momentums for both sides. United had their chances, we were close as well, so at half-time, we have spoken, and the reaction from the second half was better. We started quite well, we got the lead, we looked in better control and after, with the 2-0 and the red card, the context of the game changed. But you know, it has not been easy.” – Xabi Alonso

Palmer did a lot of dropping deep, so much so that very nearly earned DefCon points alongside the excellent Romeo Lavia (£5.0m):

Alonso Estevao

Palmer had registered just one shot (from halfway!) and created one chance before Martinez went off; he finished on four and three of those, respectively. Indeed, he could have walked away with a massive haul, only being denied an assist by a very tight offside call and then skying a great chance late on.

Rogers’ goal was his only effort of the match.

So, then, not massively convincing from an attacking perspective, but a tad better than it had been in Gameweek 8.

A Sunderland defence in total disarray is up next, too.

NETO ‘OOP’, ESTEVAO STARTS

Alonso made some tactical tweaks for this one, again going without Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) in a Pedro-less league game.

Instead, Pedro Neto (£6.6m) started up top, with Estevao (£6.3m) coming in from the cold out wide.

“Today has worked really well. We need to be sometimes creative, sometimes try to find solutions with the players available and even Pedro [Neto], he has worked really hard in that position, it’s not new for him. Linking up with the players around, there were moments but I would say that especially the start of the second half, what we have spoken at half-time, the reaction was quite good.” – Xabi Alonso

Estevao ended up having more shots (six) than any other player in Gameweek 9 so far,

“We spoke after Tottenham and he knew that he was going to be playing tonight, today. He has had the best response to show that he deserves more, that he was prepared and that’s what you want from a football player, so I’m very happy for him. He deserved to enjoy his game, he had a good connection with the crowd. He was really close to scoring that goal. At the end he fought really hard, he was tired and it has been a good day for him.” – Xabi Alonso on Estevao

71 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    I thought Silva was going up Saturday night and already brought him in for Egan. Probably going to lose another 0.1 on Gibbs-White before shipping him out over the break.

    Verb
    Calafiori, Gvardiol, Silva, Konsa
    Palmer, Rogers, Gross
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

    Steele - MGW, Hall, Hughes

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  2. Ronnies
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Best option;

    A) Do MGW to Tav and play 3-5-2

    B) Bench MGW and do J. Pedro to Evanilson and play 3-4-3

    Cheers.

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    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      I can see a shift towards spending more on defence for the foreseeable. There's just great value in it. If you bring in the top 5 points scoring midfielders, you will spend £33.6m (total points so far = 260). The top midfielders are £28.4m (total points so far = 289). You could also swap Gabriel out in that scenario to bring in Konsa and save £3.3m.

      In answer to your question, I would switch MGW out now and bring in Tavernier, for sure. Then re-invest in defence over the coming weeks.

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  3. Malkmus
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    What are Gross owners thinking? It looks like his numbers, (xg, xa etc) have dropped off a bit.

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    1. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Still a cheap attacking player for one of the best teams in the division and takes pens and has a great fixture run coming up. Easy hold.

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    2. Feanor
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Gotta get rid of MGW first

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    3. Joyce1998
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Easy keep, had two hard fixtures and now has a decent run of fixtures coming up, penalty's and nailed attacker in a very promising Brighton side atm

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      1. Malkmus
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Thanks all

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  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    What to do with a problem like Bryan Mbeumo - stick, or twist?!

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    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      No intention to sell unless his minutes take a hit. He was unlucky this GW

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    2. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      I ditched him last week on a WC. He has two extremely difficult matches coming up, either side of the international break.

      There is also now increased competition up top - Rashford, Cunha, Mount, Mbeumo, Amad, Dorgu all options in those forward positions. Mbeumo is still the most reliable of them all, but may not be used for 90 minutes every match. Also uncertainty surrounding the manager.

      He ranks 14th for form amongst midfielders and of those, only Rogers costs more than him. You can switch him to Manzambi, Rice, Tavernier, Doku, Kudus, Rogers... take your pick! Most of them will save you a bit of money to upgrade elsewhere!

      (I'm a lifelong United fan by the way!)

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    3. banskt
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      I bought him last week on WC (selling Palmer, of course).

      I am not a United fan, far from it, but I liked his minutes certainty and xG numbers for the busy fixtures ahead. Will stick by him, let's see.

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    4. Malkmus
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      I would get rid personally. If utd score he is most likely to be involved but utd are a proper mess right now so that's a big if.

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    5. Esraj
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Sticking for now.

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    6. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      He's still playing 90 and posting decent numbers. 3 tough-ish fixtures then 3 pretty good ones. I think as long as he is playing good minutes I have bigger problems to deal with (MGW, Schade and Guardiol) so he stays for now.

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    7. FDMS All Starz
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Until Utd show some form, I’d be tempted to ditch if you have FTs

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  5. Tinfoil Deathstar
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Bench Muha (TOT) or Jackson (mun)?

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    1. banskt
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      I always play the attacker. Old school thought.

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      1. FDMS All Starz
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        According to how this seasons going, maybe it should be ‘if in doubt play the defender’

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    2. Ini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Both are good options this week. Spurs aren’t really that great in open play attacking + Leeds are at home and defending well. Jackson’s pace will be problematic for United CBs. Probably a coin toss for me.

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    3. Brosstan
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Muha because its Mun for Jackson

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    4. Malkmus
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Jackson is a good shout for captain this gw so certainly don't bench

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    5. FDMS All Starz
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Muha

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  6. banskt
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    My GW10 wish list:
    1. Hull to score.
    2. Hull to score more.
    3. Hull to score again.

    That's it.

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  7. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Which two would you exlude from a WC defense (and why?) :

    A) Gabriel
    B) Calafiori
    C) Vuskovic
    D) Muharemovic
    E) Silva
    F) Van Hecke

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    1. banskt
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      I excluded Gabriel and Calafiori while WCing last week. Gabriel too expensive, and Calafiori minutes concern over the busy fixtures. Plus Arsenal got difficult fixtures over GW11-14. I planned to bring in Saliba after GW15.

      On hindsight, that was a mistake. But, I am happy with Vuskovic, Muharemovic, Silva and Van Hecke.

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      1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        so in terms of arsenal defensive cover who would you pick right now?
        konsa? raya?

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        1. banskt
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          I just picked Raya in WC9.

          But, as I said, I probably made a mistake. You may want to go with Gabriel and Raya if you can afford.

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    2. waltz761
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Hard to go wrong there if you're looking long term imo. Gabriel probably first to go simply because of the price.

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    3. FDMS All Starz
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Gabriel & VanHeck (cover with Kinsky)

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      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        This makes no sense as " cover" never works out. Does Anderson " cover" Haaland ? Just pick the players with the most points potential

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  8. waltz761
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    It's time for Schade and Gonzalo to go. Bit lost for who though... maybe Manzambi and Evanilson? Feels very template, possibly chasing points.

    Raya 4m
    Silva Cala Hall Cuyper 4m
    Tav Rogers Palmer Groß Schade
    Jackson Haaland Gonzalo

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    1. PogChamp
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      I thought the same about Rogers. I wanted something different in midfield but finally caved and bought him yesterday. Sometimes the obvious option is the best option.

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      1. Kroenius
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Not got him, no Cala,Gabriek or MDC either. Still on a 3 week green arrow streak (from 4,1 mil to now 1,6 with both Barnes and Barry yet to play) Konsa,Silva,Van Hecke and Manzambi all be ballin

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    2. FDMS All Starz
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Manzambi is getting limited minutes, I’d look at some of the Liverpool/Brighton players if you don’t want template

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    3. GCHILD2K16
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      For the price points, manzambi and Evanilson are the best options.
      Kudus and maddison aint shown GA form yet. Gakpo could work as will schade to Tzolis.

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  9. Brosstan
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Will Barry save loyal owners tonight? Donkey's redemption?

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    1. Over Midwicket
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Hope so great differential.

      Then COV is a nice parting gift before he rots on my defence to enable 5atb.

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  10. MysticMac17
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Thoughts on Palmer to Tzolis? Bit of a left field pick. Already have double Arsenal defence and 1FT

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    1. banskt
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      If Tzolis can put on his assist boots, it would be a great option going forward.

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    2. Brosstan
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      No. Tzolis has not shown consistent PL quality

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    3. Esraj
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Palmer at least has penalties. Roll.

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    4. FDMS All Starz
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Eze can play LW and he won’t always sit out

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    5. Kroenius
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      roll

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    6. GCHILD2K16
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Tzolis in but for someone else. Keep palmer with good fixtures up next..
      Who else do you have in midfield...if mgw or schade then sell for tzolis.

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  11. Tibbs
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    What’s the consensus of timing of playing chips if you have WC, FH and BB?

    Was thinking BB this GW, then WC over international break and tbc FH. Always find BB a bit of a lottery

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    1. Bobby Digital
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I play FH and especially WC when I really need to. BB is usually good to play after a WC, so you can load up on good benchers.

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      1. PogChamp
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yeah same. I’m pretty flexible about the chips but my BB usually comes after WC

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  12. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Who do you prefer for GW10:
    A. Gabriel (I have Raya and Konsa)
    B. Isak (DCL to Isak, free)

    WC GW11

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    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      B

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    2. FDMS All Starz
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      A and captain

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    3. Warby84
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      B

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  13. My heart goes Salalalalah
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    2FT: MGW, Gvardiol to Rogers, Silva? Will leave me with 2.2itb

    Raya Palmer
    Konsa Cala De Cuyper Hall Silva*
    Palmer Groß Tavernier Sangaré Rogers*
    Haaland Evanilson Jackson

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    1. Christina.
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      lekker team daai!

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      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Was goed vir my tot nou. Maar voel of ek begin agteruit gaan met 2 of 3 van hierdie manne. En eks bang ek het die bus gemis met Muharemivic, Manzambi, ens...

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  14. grooveymatt65
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hey guys what do you think about this team?? I definitely have some players to bring in but feel like I need so many that its hard to decide!

    Verbruggen
    Konsa Calafiori Gvardiol
    Palmer Rogers MGW Mbeumo Tavernier
    Haaland Jackson
    Petrovic Egan Thomas* Furo

    £1.4 itb 3ft

    1. Gvardiol, MGW and Furo to De Cuyper, GroB and Barry/Evanilson and bench boost
    2. Gvardiol,MGW and Furo to De Cuyper, 4.5 mid and Isak
    3. Gvardiol, MGW and Furo to Vuskovic, Yalcouye and Evanilson
    4. Gvardiol and Egan to De Cuyper and Van Hecke
    5. Other? (Please state)

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Only furo, mbuemo and mgw need to go asap. Get Isak, manzambi and gross
      Gvardiol can wait a week or two if you can get isak without him. Consider porro over van hecke or Silva/truffert over De Cuyper

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  15. DannyDrinkVodka
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Tempted to bench boost, 2ft 0.3 ITB - is this a good week for it?

    Petrovic Kinsky
    Gabriel Konsa Van Hecke De Cuyper Silva
    Palmer Rogers Tavernier Manzambi Rudoni
    Haaland Jackson Barry

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Yes

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      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Thanks, looking at my 25 points pre-Barry on bench this week!

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        1. FDMS All Starz
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          BB is kinda a random chip, if it’s generally a high scoring GW your bench will do will, but if it’s a low scoring gw then BB wasted. Hopefully it’s high scoring this week

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Depends what fixtures spurs, brighton, Coventry and everton have. Wk 11 or 12 may work better just check fixtures and form guide;-p

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  16. FDMS All Starz
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    If Calafiori gets rested midweek, does it make him the best captain choice given CS potential + attacking threat?
    Haaland playing away to Forest who could frustrate like Brighton did?

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    1. Brosstan
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      He gets a rest after anyway with the IB.. think he plays Hul regardless

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Dont expect cs at hull as their lax attitude will allow hull who are more desperate for the win to score with mcbride or belloumi. Nfo are terrible in defence, man city wont go 3 losses in a row so haaland to haul big;-)

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  17. Meta12345
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    A) play hall and make odegaard to barcola
    B) play odegaard and make hall to muharemovic

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  18. Tripleh123
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Which midfield options best for next few gameweeks?

    A. Palmer + Kudus
    B. Rice + Dewsbury Hall
    C. Mbeumo + Cherki

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    1. FPL Emu
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Not in love with any of these, but A if pressed

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  19. GCHILD2K16
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    If they were in form C but they are not. Given fixtures, A

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  20. FPL Emu
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Alright, let's try some early team planning. Care to help?

    3.5M in the bank. 1 FT. Still have the wildcard

    Kinsky (Rushworth)

    Konsa, Calafiori, De Cuyper, Gvardiol (Van Ewijk)

    Ødegaard, MGW, Mbeumo, Tavernier (Rudoni)

    Barry, Haaland (J. pedro)

    Obvious one is maybe Pedro to Isak, bench Gvardiol. But open to suggestions!

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  21. OptimusBlack
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Who should to go first and for whom ??

    A- N. Williams > Konsa

    B- MGW > Tavernier

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