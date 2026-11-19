The November international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week or so.

In this piece, we tot up how many minutes each Fantasy asset clocked up while on duty.

Amassed game-time can be a concern after international breaks – and especially so heading into a busy winter period in which we see 10 Gameweek deadlines in 46 days.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 11 early team news: Injury latest on all 20 teams

You can find out which popular FPL picks had the last fortnight off here.

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

To sort by total minutes in the Datawrapper embed below, make sure you’re in desktop view and click on the ‘Minutes Total’ column.

‘G+A’ are goals and assists.

HOW MANY MINUTES EACH PLAYER RECEIVED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

The images below come from Datawrapper, and are best viewed on desktop.