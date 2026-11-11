Every FPL player on international duty in November – and when

We’ve now reached the second international break of the 2026/27 season, which mercifully isn’t as long as the last one.

Instead of the three-week hiatus we saw in September/October, this is just a normal fortnight’s breather from domestic football. Most countries will contest just two international fixtures, not the four of the last break.

Still, well over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players will be representing their nations. So, as is always the case, there’ll be a nervous wait to see if any new Fantasy flags are added ahead of Gameweek 11.

This article provides you with all the essential information you need to know.

ANY LATE RETURNEES IN GAMEWEEK 11?

Players from the Americas are often the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs, which raises concerns about their availability for the upcoming Gameweek.

While those concerns frequently amount to nothing, there are occasions where international exertions have been a factor. It’s not just the late kick-off time but also the long-haul flights back from across the Atlantic.

There are, indeed, some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of Wednesday 18 November (UK time).

Country Players Fixture, venue, date + time (BST) Argentina Aaron Anselmino (CHE), Emiliano Martínez (CHE), Valentín Barco (CHE), Exequiel Palacios (IPS), Alexis Mac Allister (LIV), Enzo Fernández (MCI), Gerónimo Rulli (MCI), Lisandro Martinez (MUN) v Costa Rica (Cordoba, Argentina) – Nov 17, 23:00 Chile Darío Osorio (CRY) v Colombia (Santiago, Chile) – Nov 17, 23:00 Colombia Jefferson Lerma (CRY), Daniel Muñoz (NFO) v Chile (Santiago, Chile) – Nov 17, 23:00 Ecuador Piero Hincapie (ARS), Moises Caicedo (CHE), Oscar Zambrano (HUL), Nilson Angulo (SUN), Juan Riquelme Angulo (SUN) v Bolivia (Guayaquil, Ecuador) – Nov 17, 23:30 Haiti Wilson Isidor (SUN) v USA (Cincinnati, USA) – Nov 18, 00:00 Jamaica Joel Latibeaudiere (COV) v Mexico (Guadalupe. Mexico) – Nov 18, 02:30 Uruguay Ronald Araujo (LIV), Rodrigo Bentancur (TOT) v Dominican Republic (Maldonado, Uruguay) – Nov 17, 23:30 USA Tyler Adams (BOU), Chris Richards (CRY), Antonee Robinson (FUL) v Haiti (Cincinnati, USA) – Nov 18, 00:00

Where are Brazil, you might ask? Relatively good news on that front: their last fixture is in Singapore on Tuesday 17 November at 10am GMT. A long flight back, sure, but a good 12 hours+ before they’d usually play in an international break.

Paraguay also finish their international action earlier than usual, again in Singapore on the same day.

NOTABLE OMISSIONS + RESTS

In addition to some sidelined players, there are some welcome rests for a few key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

Below are the most-owned (4.0%+) FPL outfield players who weren’t named in their national team squads but not because of injury.

Player Club % owned by Pascal Gross BHA 48.0% Marcus Tavernier BOU 31.3% Cole Palmer CHE 28.4% Evanilson BOU 23.6% James Tarkowski EVE 19.3% Martin Dubravka TOT 15.3% Kevin Schade BRE 12.9% Jayden Bogle LEE 11.2% Thierno Barry EVE 10.6% Igor Thiago BRE 8.2% Nico O’Reilly MCI 8.1% Bobby Thomas COV 7.3% Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall EVE 7.2% Milan van Ewijk COV 6.9% Leif Davis IPS 6.6% Harvey Barnes NEW 6.6% Will Hughes CRY 5.6% Matheus Cunha MUN 5.6% Harry Maguire MUN 5.1% Tyrick Mitchell CRY 4.7% Bernd Leno FUL 4.4% Regan Slater HUL 4.3% Jonah Kusi-Asare FUL 4.2% Alisson Becker LIV 4.1%

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

David Raya , Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (Spain) – Nov 12 + 15

, (Spain) – Nov 12 + 15 Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ben White, Ezri Konsa (England) – Nov 12 + 15

(England) – Nov 12 + 15 Riccardo Calafiori (Italy) – Nov 12 + 15

(Italy) – Nov 12 + 15 Jurrien Timber (Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16

(Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16 Kai Havertz ( Germany) – Nov 13 + 16

Germany) – Nov 13 + 16 Christos Tzolis (Greece) – Nov 13 + 16

(Greece) – Nov 13 + 16 Piero Hincapié (Ecuador) – Nov 14 + 17

(Ecuador) – Nov 14 + 17 Gabriel Magalhães, Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17

(Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17 Martin Ødegaard (Norway) – Nov 14 + 17

(Norway) – Nov 14 + 17 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17

(Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17 Max Dowman (England U21) – Nov 13 + 16

ASTON VILLA

Zion Suzuki (Japan) – Nov 14 + 17

(Japan) – Nov 14 + 17 Nicolas Jackson, Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal) – Nov 12 + 16

(Senegal) – Nov 12 + 16 João Gomes (Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17

(Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17 Ian Maatsen (Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16

(Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16 John McGinn (Scotland) – Nov 13 + 16

(Scotland) – Nov 13 + 16 Johan Manzambi (Switzerland) – Nov 13 + 16

(Switzerland) – Nov 13 + 16 Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17

(Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17 Matty Cash (Poland) – Nov 14 + 17

(Poland) – Nov 14 + 17 Brian Madjo, George Hemmings (England U20) – Nov 12 + 16

BOURNEMOUTH

James Hill (England) – Nov 12 + 15

(England) – Nov 12 + 15 Junior Kroupi , Adrien Truffert (France) – Nov 12 + 15

, (France) – Nov 12 + 15 Justin Kluivert (Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16

(Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16 Ryan Christie, Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland) – Nov 13 + 16

(Scotland) – Nov 13 + 16 Đorđe Petrović (Serbia) – Nov 13 + 16

(Serbia) – Nov 13 + 16 Rayan (Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17

(Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17 António Silva (Portugal) – Nov 14 + 17

(Portugal) – Nov 14 + 17 David Brooks (Wales) – Nov 14 + 17

(Wales) – Nov 14 + 17 Daniel Jebbison (Canada) – Nov 14 + 17

(Canada) – Nov 14 + 17 Tyler Adams (USA) – Nov 14 + 18

BRENTFORD

Sepp van den Berg (Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16

(Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16 Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) – Nov 13 + 17

(Burkina Faso) – Nov 13 + 17 Benjamin Fredrick (Nigeria) – Nov 13 + 17

(Nigeria) – Nov 13 + 17 Mamadou Sangaré (Mali) – Nov 13 + 17

(Mali) – Nov 13 + 17 El Hadji Malick Diouf (Senegal) – Nov 12 + 16

(Senegal) – Nov 12 + 16 Michael Kayode (Italy) – Nov 12 + 15

(Italy) – Nov 12 + 15 Mikkel Damsgaard , Mathias Jensen (Denmark) – Nov 14 + 17

, (Denmark) – Nov 14 + 17 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) – Nov 14 + 17

(Norway) – Nov 14 + 17 Aaron Hickey (Scotland) – Nov 13 + 16

(Scotland) – Nov 13 + 16 Caoimhín Kelleher , Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17

, (Republic of Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17 Hákon Valdimarsson (Iceland) – Nov 13 + 16

(Iceland) – Nov 13 + 16 Yehor Yarmoliuk (Ukraine) – Nov 14 + 17

(Ukraine) – Nov 14 + 17 Ji-soo Kim (South Korea) – Nov 13 + 17

(South Korea) – Nov 13 + 17 Jannik Schuster (Austria) – Nov 14 + 17 (on standby)

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) – Nov 12 + 15

(Belgium) – Nov 12 + 15 Chema Andres (Spain U21) – Nov 13 + 17

(Spain U21) – Nov 13 + 17 Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16

(Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16 Diego Gomez (Paraguay) – Nov 13 + 17

(Paraguay) – Nov 13 + 17 Charalampos Kostoulas (Greece) – Nov 13 + 16

(Greece) – Nov 13 + 16 Yasin Ayari (Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17

(Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17 Promise David (Canada) – Nov 14 + 17

(Canada) – Nov 14 + 17 Malick Yalcouye (Ivory Coast) – Nov 12 + 17

(Ivory Coast) – Nov 12 + 17 Yankuba Minteh (Gambia) – Nov 12 + 17

(Gambia) – Nov 12 + 17 Luka Vuskovic (Croatia) – Nov 12 + 15

(Croatia) – Nov 12 + 15 Ferdi Kadioglu (Turkiye) – Nov 12 + 15

(Turkiye) – Nov 12 + 15 Jason Steele (England) – Nov 12 + 15

(England) – Nov 12 + 15 Michael Svoboda (Austria) – Nov 14 + 17

(Austria) – Nov 14 + 17 Ibrahim Osman (Ghana) – Nov 12 + 16

(Ghana) – Nov 12 + 16 Jack Hinshelwood (England U21) – Nov 13 + 16

(England U21) – Nov 13 + 16 Zadok Yohanna (Nigeria U23) – Nov 13 + 17

CHELSEA

Emiliano Martinez, Aaron Anselmino , Valentin Barco (Argentina) – Nov 13 + 17

, (Argentina) – Nov 13 + 17 Mike Penders, Romeo Lavia (Belgium) – Nov 12 + 15

(Belgium) – Nov 12 + 15 Estevao Willian (Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17

(Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17 Moises Caicedo (Ecuador) – Nov 14 + 17

(Ecuador) – Nov 14 + 17 Morgan Rogers (England) – Nov 12 + 15

(England) – Nov 12 + 15 Malo Gusto (France) – Nov 12 + 15

(France) – Nov 12 + 15 Marco Palestra (Italy) – Nov 12 + 15

(Italy) – Nov 12 + 15 Pedro Neto , Geovany Quenda (Portugal) – Nov 14 + 17

, (Portugal) – Nov 14 + 17 Josh Acheampong (England U21) – Nov 13 + 16

(England U21) – Nov 13 + 16 Olutayo Subuloye (England U20) – Nov 12 + 16

(England U20) – Nov 12 + 16 Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli (England U17) – Nov 11 + 14 + 17

COVENTRY CITY

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Japan) – Nov 14 + 17

(Japan) – Nov 14 + 17 Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) – Nov 13 + 17

(Nigeria) – Nov 13 + 17 Joel Latibeaudiere (Jamaica) – Nov 15 + 18

(Jamaica) – Nov 15 + 18 Jay Dasilva (Wales) – Nov 14 + 17

(Wales) – Nov 14 + 17 Caleb Yirenkyi, Brandon Thomas-Asante (Ghana) – Nov 12 + 16

(Ghana) – Nov 12 + 16 Stephen Mfuni (England U21) – Nov 13 + 16

CRYSTAL PALACE

Chris Richards (USA) – Nov 14 + 18

(USA) – Nov 14 + 18 Daichi Kamada (Japan) – Nov 14 + 17

(Japan) – Nov 14 + 17 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) – Nov 14 + 17

(Colombia) – Nov 14 + 17 Yéremy Pino (Spain) – Nov 12 + 15

(Spain) – Nov 12 + 15 Quinten Timber (The Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16

(The Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16 Anan Khalaili (Israel) – Nov 14 + 17

(Israel) – Nov 14 + 17 Darío Osorio (Chile) – Nov 14 + 17

(Chile) – Nov 14 + 17 Honest Ahanor (Italy) – Nov 12 + 15

(Italy) – Nov 12 + 15 Jaydee Canvot (France U21) – Nov 13 + 16

EVERTON

Jordan Pickford , Jarrad Branthwaite, James Garner (England) – Nov 12 + 15

, (England) – Nov 12 + 15 Jake O’Brien, Mark Travers (Republic of Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17

(Republic of Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17 Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine) – Nov 14 + 17

(Ukraine) – Nov 14 + 17 Braiden Graham (Northern Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17

(Northern Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17 Brennan Johnson (Wales) – Nov 14 + 17

(Wales) – Nov 14 + 17 Harrison Armstrong, Tyrique George (England U21) – Nov 13 + 16

FULHAM

Josh King (England) – Nov 12 + 15

(England) – Nov 12 + 15 Timothy Castagne (Belgium) – Nov 12 + 15

(Belgium) – Nov 12 + 15 Calvin Bassey , Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) – Nov 13 + 17

, (Nigeria) – Nov 13 + 17 David Affengruber (Austria) – Nov 14 + 17

(Austria) – Nov 14 + 17 Joachim Andersen (Denmark) – Nov 14 + 17

(Denmark) – Nov 14 + 17 Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb (Norway) – Nov 14 + 17

(Norway) – Nov 14 + 17 Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17

(Northern Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17 Hugo Larsson (Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17

(Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17 Antonee Robinson (USA) – Nov 14 + 18

(USA) – Nov 14 + 18 Gonzalo García (Spain U21) – Nov 13 + 17

HULL CITY

Nobel Mendy (Senegal) – Nov 12 + 16

(Senegal) – Nov 12 + 16 Lucas Herrington (Australia) – Nov 13 + 17

(Australia) – Nov 13 + 17 Óscar Zambrano (Ecuador) – Nov 14 + 17

(Ecuador) – Nov 14 + 17 Sorba Thomas (Wales) – Nov 14 + 17

(Wales) – Nov 14 + 17 Oli McBurnie (Scotland) – Nov 13 + 16

(Scotland) – Nov 13 + 16 Konstantinos Tzolakis (Greece) – Nov 13 + 16

(Greece) – Nov 13 + 16 Semi Ajayi (Nigeria) – Nov 13 + 17

(Nigeria) – Nov 13 + 17 Elliot Stroud (Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17

(Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17 John Egan (Republic of Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17

(Republic of Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17 Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17

(Northern Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17 Jens Hjertø-Dahl (Norway U21) – Nov 13 + 17

IPSWICH TOWN

Issa Diop (Morocco) – Nov 13 + 17

(Morocco) – Nov 13 + 17 Daizen Maeda (Japan) – Nov 14 + 17

(Japan) – Nov 14 + 17 Abdoul Ouattara (Côte d’Ivoire) – Nov 12 + 17

(Côte d’Ivoire) – Nov 12 + 17 Julio Enciso (Paraguay) – Nov 13 + 17

(Paraguay) – Nov 13 + 17 Dara O’Shea (Republic of Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17

(Republic of Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17 Exequiel Palacios (Argentina) – Nov 13 + 17

(Argentina) – Nov 13 + 17 Saša Lukić (Serbia) – Nov 13 + 16

(Serbia) – Nov 13 + 16 Abdul Fatawu (Ghana) – Nov 12 + 16

(Ghana) – Nov 12 + 16 Sindre Walle Egeli (Norway U21) – Nov 13 + 17

LEEDS UNITED

James Trafford , Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England) – Nov 12 + 15

, (England) – Nov 12 + 15 Jean-Matteo Bahoya (France U21) – Nov 13 + 16

(France U21) – Nov 13 + 16 Jaka Bijol (Slovenia) – Nov 13 + 16

(Slovenia) – Nov 13 + 16 Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) – Nov 13 + 16

(Switzerland) – Nov 13 + 16 Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria) – Nov 13 + 16

(Bulgaria) – Nov 13 + 16 Ao Tanaka (Japan) – Nov 14 + 17

(Japan) – Nov 14 + 17 Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon , Harry Wilson , Daniel James , Jayden Lienou (Wales) – Nov 14 + 17

, (Wales) – Nov 14 + 17 Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17

(Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17 Tarik Muharemovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Nov 17

LIVERPOOL

Bradley Barcola, Jeremy Jacquet (France) – Nov 12 + 15

(France) – Nov 12 + 15 Rio Ngumoha (England) – Nov 12 + 15

(England) – Nov 12 + 15 Victor Muñoz (Spain) – Nov 12 + 15

(Spain) – Nov 12 + 15 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16

(Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16 Florian Wirtz (Germany) – Nov 13 + 16

(Germany) – Nov 13 + 16 Kostas Tsimikas (Greece) – Nov 13 + 16

(Greece) – Nov 13 + 16 Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) – Nov 13 + 17

(Argentina) – Nov 13 + 17 Ronald Araujo (Uruguay) – Nov 13 + 17

(Uruguay) – Nov 13 + 17 Milos Kerkez , Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) – Nov 14 + 17

, (Hungary) – Nov 14 + 17 Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia) – Nov 14 + 17

(Georgia) – Nov 14 + 17 Alexander Isak (Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17

(Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17 Lewis Koumas (Wales) – Nov 14 + 17

(Wales) – Nov 14 + 17 Trey Nyoni (England U21) – Nov 13 + 16

MANCHESTER CITY

Elliot Anderson (England) – Nov 12 + 15

(England) – Nov 12 + 15 Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić (Croatia) – Nov 12 + 15

(Croatia) – Nov 12 + 15 Rayan Cherki (France) – Nov 12 + 15

(France) – Nov 12 + 15 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) – Nov 12 + 15

(Italy) – Nov 12 + 15 Jeremy Doku (Belgium) – Nov 12 + 15

(Belgium) – Nov 12 + 15 Enzo Fernández, Gerónimo Rulli (Argentina) – Nov 13 + 17

(Argentina) – Nov 13 + 17 Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco) – Nov 13 + 17

(Morocco) – Nov 13 + 17 Allan, Vitor Reis (Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17

(Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17 Erling Haaland (Norway) – Nov 14 + 17

(Norway) – Nov 14 + 17 Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal) – Nov 12 + 16

(Senegal) – Nov 12 + 16 Rúben Dias (Portugal) – Nov 14 + 17

(Portugal) – Nov 14 + 17 Rico Lewis (England U21) – Nov 13 + 16

(England U21) – Nov 13 + 16 Kaden Braithwaite, Ryan McAidoo (England U19) – Nov 14 + 17

(England U19) – Nov 14 + 17 Floyd Samba (Germany U19) – Nov 12 + 14 + 17

MANCHESTER UNITED

Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot (Portugal) – Nov 14 + 17

(Portugal) – Nov 14 + 17 Karl Darlow (Wales) – Nov 14 + 17

(Wales) – Nov 14 + 17 Senne Lammens, Youri Tielemans (Belgium) – Nov 12 + 15

(Belgium) – Nov 12 + 15 Leny Yoro (France) – Nov 12 + 15

(France) – Nov 12 + 15 Andrey Santos (Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17

(Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17 Lisandro Martínez (Argentina) – Nov 13 + 17

(Argentina) – Nov 13 + 17 Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) – Nov 12 + 17

(Ivory Coast) – Nov 12 + 17 Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) – Nov 13 + 17

(Morocco) – Nov 13 + 17 Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) – Nov 12 + 16

(Cameroon) – Nov 12 + 16 Harry Amass, Ayden Heaven, Jack Fletcher, Shea Lacey (England U20) – Nov 12 + 16

(England U20) – Nov 12 + 16 Tyler Fletcher (Scotland U21) – Nov 12 + 15

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Dan Burn, Lewis Hall (England) – Nov 12 + 15

(England) – Nov 12 + 15 Lukas Horníček (Czechia) – Nov 12 + 15

(Czechia) – Nov 12 + 15 Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) – Nov 12 + 17

(DR Congo) – Nov 12 + 17 Bazoumana Touré (Ivory Coast) – Nov 12 + 17

(Ivory Coast) – Nov 12 + 17 Malick Thiaw (Germany) – Nov 13 + 16

(Germany) – Nov 13 + 16 Amar Dedić (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Nov 14 + 17

(Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Nov 14 + 17 Anthony Elanga (Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17

(Sweden) – Nov 14 + 17 Will Osula (Denmark) – Nov 14 + 17

(Denmark) – Nov 14 + 17 Sean Steur (Netherlands U21) – Nov 13 + 17

(Netherlands U21) – Nov 13 + 17 Aladji Bamba (France U21) – Nov 13 + 16

(France U21) – Nov 13 + 16 Kyran Thompson (England U18) – Nov 11 + 16

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Morgan Gibbs-White (England) – Nov 12 + 15

(England) – Nov 12 + 15 Daniel Munoz (Colombia) – Nov 14 + 17

(Colombia) – Nov 14 + 17 Ousmane Diomande, Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast) – Nov 12 + 17

(Ivory Coast) – Nov 12 + 17 Chris Wood (New Zealand) – Nov 12 + 15

(New Zealand) – Nov 12 + 15 Xaver Schlager (Austria) – Nov 14 + 17

(Austria) – Nov 14 + 17 Jair Cunha (Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17

(Brazil) – Nov 14 + 17 Ola Aina (Nigeria) – Nov 13 + 17

(Nigeria) – Nov 13 + 17 Dan Ndoye (Switzerland) – Nov 13 + 16

(Switzerland) – Nov 13 + 16 Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) – Nov 13 + 16

(Serbia) – Nov 13 + 16 Neco Williams (Wales) – Nov 14 + 17

SUNDERLAND

Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17

(Northern Ireland) – Nov 14 + 17 Kevin Danso (Austria) – Nov 14 + 17

(Austria) – Nov 14 + 17 Robin Roefs (Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16

(Netherlands) – Nov 13 + 16 Wilson Isidor (Haiti) – Nov 14 + 17

(Haiti) – Nov 14 + 17 Noah Sadiki (DR Congo) – Nov 12 + 17

(DR Congo) – Nov 12 + 17 Jules Ahoka (DR Congo U23) – Nov 13 + 17

(DR Congo U23) – Nov 13 + 17 Jocelin Ta Bi (Ivory Coast U23) – Nov 11 + 17

(Ivory Coast U23) – Nov 11 + 17 Nilson Angulo, Juan Riquelme (Ecuador) – Nov 14 + 17

(Ecuador) – Nov 14 + 17 Omar Alderete (Paraguay) – Nov 13 + 17

(Paraguay) – Nov 13 + 17 Malick Fofana (Belgium U21) – Nov 13 + 16

(Belgium U21) – Nov 13 + 16 Dayann Methalie (France U21) – Nov 13 + 16

(France U21) – Nov 13 + 16 Chris Rigg (England U20) – Nov 12 + 16

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR