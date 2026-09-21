Join our Sofascore Nations League Fantasy league + win prizes

Sponsored by Sofascore

The international break has long been the scourge of Fantasy lovers. A period of thumb-twiddling downtime with little to do but procrastinate over the failings of the last Gameweek.

But not this time!

Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game can help while away those domestic-football-free hours over the next fortnight or so.

READ MORE: How to play Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy

And it’s not just a case of ‘playing for fun’.

We’ve set up a Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, with prizes to be given away to those towards the top of our rankings.

PRIZES ON OFFER

These are the prizes up for grabs, from cash to subscriptions to our site!

Position Prize 1st £150 Cash + Mega Bundle 2nd £100 Cash + Annual Sub 3rd £50 Cash + Annual Sub 4th Annual Sub 5th Month Sub

More details on what benefits you get with ‘Mega Bundles’ and monthly/annual subscriptions are available here.

HOW TO JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

You join our league by clicking here and entering the following code under ‘Join the League’: