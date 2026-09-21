Nations League Fantasy

Join our Sofascore Nations League Fantasy league + win prizes

21 September 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Sponsored by Sofascore

The international break has long been the scourge of Fantasy lovers. A period of thumb-twiddling downtime with little to do but procrastinate over the failings of the last Gameweek.

But not this time!

Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game can help while away those domestic-football-free hours over the next fortnight or so.

And it’s not just a case of ‘playing for fun’.

We’ve set up a Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, with prizes to be given away to those towards the top of our rankings.

Sofascore's Nations League Fantasy is live - and we'll be covering it! 1

SIGN UP FOR SOFASCORE FANTASY TODAY

PRIZES ON OFFER

These are the prizes up for grabs, from cash to subscriptions to our site!

PositionPrize
1st£150 Cash + Mega Bundle
2nd£100 Cash + Annual Sub
3rd£50 Cash + Annual Sub
4thAnnual Sub
5thMonth Sub

More details on what benefits you get with ‘Mega Bundles’ and monthly/annual subscriptions are available here.

HOW TO JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

You join our league by clicking here and entering the following code under ‘Join the League’:

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Best Fulham assets to consider with fixture swing?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Castagne King Gonzalo

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      King looked very lively yesterday.
      Hopefully he will turn out to be a real royal na not some fake bastardo.

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  2. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Szoboslai -> Barnes?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Wondering whether to get Schade. I prefer him over Barnes. But I have Hall and Wissa already.

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  3. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Having to go into the IB looking at the 2% red arrow for 2 weeks. FPL gods at it again.

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  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    If you already own Fernandes would you keep him on WC for the Tottenham game or get rid

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I would prolly ditch. 80% blank rate is too much for me. Not taking corners and no Casemiro heading them in either.

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Tough one.
      Was close yesterday to scoring.

      United played walking football until they had to chase the result so not sure what’s going on there.

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  5. Absolutely Muñozed
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Kinksy
    Calafiori Konsa Hall Munoz De Cuyper
    Palmer Rogers Grob MGW
    Haaland

    Dubravka Isak - Slater - Barry

    2 FT and 0.8 itb
    Isak has City at home

    Slater will ofcourse be on the bench but which other two players should be on the bench??

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