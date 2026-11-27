Before we get to Friday’s Scout Picks, there’s the precursor in the shape of the Gameweek 12 Scout Squad.

In this article, our in-house team of Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming round.

They’re allowed to nominate three goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to select cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 12