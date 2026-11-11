Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 5 team reveals

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Sofascore Nations League Fantasy is back as the November international break gets underway, with the Round 5 deadline fast approaching.

Ahead of the Thursday deadline, several of our Fantasy experts reveal their latest teams, discussing transfers, captaincy plans and the key nations and players they are backing for Round 5.

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My team is actually in pretty good shape heading into Round 5. We can carry our chips into the latter stages, but with unlimited transfers available, I’m not convinced we’ll need them as much. I’m still in two minds about whether to use my Rebuild Squad chip.

I already own plenty of the players I’d want in a Rebuild Squad draft, although I’d probably take a more aggressive approach. That could mean tripling up on Belarus players for their fixture against San Marino, before switching to Finland assets in Round 6, when they face the same opposition.

My defence looks solid, with several players who have performed well throughout the competition. I’m reluctant to make changes there, as removing reliable Fantasy assets could easily backfire.

Midfield is where I have more problems. Dominik Szoboszlai is an injury concern, and I’m not even sure he’ll feature. Eduard Spertsyan is also unavailable, so both will need replacing. I’m considering bringing in another Armenian midfielder for Spertsyan, while Max Ebong , who served me well on a recent Quick Fix, could replace Szoboszlai.

is an injury concern, and I’m not even sure he’ll feature. is also unavailable, so both will need replacing. I’m considering bringing in another Armenian midfielder for Spertsyan, while , who served me well on a recent Quick Fix, could replace Szoboszlai. I may also bring in Erling Haaland . He missed training, but Norway’s manager seems confident he’ll start, which makes him difficult to ignore.

. He missed training, but Norway’s manager seems confident he’ll start, which makes him difficult to ignore. For now, I’ll keep weighing up the Rebuild Squad chip and make my final decision closer to the deadline.

With Belarus facing San Marino in Round 5, I’m keen to bring at least one of their players into my team. I’ve opted for Kirill Pechenin , who replaces the injured Nuno Mendes in defence. I’m also considering Max Ebong in midfield, although I’m not convinced he offers enough attacking potential.

, who replaces the injured in defence. I’m also considering in midfield, although I’m not convinced he offers enough attacking potential. I already have several players featuring in the early matches, so I want to target favourable fixtures without leaving myself short of options later in the round. That’s why I’ve brought in Johan Manzambi and Orri Steinn Óskarsson , with Switzerland and Iceland both enjoying reasonable fixtures to finish the group stage.

and , with Switzerland and Iceland both enjoying reasonable fixtures to finish the group stage. I’m also seriously considering using my Rebuild Squad chip. The remaining teams will likely be more evenly matched in the latter stages, which could limit its value. With some favourable fixtures still available, this might be a good opportunity to play it.

I’m heading into Round 5 sitting 13th in the world and have decided to play my Rebuild Squad chip this week. With so many teams involved in the competition, there’s a huge pool of players to choose from, which makes building a new squad particularly appealing.

Several players have featured in every draft I’ve put together so far. Dominik Greif , Trent Alexander-Arnold , Kirill Pechenin , Michael Olise , Martin Ødegaard and Nikola Krstović are all strong options under this scoring system. They offer reliable routes to points and play important roles for their respective countries.

, , , , and are all strong options under this scoring system. They offer reliable routes to points and play important roles for their respective countries. I’m also considering several alternatives across the different positions. In goal, Melvin Charles , Vanja Milinković-Savić and Lukáš Hrádecký are on my shortlist.

, and are on my shortlist. Defensively, I’m looking at Denzel Dumfries , Brandon Mechele , Rúben Dias , Manuel Akanji and Dávid Hancko .

, , , and . My midfield alternatives include Jude Bellingham , Bruno Fernandes , Dodi Lukébakio and Antonio Nusa . Bringing in Bellingham could also influence my forward line, with Erling Haaland potentially taking Harry Kane ‘s place.

, , and . Bringing in Bellingham could also influence my forward line, with potentially taking ‘s place. Up front, Haaland, Oli McBurnie and Adrian Svanbäck are the other players I’m considering before finalising my squad.

I originally planned to use my Rebuild Squad chip this round, but after looking at my team, I think three transfers will be enough. Lamine Yamal will miss Spain’s first match, which gives me one less decision to make. Now that I know I can carry the chip into the next round, I’m happy to hold on to it.

will miss Spain’s first match, which gives me one less decision to make. Now that I know I can carry the chip into the next round, I’m happy to hold on to it. In goal, I’ll stick with Giorgi Mamardashvili and Viljami Sinisalo . The Finnish goalkeeper probably won’t play, but I don’t want to waste a transfer on that position. Mamardashvili should start, so I’m willing to take the chance and keep him for the final two group matches.

and . The Finnish goalkeeper probably won’t play, but I don’t want to waste a transfer on that position. Mamardashvili should start, so I’m willing to take the chance and keep him for the final two group matches. At the back, I’ve sold João Cancelo and brought in Iceland’s Victor Pálsson . He joins Dávid Hancko , Bədavi Hüseynov , Dion Gallapeni and Berat Djimsiti in my defence.

and brought in Iceland’s . He joins , , and in my defence. In midfield, an injury concern surrounding Dominik Szoboszlai has prompted me to bring in Jude Bellingham . I’ll keep Antonio Nusa , Michael Olise , Vasilije Adžić and Kristjan Asllani alongside him.

has prompted me to bring in . I’ll keep , , and alongside him. Up front, I’ve decided to sell Troy Parrott , with Ireland facing a difficult away trip to Austria. Iceland’s Orri Steinn Óskarsson comes in as his replacement, joining Harry Kane and Rey Manaj in my attack.

, with Ireland facing a difficult away trip to Austria. Iceland’s comes in as his replacement, joining and in my attack. For captaincy, I’ll choose between Bellingham and Kane for the opening day’s matches.