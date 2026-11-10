Sofascore Nations League Fantasy fixture ticker: Round 5-6

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With Round 5 of Sofascore Nations League Fantasy approaching, our updated fixture ticker can help managers plan for the remainder of the Group Stage.

Here, we rank all 54 nations based on their fixtures from Rounds 5-6, highlighting the teams with the best and worst schedules.

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NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY TICKER: FIXTURES BY GROUP

First up is our fixtures by group ticker, showing every nation’s remaining opponents from Rounds 5-6:

NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY TICKER: FIXTURES BY DIFFICULTY

Next is our fixtures by difficulty ticker, ranking each nation from the best upcoming schedule to the toughest across Rounds 5-6:

SUMMARY

Albania are one of just three sides with two favourable fixtures remaining. They suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Finland in the previous round, although an early red card arguably made life more difficult for their Fantasy assets. With back-to-back matches against Belarus to come, consecutive victories look likely.

Currently sitting top of League C Group 2, Montenegro have been in fantastic form. They face Latvia and Cyprus in the upcoming rounds, having edged both sides 2-1 in the reverse fixtures. Their impressive form and favourable schedule make Montenegro an attractive source of Fantasy investment over the next two rounds.

France have also collected 10 points from their opening four matches, with Italy the only side to deny them victory. They travel to Italy in Round 5 before hosting Türkiye, who have lost all four Nations League matches so far. The latter fixture looks particularly appealing for Fantasy managers.

Four wins from four matches make Portugal another side worth considering. They host Denmark in Round 5 before travelling to Wales, giving them an excellent opportunity to maintain their perfect record. Six consecutive victories certainly look achievable based on their form and remaining opponents.

Despite losing their previous three matches, Norway could offer plenty of Fantasy potential over the final two rounds. Two of those defeats came against Portugal, so their recent results arguably paint a slightly misleading picture. They now host Wales before travelling to Denmark, giving them one easy and one medium-rated fixture to finish the campaign.