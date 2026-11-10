When is the best time to Free Hit in FPL?

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who still have their Free Hit intact, we look at the best remaining opportunities to play the chip.

As ever, there is no definitive answer to this. Opinions are subjective and depend heavily on each individual’s Fantasy squad.

Nevertheless, in this piece, we will try to provide some general guidance.

Remember, you must play your first Free Hit before the Gameweek 19 deadline, or you will lose it.

READ MORE: The ultimate FPL chip strategy guide

HOW MANY MANAGERS HAVE THEIR FREE HIT CHIP REMAINING?

We don’t have the figures for the top 100k, but LiveFPL (correct as of last Friday’s deadline) can offer us the chip breakdown of the top 10k managers.

This should be a better gauge of active managers than the overall ownership figures, as there are fewer dead/ghost teams.

We can see on the graphic above that 48% of the top 10k managers have used their Free Hit.

FIXTURES OVERVIEW

Thanks to the wonderful work of Legomane, let’s first look at the fixtures in all competitions right through to the turn of the year…

BEST WINDOWS TO FREE HIT