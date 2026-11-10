Chip Strategy

When is the best time to Free Hit in FPL?

10 November 2026 19 comments
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For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who still have their Free Hit intact, we look at the best remaining opportunities to play the chip.

As ever, there is no definitive answer to this. Opinions are subjective and depend heavily on each individual’s Fantasy squad.

Nevertheless, in this piece, we will try to provide some general guidance.

Remember, you must play your first Free Hit before the Gameweek 19 deadline, or you will lose it.

HOW MANY MANAGERS HAVE THEIR FREE HIT CHIP REMAINING?

We don’t have the figures for the top 100k, but LiveFPL (correct as of last Friday’s deadline) can offer us the chip breakdown of the top 10k managers.

This should be a better gauge of active managers than the overall ownership figures, as there are fewer dead/ghost teams.

We can see on the graphic above that 48% of the top 10k managers have used their Free Hit.

FIXTURES OVERVIEW

Thanks to the wonderful work of Legomane, let’s first look at the fixtures in all competitions right through to the turn of the year…

BEST WINDOWS TO FREE HIT

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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19 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Steve McCroskey
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    It's early doors yet but assuming no injuries and Thomas is back after the IB, would you bench boost this?

    Raya (new) Muharemovic (che) Manzambi (SUN) Thomas (CRY)

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    1. Conners
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Absolutely

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    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      For sure

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  2. Conners
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Useful article - thanks.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Scout at its best.

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  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Reading an article, Five potential destinations for Estevao.
    Why cant Chelsea find a fit players that are that good?
    Salah wants to know

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      1. Liverpool FC
      Liverpool have been linked with Estevão since his arrival in England, with the club reportedly interested in strengthening their attack. While they signed Barcola in the last window, a potential departure of Gakpo could reopen the door. The Reds see his pace and creativity as a fit for their wide attacking role
      All Football

      2. Paris Saint‑Germain (PSG)
      With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia out for the season, PSG are seeking fresh attacking options. Estevão could be a candidate to fill the void, though he would compete with Dembélé, Akliouche, and Godts. His mobility and 1‑v‑1 ability make him attractive for the French giants
      All Football

      3. FC Barcelona
      Barcelona have monitored Estevão for a long time, even before he joined Chelsea. A move to Catalonia could give Yamal a break in less demanding matches and add competition for Gordon’s place. However, financial planning would be key, given the club’s spending patterns
      All Football

      4. Manchester United
      United are reportedly watching Estevão closely and could consider a deal worth up to €100 million. His acceleration, close control, and ability to create chances from wide areas align with their attacking needs. A move would also give them a young, high‑potential player for the long term
      TheHardTackle.com

      5. Palmeiras
      Although Chelsea are unlikely to sell without a huge fee, Palmeiras — his former club — could be a return option. A deal would be a major financial and sporting statement, and it would bring him back to the club that nurtured his early career
      All Football

      Summary:
      These five clubs combine financial capacity, tactical fit, and interest in a young, high‑potential attacker. Liverpool and PSG are the most immediate suitors, Barcelona and Manchester United are strong long‑term options, and Palmeiras represents a possible return to his roots. Chelsea’s reluctance to sell and Estevão’s contract until 2033 will influence the final decision
      All Football

      .

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      1. Bobby Digital
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Would fit in Liverpool best out of those. They need a RW.

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    2. x.jim.x
      32 mins ago

      Why would they sell him

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    3. JBG
      22 mins ago

      €100m? Are you having a laugh?(not you personally..). The transfer market is fcking out of control.

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      1. x.jim.x
        12 mins ago

        This is just ChatGPT nonsense

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  4. Meta12345
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    barcola or wirtz?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Wirtz

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  5. el polako
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Why exactly GW Arsenal - Man Utd is the fixture to avoid?

    Triple Arsenal for a nice haul is the way to goz

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    1. WopFoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      The new manager bounce. We lost to a NMB man utd last January. I've been hoping Carrick keeps his job!

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  6. Supersonic_
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    GTG?

    Verb
    Konsa De Cuyper Cas
    Tav Szob Gros Rogers
    Isak Jackson Haaland

    Leno Mbeumo Gvardiol Hall

    Plan to deal with Gvardiol after IB

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  7. lewisbigwcffs
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Never been keen on burning the Free Hit early - I would rather hold it for the festive congestion when rotation bites hardest. This weeks fixtures look navigable enough with one or two moves.

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    1. g40steve
      4 mins ago

      Get a new set of chips in new year.

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