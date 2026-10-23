The ultimate FPL chip strategy guide

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who still have one or more unused chips, we look at the best remaining windows to use the first Wildcard, Bench Boost, Triple Captain and Free Hit.

Of course, a lot of this will be ‘team dependent’. However, we thought we’d provide some general guidance in this piece.

Remember, you must use the first set of chips before the Gameweek 19 deadline, or you will lose them.

WILDCARD

Gameweek 11

The second and final international break of the year takes place ahead of Gameweek 11.

This one only lasts for a couple of weeks (thankfully!), but it’s a good opportunity to chase price rises, sell any underperforming players before they fall and, crucially, react to any international break injuries and amassed minutes.

It’s also a decent time to get your benches in order, as a busy period awaits: 10 FPL deadlines fall in 46 days after the break. There’ll be plenty of the usual seasonal rotation over Christmas.

This could be a nice time to jump on Liverpool players…

…while Brighton’s trilogy of tricky fixtures (Liverpool, City and Brentford) is over:

Gameweek 13

This Gameweek is directly after Arsenal face Manchester City in Gameweek 12, so there is potential to phase out their players (particularly Arsenal), before Wildcarding them back in.

Looking further ahead…

You could of course save the Wildcard for later, with Gameweek 17 a nice re-entry point for Chelsea assets after three iffy fixtures:

Gameweek 19 is the final opportunity to use the first Wildcard.

BENCH BOOST