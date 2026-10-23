Chip Strategy

The ultimate FPL chip strategy guide

23 October 2026 102 comments
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For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who still have one or more unused chips, we look at the best remaining windows to use the first WildcardBench Boost, Triple Captain and Free Hit.

Of course, a lot of this will be ‘team dependent’. However, we thought we’d provide some general guidance in this piece.

Remember, you must use the first set of chips before the Gameweek 19 deadline, or you will lose them.

WILDCARD

Gameweek 11

The second and final international break of the year takes place ahead of Gameweek 11.

This one only lasts for a couple of weeks (thankfully!), but it’s a good opportunity to chase price rises, sell any underperforming players before they fall and, crucially, react to any international break injuries and amassed minutes.

It’s also a decent time to get your benches in order, as a busy period awaits: 10 FPL deadlines fall in 46 days after the break. There’ll be plenty of the usual seasonal rotation over Christmas.

This could be a nice time to jump on Liverpool players…

…while Brighton’s trilogy of tricky fixtures (Liverpool, City and Brentford) is over:

Gameweek 13

This Gameweek is directly after Arsenal face Manchester City in Gameweek 12, so there is potential to phase out their players (particularly Arsenal), before Wildcarding them back in.

Looking further ahead…

You could of course save the Wildcard for later, with Gameweek 17 a nice re-entry point for Chelsea assets after three iffy fixtures:

Gameweek 19 is the final opportunity to use the first Wildcard.

BENCH BOOST

 

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  1. Fordy40
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Wildcard for me this GW

    Verbruggen

    Calafiori
    De Kuyper
    Konsa

    Saka
    Palmer
    Gross
    Semenyo
    King

    Haaland
    Pedro

    Dubravka
    Davis
    Thomas
    Brobbey

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Looks great, all bases covered! Also on WC. Not sure on Semenyo, injury and even if he delivered last GW, has been unpredictable as all the City mids.
      Shifting one or both of BrunoF and Mbeumo, Utd seems back to their old again, unfortunately.

      Also considering Rogers instead of Palmer, he had a great start, but his outcome has started to look a bit more as last season the last couple of matches, so uncertain if he´s worth the cash over Rogers.
      A Brobbey/King rotation looks very good.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Palmer has recovery time now and no Europe. I think I prefer him over Semenyo.

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 month, 1 day ago

    I have 5 FTs and all my chips. This article is a godsend for my FPL team.

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Roll

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Can't. It burns.

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    2. iFash@FPL
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Awesome!
      What’s your current rank?

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  3. zon
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Do you think this needs a WC? 1 ft to move O'Reilly

    Verbruggen
    Gab Calafiori O'Reilly Shaw
    Szobo Mbeumo Rogers Groß
    Haaland JP

    Kinsky DCL Diop Slater

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    1. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Defo not. It’s a very good team and squad.

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      1. zon
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Thanks, that's my first thought as well. Bleeding value makes me question that though

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    2. PogChamp
      1 month, 1 day ago

      I would be boring and sell NOR for De Cuyper.

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    3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
      1 month, 1 day ago

      I would move Shaw out ASAP

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  4. Nightf0x
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Verb (kinsky)
    Cala konsa egan neco (ewjik)
    Ode bruno palmer schade (slater)
    Pedro haland (dcl)

    Currently on a -4, g2g (ofc pending any updates in the intl break) or play the WC ?

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    1. PogChamp
      1 month, 1 day ago

      I sold Bruno. That should be an option for anyone considering the WC….I think.

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      1. Utopsis
        1 month, 1 day ago

        I'd say people on WC should settle for players with multiple routes to points in a reliable team so they can roll transfers for many weeks.

        Bruno is probably the best player in the whole game who falls in that category, despite his recent blanks.

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  5. Gross Misconduct
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Harland TC v Ipswich is my pick. I TC'd him v Ipswich a couple of seasons ago, and he didn't disappoint.

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  6. Stranger Mings
    1 month, 1 day ago

    On wc a) tavenier b)arnes. Cheers

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  7. PogChamp
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Any predictions on Pedro’s GW6 price? I might get twitchy if he gets close to a 0.2 drop.

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    1. Gross Misconduct
      1 month, 1 day ago

      I don't think he'll drop again in the next 2 weeks. It'll depend on what's said in the GW6 presser.

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      1. PogChamp
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Ok nice. I can definitely absorb one price drop, two maybe not. I’ll listen out for any hints and the presser.

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  8. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Sorry, bottomed out on last article...

    Play one bench one - Manzambi at home against Brentford, or Groß away to Sunderland.

    Also, Muharemović or Vušković for the £5.0m defender slot?!

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    1. PogChamp
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Gros and Muharemović. Gros’s form is hard to ignore.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Thanks mate, are we thinking Sunderland away is a better fixture than Brentford at home?!

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    2. Stranger Mings
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Defo gross

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Thanks mate, are we thinking Sunderland away is a better fixture than Brentford at home?!

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  9. Hughes Your Daddy
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Currently on wild card, have Kinsky/Dub and have 1.2m to spare at the moment. Cant decide who to go for. I see Tzolakis is set to rise tonight and has fairly good fixtures for fair few weeks. What keepers people going for on WC? (already have 3 Arsenal and City so rules out their keepers)

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    1. Stranger Mings
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Verb & leno

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Don´t rotate very well?

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        1. Stranger Mings
          1 month, 1 day ago

          I like ful next few fixtures and bb7

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    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      1 month, 1 day ago

      I’ve ditched the Verb/Kinsky pairing and bought Raya and Forster in before the Raya price rise (also on WC). Unsure whether I will stick with it though as Verb has been a decent pick so far. Also tempted to bring Saka in.

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    3. Gross Misconduct
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Verb & Tzolakis, rotating.

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  10. Hughes Your Daddy
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Cheers guys. Some good ideas. I also decided I will def go for 2 x playing Keepers for this WC as I still have bench boost to play

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  11. DagheMunegu
    1 month, 1 day ago

    On WC 9.6M for my fifth mid

    Who would you go for

    Have Gross Saka Tavernier Barnes

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    1. Kloppen Schloppen
      1 month, 1 day ago

      MGDUB

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      1. DagheMunegu
        1 month, 1 day ago

        ?

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        1. johnnymorrocco
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 month, 1 day ago

          he means morgan gibbs white

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Need a che mid, Rogers or Palmer

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  12. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Does this team need a WC

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol De Cuyper Ajer Thomas
    Fernandes Szoboszial Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    1FT 0.5 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. Snoopydog
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Midfield revamp? Man U and Szobz being the weaker links.

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      1. Blueface
        1 month, 1 day ago

        This. Needs 3-4 transfers to be a sound squad, not worth wasting a WC.

        I'd move Bruno out first as that'll free up plenty of cash for the next moves.

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  13. Supersonic_
    1 month, 1 day ago

    WC

    Verb
    Cal De Cuyper Hall
    Rogers Gros Barnes Tav Bruno
    Gonzalo

    Leno Konsa Gvardiol DCL

    Decent? And do I bench boost in 7?

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    1. Supersonic_
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Haaland**

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  14. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 month, 1 day ago

    BREAKING

    Semenyo injured

    https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/2102471617930461434

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    1. Gross Misconduct
      1 month, 1 day ago

      So begins the WC rip-up. Hopefully just an international injury...

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    2. SalahFingers
      1 month, 1 day ago

      and actual injury or just another of those million injuries that conveniently come up before international break?

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    3. Brosstan
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Literal fake news.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 month, 1 day ago

        It's Ben Dinnery.

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  15. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Anyone here going for Bernd Leno with those 3 fixtures upcoming?!

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Considering it. I just got Tzolakis in before the expected price rise tonight, and just trying to decide Leno or Verb at the moment as the other. You right that Leno does have relatively good fixtures coming up.

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    2. Stranger Mings
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Yes

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  16. Snoopydog
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Idiot question: if you buy a player in gameweek with FT before playing wildcard, and the price of that player then rises, then you play wildcard, do you keep the price gain (selling price will stay the same, but you don't have to re-buy at the higher price) as well as get the free transfer back? Sorry for asking.

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    1. Snoopydog
      1 month, 1 day ago

      (to be clear, intention would be to keep the player, not sell then buy again)

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    2. Gross Misconduct
      1 month, 1 day ago

      WC counts as 1 FT, so you don't get it back as such, but you do keep the price gain.

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      1. Snoopydog
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Got it. Thanks.

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  17. Flynny
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Hi....any views on this wildcard? Uses all cash. Thanks

    Raya 4m
    Hall muharamovic silva decuyper konsa
    Saka palmer schade gros king
    Haaland pedro barry

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    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 month, 1 day ago

      I like it, my current draft is similar although as of now im favouring a 3-5-2 set up with Rogers instead of Schade and 4.5 striker. Will change many times between now and deadline no doubt.

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  18. CRAZY TRAIN
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Kostoulos or Barry for third striker (on wc)?

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    1. The Knights Template
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Gonzalo Garcia?

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      1. FC Hakkebøf
        1 month, 1 day ago

        This. But between those two then Kostoulos if you Can bench him in gw8 and gw9.

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      2. CRAZY TRAIN
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Not considered him but I see the appeal with their fixtures.

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    2. RICICLE
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Barry

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  19. FC Hakkebøf
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Best option on a wildcard with BB in gw7 in mind?

    A) Gvardiol, Boscagli, Rogers and Cherki.

    B) De Cuyper, Van Hecke, Rogers and Semenyo.

    C) Gvardiol, De Cuyper, Gakpo/Barnes and and Semenyo

    I really want Gvardiol, but I dont like the Boscagli pick nor the Gakpo/Barnes pick and I am worried about Cherki’s minutes. Semenyo feels like the safer (but not nessecarily better) option out of the two.

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    1. Esraj
      1 month, 1 day ago

      C. Barnes is fine for the short term.

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  20. Stimps
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Szoboslai to Barnes?

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    1. FC Hakkebøf
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Yeah why not.

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    2. RICICLE
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Thinking this exact move also for my team

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    3. Esraj
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Last week.

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  21. Roy Rovers
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Does this need a WC??

    Lammens Verbrugen
    Gabriel Calafiori DeCuyper Hume Rodon
    Fernandes Mbeumo Palmer Tzolis Gross
    DCL Pedro Thiago

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    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Nope

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    2. The Knights Template
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Yes.

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    3. RICICLE
      1 month, 1 day ago

      no doubt Yes

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    4. Roy Rovers
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Looking like a YES then......

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  22. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Price changes 23 September

    No rises:

    Falls:
    Wharton £5.4
    Maguire £4.8
    Bendito Mantato £4.4
    Gyabi £4.4
    Maatsen £4.4

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Thanks Rainy.
      At some point during the season with a name as good as that, Bendito Mantato will be in my team

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Bendito like Mandato !

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        1. Three Pints of Schlager
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 month, 1 day ago

          Bandito man tattoo!

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Sunshine on a rainy day
      Makes my soul, makes my soul
      Trip trip trip away

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    3. Esraj
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Can anybody shed some light on Bendito Mantato?

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      1. The Pretender
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Has a mad name

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      2. Evil Zippy
        1 month, 1 day ago

        tattooed binman

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      3. AAAFootball
        1 month, 1 day ago

        He's a gen z brainrot

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    4. Brosstan
      1 month, 1 day ago

      0-5

      Tough days 🙁

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      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Schade :/

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  23. D_R_S_PORT_S
    1 month, 1 day ago

    On wildcard :
    Which option you preferred? Especially for BB GW7 ;

    1) Leno + Robertson + Brobbey
    Or,
    2) Kinsky + Robinson + Koustoulas

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Sunderland and Brighton are in Europe 3 days before their GW7 games. Risk of rests for Brobbey and Kostoulas if you BB7

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  24. The Philosopher
    1 month, 1 day ago

    How these moves looking?

    Szobo -> King in GW6
    Gross -> Semenyo in GW7

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    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Are you the guy who sells players and then they score. If so then yes

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      1. The Philosopher
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Sold Semenyo GW4. Sold Brobbey GW5. I'm a bit of a social service guy myself.

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        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 month, 1 day ago

          You need to do a regular article so we know who youre selling each week.

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          1. The Philosopher
            1 month, 1 day ago

            Might become a content creator where I announce my moves and people can avoid those moves!

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            1. The Pretender
              1 month, 1 day ago

              Any chance you are looking to sell Thiaw this IB? Need him to pull a finger out...

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  25. Defcons are for Kinnear
    1 month, 1 day ago

    What is this FPL nonsense. Give me Sofascore Fantasy Nations League

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    1. The Knights Template
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Fantasy Mahjong FTW!

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      1. The Philosopher
        1 month, 1 day ago

        Is that the fantasy league for which FPL_Gout does content creation?

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        1. The Knights Template
          1 month, 1 day ago

          Execrable content for the poorer player!

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    2. Brosstan
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Surely we get FPL Fantasy soon, where we can pick a team of managers? Wonder what price FPL_Fraud comes in at

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  26. Shark Team
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Rate my locked -barring injuries- WC team:

    Trafford Tzolakis

    Calafiori Branthwaite Muharemovic VanHecke Hall

    Semenyo Rogers Schade Tavernier Barnes

    Haaland JP Gonzalo

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    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Kons over van Hecke,
      otherwise good - rating 8/10

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  27. theshazly
    1 month, 1 day ago

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa Robertson ( Davis / Thomas )
    BrunoF MGW Cherki Szobo ( Gomez )
    Haaland DCL JP

    0.4 ITB / 1 FT
    980K rank

    Thinking of WC to :

    Raya ( Tzolakis )
    Cala Tarkowski Gvardiol ( Thomas / Davis )
    Schade Barnes Gross Manzambi King
    Haaland JP Isak

    With 2.3 ITB

    Thoughts lads ?

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  28. Jokesy87
    1 month, 1 day ago

    WC squad:
    Leno (Steele)
    Konsa Califiori Hall Muharemovic DeCuyper
    Saka Rogers MGW Barnes Gross
    Haaland JPedro Gonzalo

    Thoughts?

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    1. Utopsis
      1 month, 1 day ago

      Horrendous benching headaches

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