There were more national team withdrawals to report on Monday – and we haven’t even started the international football yet.

LIVRAMENTO + RICE OUT OF ENGLAND SQUAD

Tino Livramento (£4.9m) and Declan Rice (£7.4m) have followed Cole Palmer (£9.7m), Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) in withdrawing from England’s international squad.

READ MORE: Palmer injury latest after England international withdrawal

Livramento missed Newcastle United’s Gameweek 5 win over Hull City on Saturday after feeling “discomfort” the day before.

Injury fears around Rice appear to have been assuaged, however. Football London say Rice has pulled out “purely because of concerns over load management”.

James Garner (£6.0m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) have subsequently been called up by the Three Lions.

DEDIC TO STAY IN NEWCASTLE

There’s another Newcastle right-back who has dropped out of international duty.

Amar Dedic (£4.5m), who picked up a muscle issue in Gameweek 4 before missing the Magpies’ nervy victory over Hull, will not be linking up with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

SESKO OUT OF SLOVENIA DUTY

Finally, Benjamin Sesko (£7.0m) has withdrawn from the Slovenia squad ahead of the Nations League quadruple-header.

The striker was absent from the Manchester United matchday squad for Sunday’s draw with Fulham. A recurrence of his shin issue was blamed.

United say Sesko “will undergo tests this week before defining his individual recovery plan”.