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Rice, Dedic, Sesko + Livramento the latest international withdrawals

21 September 2026 24 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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There were more national team withdrawals to report on Monday – and we haven’t even started the international football yet.

LIVRAMENTO + RICE OUT OF ENGLAND SQUAD

Tino Livramento (£4.9m) and Declan Rice (£7.4m) have followed Cole Palmer (£9.7m), Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) in withdrawing from England’s international squad.

Livramento missed Newcastle United’s Gameweek 5 win over Hull City on Saturday after feeling “discomfort” the day before.

Injury fears around Rice appear to have been assuaged, however. Football London say Rice has pulled out “purely because of concerns over load management”.

James Garner (£6.0m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) have subsequently been called up by the Three Lions.

DEDIC TO STAY IN NEWCASTLE

There’s another Newcastle right-back who has dropped out of international duty.

Amar Dedic (£4.5m), who picked up a muscle issue in Gameweek 4 before missing the Magpies’ nervy victory over Hull, will not be linking up with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

SESKO OUT OF SLOVENIA DUTY

Finally, Benjamin Sesko (£7.0m) has withdrawn from the Slovenia squad ahead of the Nations League quadruple-header.

The striker was absent from the Manchester United matchday squad for Sunday’s draw with Fulham. A recurrence of his shin issue was blamed.

United say Sesko “will undergo tests this week before defining his individual recovery plan”.

24 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Johan Manzambi - a good differential option, yay or nay?!

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    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I really like him, certainly a good differential. Seems to have lots of potential for points, especially under Emery's tutorage. The article says Villa's attacking stats are poor, but I'd take them with a pinch of salt, as it's only the last game or two when they've had some key players available. Possibly a couple of weeks early for Manzambi, but on the other hand getting him in early could work. Looking at him myself, just a shame the Mids are stacked with options around that price point! I'm on a WC and may go King for his 3 great fixtures, with a view to then swapping to Manzambi.

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  2. Bleh
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Muharemovic or De Cuyper short to medium term?

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  3. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Price changes 22/9

    Rises:
    Schade £6.2
    Hall £5.3

    Falls:
    B.Fernandes £11.9
    João Pedro £7.7
    O'Reilly £6.3
    Truffert £5.4
    Bergvall £5.3
    Mason-Clark £5.3
    Bogarde £4.9
    Gusto £4.9
    Simms £4.9
    Doucouré £4.8
    Lerma £4.8
    Aina £4.4
    McAteer £4.4

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    1. JohnnyCroat
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Some super knee jerky moves being made with a 3 week break ahead.

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      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Hopefully bites them

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          As Hall owner I don't wish anything bad for him.

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!
      1-1
      J P dropping .1 in SV doesn't hopefully matter.

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    3. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      25% of the GW1 template dropped.

      It can only be good for the game if JP and Bruno ownerships go down.

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  4. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    On wildcard:
    A) rogers and wissa, only rogers from chelsea
    B) cherki and wissa, would bench cherki gw6
    C) mbeumo and gonzalo

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  5. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Is it overthinking to think that Hinshelwoods expected return in GW6 might tame Großs over performance ?

    I don’t have Groß…do I just get him in?

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    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Hinshelwood will surely replace Yalcouye, so I think Gross is safe, hopefully his role and output too.

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      1. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I’m thinking about the output not minutes. Those pockets Groß is occupying atm will be Hinshelwoods. Just a thought.

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        1. Tony Moon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 17 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          You could be right, but Gross tends to score longer range ones too, and I reckon he'll still get in those positions.

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    2. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      You're absolutely spot on. Hinshelwood's playing at no. 10 was the reason Groß wasn't getting those monster scores last season. Also, in gw 1, he blanked because Hinshel got 16 points.

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  6. Absolutely Muñozed
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Kinksy
    Calafiori Konsa Hall Munoz De Cuyper
    Palmer Rogers Grob MGW
    Haaland

    Dubravka Isak - Slater - Barry

    2 FT and 0.8 itb
    Isak has City at home

    Slater will ofcourse be on the bench but which other two players should be on the bench??

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    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Really tricky one! But a better dilemma than having poor fixtures.

      I'd put these on bench, with Slater:
      Konsa (just due to lower ceiling)
      Barry (seems to have a lower ceiling compared to others)
      Or Munoz as next option, if you're not keen on benching Barry. Munoz's xGIs don't look as high as I thought they might be.

      After City conceding goals to Sunderland, I'd keep Isak.

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      The injured one. I don't even have to tell his name yet. You will know it.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        When the time comes. If I were fluent in English, I prolly would have remembered better expression...

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    3. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Konsa and Barry on the bench. Isak against City is fine, Brobbey just got a hattrick. They don't have Rodri anymore.

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  7. Esraj
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Loving triggerlips' fpl podcasts. A breath of fresh air in the cc sphere.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      All I could find was reaction to prices. But yeah, he is the opposite of D.

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    2. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      When I first listened to him I wasn’t sure but hes great. Like you say he’s different. Different perspectives and I love his humble brags.

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  8. D_R_S_PORT_S
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Saka or Roger’s in wildcard ?
    Chelsea feee scoring team than Arsenal ?

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