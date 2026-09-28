Gakpo, Isak, Bruno + more: Latest international break injury news

Cody Gakpo (£7.2m), Alexander Isak (£9.1m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m), Dan Ballard (£4.9m) and Patrick Dorgu (£5.8m) are among the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players to pick up injury issues during the international break.

Here, we round up the latest updates.

GAKPO FORCED OFF

Gakpo was forced off after just 17 minutes of the Netherlands’ 2-1 win over Serbia on Sunday.

The Liverpool attacker hurt his ankle following a challenge from Saša Lukić. He initially tried to continue but soon went down again and was replaced by Ruben van Bommel.

Netherlands boss Xavi Hernandez sounded relatively positive after full-time but confirmed that Gakpo would require further assessment.

“It’s his ankle, that’s all I know. Tomorrow we will know, but hopefully it’s not too important.” – Xavi Hernandez, via The Guardian

Gakpo is due to undergo a scan on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.

ISAK RETURNS TO LIVERPOOL

Liverpool also have a concern over Isak, who has withdrawn from the Sweden squad.

The forward scored in Friday’s 2-1 win over Romania but subsequently reported a thigh problem.

The Swedish Football Association confirmed that Isak and Hjalmar Ekdal have both left the camp with minor injuries. Neither will feature in their remaining Nations League matches.

Sweden boss Graham Potter also played down the severity of Isak’s issue.

“He’s got a small problem with his thigh. It’s not a big one but because of the amount of games we’ve got in a small space of time, he won’t be able to make those.” – Graham Potter, via The Independent

Isak will now return to Liverpool and continue his rehabilitation in consultation with his club.

BRUNO MISSES NORWAY CLASH

Bruno Fernandes missed Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on Sunday after experiencing discomfort.

The Manchester United midfielder came off late against Wales, with Portugal boss Jorge Jesus subsequently revealing that Fernandes had already been playing through the problem.

“Bruno said he had been suffering from this pain for about three matches, and this was one of the factors that prevented him from being at his usual level against Wales.” – Jorge Jesus, via Goal

Jesus opted not to risk Fernandes against Norway, with Portugal hoping to have him available for Thursday’s meeting with Denmark.

“I prefer not to risk him in this match and to have him ready and in good physical condition for the Denmark match.” – Jorge Jesus, via Goal

As things stand, Fernandes has not withdrawn from the Portugal squad.

BALLARD RETURNS TO SUNDERLAND

Dan Ballard has returned to Sunderland after picking up an injury while representing Northern Ireland.

The centre-back suffered the problem during Friday’s 1-0 Nations League win over Georgia.

The Irish FA subsequently confirmed that Ballard had left the international camp.

“Daniel left today to return to Sunderland, we wish Dan a speedy recovery.” – Irish FA, via the Irish FA

The official update doesn’t specify the nature of Ballard’s injury. Reports suggest the defender suffered a hamstring problem after pulling up late in the match.

Ballard will now be assessed by Sunderland.

DORGU LEAVES DENMARK CAMP

Manchester United have another injury concern in Patrick Dorgu.

The defender started Denmark’s 2-0 win over Wales on Sunday but was forced off after around half an hour.

Dorgu appeared to feel the back of his left thigh before leaving the field. Reports have suggested a possible hamstring problem, although that diagnosis hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Denmark boss Brian Riemer confirmed after full-time that Dorgu’s international break was over.

“He’s picked up an injury and has to go home. We need to call someone new in.” – Brian Riemer, via Tipsbladet

Dorgu will therefore return to Manchester United, with Denmark set to call up a replacement.

There is no confirmed diagnosis or recovery timeframe yet.

ØDEGAARD SUFFERS ANKLE KNOCK

Martin Ødegaard picked up an ankle problem during Norway’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal on Sunday.

The Arsenal midfielder was caught by Bernardo Silva with a late challenge in stoppage time. Ødegaard finished the match but was seen limping as he left the stadium afterwards.

Speaking after the game, Ødegaard was hopeful the problem would settle down over the coming days.

“I took a hit on the ankle. It probably won’t be great tonight, but I hope it improves over the next few days.” – Martin Ødegaard, via Tipsbladet/NTB

Ødegaard was particularly unhappy with the challenge, describing Silva’s actions as “senseless”. Norway have Monday off before regrouping on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s meeting with Wales.

HALL NOT RISKED AGAINST SPAIN

Lewis Hall was an unused substitute in England’s 3-2 defeat to Spain on Saturday after suffering an injury scare earlier in the week.

The Newcastle United defender missed some training sessions before returning towards the end of the week. Thomas Tuchel then opted against risking him against Spain.

“Lewis Hall missed some training sessions with a bit of an injury scare so that’s why I was a bit hesitant to put him out there today but he’s an option.” – Thomas Tuchel, via Hayters

Tuchel added that Hall had trained well towards the end of the week, suggesting the issue isn’t too serious. England didn’t want to take a risk given the amount of high-speed running required against Spain.

Hall remains with the England squad and could feature in their next Nations League fixture.

JAMIE GITTENS

Jamie Gittens has returned to Chelsea after suffering an ankle injury with England Under-21s.

Gittens was forced off in the first half of England Under-21s’ 4-2 win over Kazakhstan after taking a blow to his ankle. He was subsequently seen on crutches and has been ruled out of the remaining matches in the camp.

England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley said:

“Jamie got a kick on his ankle. We never take any risks.” – Lee Carsley

Carsley also confirmed that Gittens would return to Chelsea rather than remain with the squad. There isn’t yet a confirmed recovery timeframe.