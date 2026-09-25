Havertz, Brobbey + Semenyo injury latest after withdrawals

Kai Havertz (£7.6m), Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.4m) are the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players to be flagged with an injury.

HAVERTZ SUFFERS MUSCLE INJURY

Havertz was forced off injured in Germany’s 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday.

The Arsenal forward was caught after a challenge from Quinten Timber (£5.0m).

He initially carried on, but eventually hit the turf before he was substituted and headed straight down the tunnel with a suspected hamstring injury.

Sent for a scan after the match, Jurgen Klopp said it was likely he would miss the rest of the international break.

“At the moment both [Havertz and Musiala] are on the MRI [scans]. I hope we get the diagnosis tonight. But of course, that’s not great now. I hope this is just nothing bad. The boys are probably out for us. But hopefully then also relatively quickly available again.” – Jurgen Klopp, via The Athletic

The German football association have since confirmed Havertz will return to Arsenal with a “muscle strain”.

BROBBEY RETURNS TO WEARSIDE

Shortly after, Brobbey appeared to suffer a muscle injury.

He’s been transferred in by over 188,000 Fantasy managers this week, the second-most of any FPL forward, after his hat-trick in Gameweek 5.

Without any contact, Brobbey went down clutching his hamstring before limping heavily down the tunnel.

Netherlands boss Xavi Hernandez later said he will now return to Sunderland.

SEMENYO WITHDRAWS FROM GHANA SQUAD

Semenyo meanwhile has been forced to withdraw from the Ghana squad with a swollen leg.

Explaining the decision, Ghana’s FA president Kurt Okraku said…