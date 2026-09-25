Havertz, Brobbey + Semenyo injury latest after withdrawals

Kai Havertz (£7.6m), Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.4m) are the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players to be flagged with an injury.
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HAVERTZ SUFFERS MUSCLE INJURY
Havertz was forced off injured in Germany’s 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday.
The Arsenal forward was caught after a challenge from Quinten Timber (£5.0m).
He initially carried on, but eventually hit the turf before he was substituted and headed straight down the tunnel with a suspected hamstring injury.
Sent for a scan after the match, Jurgen Klopp said it was likely he would miss the rest of the international break.
“At the moment both [Havertz and Musiala] are on the MRI [scans]. I hope we get the diagnosis tonight. But of course, that’s not great now. I hope this is just nothing bad. The boys are probably out for us. But hopefully then also relatively quickly available again.” – Jurgen Klopp, via The Athletic
The German football association have since confirmed Havertz will return to Arsenal with a “muscle strain”.
BROBBEY RETURNS TO WEARSIDE
Shortly after, Brobbey appeared to suffer a muscle injury.
He’s been transferred in by over 188,000 Fantasy managers this week, the second-most of any FPL forward, after his hat-trick in Gameweek 5.
Without any contact, Brobbey went down clutching his hamstring before limping heavily down the tunnel.
Netherlands boss Xavi Hernandez later said he will now return to Sunderland.
SEMENYO WITHDRAWS FROM GHANA SQUAD
Semenyo meanwhile has been forced to withdraw from the Ghana squad with a swollen leg.
Explaining the decision, Ghana’s FA president Kurt Okraku said…
“Antoine and the coach spoke, and he told the coach, ‘If you need me, I will come down for the medical team to re-examine me, but the truth is that my leg is swollen, and we need to treat it’.
“As a leader, if you want to know your players, and in this particular case, we know the players and how honest they are when it comes to situations like this, you’d have to ask yourself whether you’d allow Antoine to continue with his recovery and be ready for Man City and for Ghana during the next window.
“Or have Antoine fly down to Ghana to undergo an MRI and then ask him to go back because he can’t play. His leg is swollen.” – Kurt Okraku, via the Manchester Evening News