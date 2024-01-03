In this mini-series, we’re looking at the forgotten men in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) who will be returning to action very soon.

These are the players who have dropped off the FPL radar due to spells on the sidelines, be it through injury or suspension.

We start with Ivan Toney (£7.9m), whose eight-month exile from football is coming to a close.

WHY HE’S BEEN OUT

Toney was banned from all football-related activity for eight months back in May 2023 after breaching Football Association (FA) betting rules.

The striker was also fined £50,000 by the FA and “warned as to his future conduct”.

He has, however, been permitted to train and play in non-competitive games from mid-September onwards.

Toney’s first match back came for the B side in October, when he scored in a 2-2 draw with Como.

RETURN DATE

Toney’s suspension ends on January 16, meaning that he’ll be eligible for Brentford’s Gameweek 21 match against Nottingham Forest.

Given that he’s trained over the last four months and featured in behind-closed-doors kickabouts, it is assumed that his ability to start will not be too much of an issue.

Whether he’s able to initially last 90 minutes in a high-octane Premier League game, having not featured since May, is another question.

“To get Ivan back will be like signing an unbelievably good striker, who is proven in the Premier League. Of course we are looking forward to that. Ivan is training very well, on and off the pitch, and looking forward to finally contributing to the team. “I see at least the same determination and willpower to want to train well and be ready to play – maybe a tiny bit more in terms of wanting to come back and be at his best. It’s good, only positive.” – Thomas Frank, speaking ahead of Gameweek 20

WHOSE SPOT WILL HE TAKE?

With Yoane Wissa (£5.7m) now off to the Africa Cup of Nations, Toney’s return is timely – so it’ll likely be a straight swap up top.

Bryan Mbeumo (£6.8m) is out injured until early March, while Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.7m) was preferred to Neal Maupay (£4.9m) in Gameweek 20’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Thomas Frank could change back to a 4-3-3 – a system he often uses against clubs outside the top half – for their next fixture, should personnel allow it.

FPL RECORD SO FAR

Toney has hit double figures for goals in both of his previous Premier League seasons with Brentford.

The England international finished as the third-highest-scoring forward in FPL in 2022/23, averaging 5.5 points per start. Only three strikers, Erling Haaland (£13.9m), Chris Wood (£4.9m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.9m), are bettering that this season.

TONEY’S UNDERLYING NUMBERS IN 2022/23