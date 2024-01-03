170
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hodgson embargoed presser on Olise

    “This has got nothing to do with the (previous injury). It’s much lower down (his hamstring),"

    “So it’s nowhere near where he injured himself – it’s not a recurrence. You’ve got to be careful with players. You’ve got to be more and more careful these days. There are longer periods in the game where there’s inactivity because of VAR and longer matches.

    https://londonnewsonline.co.uk/crystal-palace-boss-offers-detailed-explanation-on-michael-olises-playing-time-after-hamstring-injury/

  2. HD7
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bought Bowen last night before price changes (around 12 am Uk time). And it says I bought him for 8m. Wasnt he 7.9 last night?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nope. He has risen earlier and could rise again soon to 8.1

      1. HD7
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Strange becaus it shows he was still 7.9 vs Brighton

  3. Bobby
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    So if i have four out due to international tournaments and two players injured, the only option is to wildcard yep and do it early to catch the price rises? Hesitating playing it so early but only way yep?

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      just now

      -4/8 would be sufficient save WC

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not enough info here.

      We don't know your team or how many FTs

