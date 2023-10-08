147
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Good morn all!

    WC, Salah(c). 4.2m rank up to 2m. Very strange feeling as everything went right. Don’t know what’s going on. Dances with Dragons! Huzzah!

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      57 mins ago

      how template was yr team??
      i think i got all the players i wanted - i got rid of haaland

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        lol, i just checked fpl statistics, i have the top 6 in my wc team

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Excellent, same here. Until Alvarez played, every player returned in my team (though Son (C) was the smallest of returns possible)...

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        51 mins ago

        still beat haaland yay

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          50 mins ago

          Yup, as we discussed - my no Haaland WC paid off.

          More than halved my OR from 3.1M to 1.4M.

          Upwards and onwards.

          1. toerag
            • 13 Years
            48 mins ago

            indeedy.
            1 other plus for me was all teh haaland perma cappers in my ML got son and capped him too, heh heh heh heh

          2. toerag
            • 13 Years
            45 mins ago

            i got 65 second highest in ml.

            someone had pickford, capped salah and had jensen - got 80

            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              43 mins ago

              Yup. 62 here.

              Salah cap and Isak instead of Darwin (my two 50/50 calls) woudda given me 80 too.

              Not complaining.

    3. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      Nice one Knight!

      I WC’d GW 7, despite a solid start and kicked on further from there, it is great things went swimmingly this GW though, again with Salah Captain like yourself, even sweeter when the others blank ain’t it.
      Gone from 442k to 171k now.

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        44 mins ago

        nice

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Cheers buddy!

      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        Excellent

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Cheers CE! 🙂

  2. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Buzzing now.
    2nd green arrow of the season.
    Ranked a nice low 5.2m at this stage.

    Question for the (2) week(s).
    How essential is Salah.. and what would be the best way to get him in here?
    Looking like a -8 unless I remove one of Son/Haaland/Trippier..
    Any ideas.

    Could do Salah/Hee Chan for Bruno/Sterling (-4, exact cash atm) but not sure on this either.

    Flekken.
    Udogie, Cash, Trippier.
    Maddison, Sterling, Bruno, Mbuemo, Son.
    Alvarez, Haaland.
    Areola, Kabore, Archer, Beyer.
    1 FT, 2.6m ITB. 5.2m OR. WC gone.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      well done

    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      totally up to you but getting rid of Haaland gave me loads of dosh

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        and id get rid of sterling.

  3. toerag
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    few beeers then bed. night all

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Night mate

  4. The Blackadder
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Still can’t decide between
    Udogie
    Or
    Cash?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Cash

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Cash for sure

  5. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Price changes 9 October

    Riser: Turner (4.1)

    Fallers: Webster (4.3), Kelleher (3.9)

    1. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy!

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Damn, Turner is my next scheduled transfer. I guess he won't be rising again!
        Cheers, R

