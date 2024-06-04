29
Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

For those seeking paid work, Fantasy Football Scout are looking for a Social Media and Community Assistant.

We’re always seeking ways to grow our talented team of writers and video contributors, with the latest opening putting us on the hunt for someone with social media expertise to work part-time hours.

To apply for the position, please send your CV and a cover letter to support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk, with the subject being ‘Social Media Assistant.’

The details are as follows:

SOCIAL MEDIA AND COMMUNITY ASSISTANT

  • Hours: 20 per week, including weekends
  • Employment Type: Contractor
  • Start Date: Immediate
  • Location: Work from home

Overview

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, we are looking to recruit a new Social Media and Community Assistant. 

The successful candidate will be a vital part of the Fantasy Football Scout team, creating and managing social content, understanding audience needs and interacting with the Fantasy community. Therefore the successful candidate must be a team player, working successfully with other departments and staff.

At Scout, the Community and Social Media Manager is responsible for our social media presence on various platforms and for community support, so the chosen assistant will focus on being involved in this area.

This includes, but is not limited to, a range of tasks:

  • Create and publish content on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms
  • Understand and support our commercial partnerships and work
  • Assist with social media graphics on Photoshop
  • Engage with the community on site and on social media
  • Respond to emails from customers, all within 24 hours
  • Professionally deal with correspondence from customers 
  • Understand company policies and guidelines
  • Identify potential site issues and report to the Manager or Tech Team
  • Help identify potential growth opportunities for Fantasy Football Scout
  • Upload podcasts to our audio channels

29 Comments
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    I am a great team player, as long as we do it mine way! Huzzah! ‘Assistant’ is corporate speak for ‘Squire’, tis a squire they’re seeking! A squire knowledgeable in the ways of electrickery! Unfortunately I am overqualified for the position.

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Shame you feel you're over qualified - I would have loved to read your responses to emails received - by engaging with the community you could have shared them on here.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        ‘You fool of a Took’ would be mine standard response to all enquiries!

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          30 mins ago

          Reminds me of Conan the Librarian.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Sometimes I would say ‘You have mistaken me for somebody who wants to list to your whining - banished! You are banished from the Kingdom’!

            Open Controls
      2. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah, your skills would be wasted on such a lowly position.

        Chief Moderator of Nudists is the job you're really waiting for.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Nudist Wrangler! This is being added to mine already impressive CV (Codpiece Vitae)!

          Open Controls
  2. Now I'm Panicking
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    "Engage with the community on site".

    How is this not a standard requirement for all FFS staff? Such a basic objective and so easy to achieve.

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      When I read that I had exactly the same thought. Never understood why more of the FFS staff don't engage more.

      Open Controls
      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I genuinely think the attitude of the current FFS staff is that engaging with the community is a chore and beneath them.

        Open Controls
        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Obviously excluding Neale here who is a diamond in the rough.

          Open Controls
          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Agreed

            Open Controls
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Could it be they're happy letting the lunatics run the ̶a̶s̶y̶l̶u̶m̶ forums, and there's at least one serial-complaint member that most would want to avoid.

        Open Controls
        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          You've cracked the strikethrough code! Well done 😉

          Open Controls
        2. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          One or two difficult people shouldn't distract from the majority. By engaging more with the community surely they'd get more interaction and then long-term more members.

          Open Controls
  3. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Knights Template, Eliteserien have a summer break! 4 weeks break! Might be forced to do the Euros.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Go on then, twist mine arm….our!

      Open Controls
  4. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Anyone had a go of making a Bet365 team? Feel like the prices are mental.

    Open Controls
  5. Marknlard
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Isn't it conventional to say how much the pay is on a paid job advert?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Then everyone would know how much the squire is being paid! I never reveal how much mine squires are paid, because that might drive the price of turnips up!

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      There’s a blast from the past! Didn’t you once have a Mr Bean grav?

      Open Controls
  6. Rowse
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Employment Type: Contractor

    I'm not sure about this, sounds like a part-time employment to me!

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Personally, it was the "20 hours per week" that tipped me off about it being part-time...

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      You look like you already have a job, no?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Or tis a Rowse ruse?

        Open Controls
  7. Hangman Page
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    I’d like to throw my hat in the ring. I’ll be out of prison by the start of season.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Hangman Page is always in the ring! Huzzah!

      Open Controls
    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      As long as you don't just disappear without even saying goodbye 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls

