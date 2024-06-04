Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

For those seeking paid work, Fantasy Football Scout are looking for a Social Media and Community Assistant.

We’re always seeking ways to grow our talented team of writers and video contributors, with the latest opening putting us on the hunt for someone with social media expertise to work part-time hours.

To apply for the position, please send your CV and a cover letter to support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk, with the subject being ‘Social Media Assistant.’

The details are as follows:

SOCIAL MEDIA AND COMMUNITY ASSISTANT

Hours : 20 per week, including weekends

: 20 per week, including weekends Employment Type : Contractor

: Contractor Start Date : Immediate

: Immediate Location: Work from home

Overview

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, we are looking to recruit a new Social Media and Community Assistant.

The successful candidate will be a vital part of the Fantasy Football Scout team, creating and managing social content, understanding audience needs and interacting with the Fantasy community. Therefore the successful candidate must be a team player, working successfully with other departments and staff.

At Scout, the Community and Social Media Manager is responsible for our social media presence on various platforms and for community support, so the chosen assistant will focus on being involved in this area.

This includes, but is not limited to, a range of tasks:

Create and publish content on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms

Understand and support our commercial partnerships and work

Assist with social media graphics on Photoshop

Engage with the community on site and on social media

Respond to emails from customers, all within 24 hours

Professionally deal with correspondence from customers

Understand company policies and guidelines

Identify potential site issues and report to the Manager or Tech Team

Help identify potential growth opportunities for Fantasy Football Scout

Upload podcasts to our audio channels

SEND YOUR CV AND COVER LETTER HERE



