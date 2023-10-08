The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.
There’s LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action.
And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.
GAMEWEEK 8: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 8: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Total
|Aston Villa
|18
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|14
|Liverpool
|14
|Arsenal
|12
|Newcastle United
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|West Ham United
|5
|Manchester City
|4
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Total
|Liverpool
|2.49
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|2.30
|Newcastle United
|1.95
|Aston Villa
|1.65
|West Ham United
|1.22
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1.19
|Manchester City
|0.55
|Arsenal
|0.41
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
|Arsenal
|1 – 0
|Manchester City
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 – 1
|Aston Villa
|West Ham United
|2 – 2
|Newcastle United
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|2 – 2
|Liverpool
