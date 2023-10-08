The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.

There’s LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action.

And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.

GAMEWEEK 8: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 8: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Total Aston Villa 18 Brighton and Hove Albion 14 Liverpool 14 Arsenal 12 Newcastle United 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 West Ham United 5 Manchester City 4

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Total Liverpool 2.49 Brighton and Hove Albion 2.30 Newcastle United 1.95 Aston Villa 1.65 West Ham United 1.22 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.19 Manchester City 0.55 Arsenal 0.41

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

