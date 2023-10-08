329
  1. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    OR1 has a mental FH team

  2. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Best combo on WC:
    A. Son + Burn
    B. Maddison + Trippier

    Best Arsenal defender on WC:
    1. White (5.6)
    2. Sailba (5.2)
    3. Zinchenko (4.9)
    4. Gabriel (4.7)

    Thanks!

    1. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      B4

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah B4 for me as well

  3. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Son is a red herring.

    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Selling for Saka gw10

    2. Josh.E
      • 1 Year
      just now

      lol

  4. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Salah and Watkins
    Or
    Mbeumo and Haaland?

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Salah and Watkins have both the fixtures and form.

      1. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yeah, it doesn’t seem close really. Mbuemo is close to useless right now.

        But I’d have to take a hit to make the double transfer.

  5. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Roll transfer is the obvious and sensible move here right?

    Not owning Trippier is starting to hurt and can get to him by selling Botman and Foden for Trips and Diaby for a -4. Trips will come into the XI for Cash.

    Areola
    Burn Udogie Cash
    Salah Son Maddison Foden Gordon
    Haaland Alvarez

    Leno Botman Andersen (CP) Archer, 1FT 1.5itb

    A- Roll transfer
    B - Take the -4 and get Trippier and Diaby

    1. TRIPOS TOPPER
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'd do it

      by end of IB you could be priced out by almost 1m

      1. Sure You Did
        1 min ago

        LOL

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Roll the transfer is the way to go here. Good planned transfers but no need to force them now for a hit.

      House is the wedding planning business these days?

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Weddings are a little less redder these days sadly

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Roll there.

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Would you start Díaz (h) to Everton or Wissa (h) to Burnley?

    Two games in South America for Díaz and an early kick off v Everton.

    Both players have barely done anything since I got them.

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      just wait for starting XI leaks

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        ^ This

    2. TRIPOS TOPPER
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      really don't like either of them

      what's your full team?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ederson

        Trippier Porro Gvardiol

        Son(c) Maddison Ødegaard Mbuemo Díaz

        Isak Watkins

        Onana Wissa Saliba Chilwell

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          WC?

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Played mine in GW3.

  7. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you sell saka & Rashford for salah & Palmer for a hit or just WC?

    Current team

    Johnstone Turner
    Trippier cash porro

  8. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Has the game updated?

    1. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Ty

  9. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Current team

    Johnstone Turner
    Porro trippier cash kabore botman
    Son Maddison Rashford Mbeumo
    Alvarez haaland osula

    0.1 ITB

    Worth getting salah for a hit or just hit WC?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I need for WC

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        *no need

  10. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    don't forget guys, the first week after the IB will be horrendous probably. So I wouldn't get too excited for that when it comes around. Another 40 point week, if you're lucky

  11. WVA
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Team looking tip top for next GW.

    Turner
    Trippier Cash Udogie
    Salah(VC) Son(C) Bruno Maddison Bowen
    Watkins Alvarez
    Areola Morris Gabriel Taylor

  12. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    How is this WC?

    Turner, Strakosha
    Cash, Gabriel, Udogie, Burn, Coufal
    Salah, Son, Saka, Bowen (Chukwuemeka)
    Haaland, Watkins (Archer)

    1. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Gabriel > White
      Coufal + Burn > Trippier
      Bowen > Neto

  13. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    If no injuries over IB, is this a hold or are there any obvious changes to make?

    Flekken
    Cash Porro Pinnock
    Salah Saka Maddison Foden Mbeum
    Haaland Alvarez

