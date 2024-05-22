All Euro 2024 squads announced so far

On this page, we’ll be compiling all the announced squads for the upcoming European Championship (Euro 2024).

Some of these are larger provisional squads that will later get trimmed down.

The respective national team coaches have to finalise their 26-man squads by Friday 7 June.

EURO 2024 SQUADS

GROUP A

GERMANY

SCOTLAND

HUNGARY

SWITZERLAND

GROUP B

SPAIN

(to be announced)

CROATIA

ITALY

(to be announced)

ALBANIA

(to be announced)

GROUP C

SLOVENIA

DENMARK

(to be announced)

SERBIA

ENGLAND

GROUP D

POLAND

(to be announced)

NETHERLANDS

AUSTRIA

FRANCE

GROUP E

BELGIUM

(to be announced)

ROMANIA

(to be announced)

SLOVAKIA

(to be announced)

UKRAINE

GROUP F

TURKEY

(to be announced)

GEORGIA

The squad in English, via @GeorgianFooty.

GK: Mamardashvili, Loria, Gugeshashvili.

DEF: Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Tabidze, Dvali, Lochoshvili, Gocholeishvili.

MID: Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili, Kankava, Kiteishvili, Kvekveskiri, Kochorashvili, Altunashvili, Shengelia, Tsitaishvili.

FWD: Zivzivadze, Lobjanidze, Mikautadze, Kvilitaia, Kvaratskhelia, Davitashvili.

PORTUGAL

CZECH REPUBLIC

(to be announced)

