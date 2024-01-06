203
  1. FFS ManU
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    The Sunderland goalie looks younger than the (almost) 17-year-old runner-up in the PDC darts.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      16*

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Isn't 16+ almost 17?

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          He's 16 until he's 17. That's how it works.

          1. lilmessipran
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Thanks for the insight.

        2. FFS ManU
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          It is when their next birthday is less than a month away. 🙂

      2. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Littler is 17 on 21 Jan. Turns out the the Sunderland GK, Patterson is 24 in May.

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Which combo you like best?

    A) Odergaard, Jota, Foden
    B) Saka, Jota, Richarlison
    C) Saka, Foden, Richarlison

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      C

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      B or C, C if the dgw is soon. Actually probably C over B anyway 😉

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      c

    4. zdrojo187
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      B

      1. SmasherLagru
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

  3. DeeJazz
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    I have some doubts about replacement of Salah and Son:
    a) Neto vs Gross vs Garnacho vs Douglas Luiz
    b) Odegaard vs Bruno Fernandes vs Foden vs Jota

    At now my ranking was be:
    a) 1. Neto, 2. Gross, 3. Garnacho, 4. Douglas Luiz (already have Watkins)
    b) 1. Odegaard, 2. Jota, 3. Bruno Fernandes, 4. Foden

    Maybe you have other advices which midfielders choose ?

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      a Gross probably long term
      b Foden or Ode

      1. DeeJazz
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Thanks for reply.

        For A I have bigger dilemma than in B 😉 Wolves looks better and yesterday Neto looks quite good and have a assit. Gross has a better fixture but I'm little afraid if he will play every game as a midfielder or can be as a defensive midfielder or right back defender.

        For B Foden should be obvious pick but also I'm afraid about minutes and rotation. KDB come back so he will not play as a offensive midfielder. Probably most time will spend as a right winger. Bruno also can be option but if in FPL will be points for key passes or impact to the team, it will be safe option. But I think Odegaard will be my option. (probably)

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Who else do you already have in midfield?

      1. DeeJazz
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Palmer, Saka, Bowen

        1. FFS ManU
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          You have the template options well covered, so I think that Gross or Nero might well be a good differential over the next few GWs. Foden looks like a good choice for the next couple of weeks or so.

          1. DeeJazz
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Foden ? But as I read Foden looks very well as a offensive midfielder, more central position but KDB probably will take his position or Alvarez when Haaland will come back to squad.

            1. FFS ManU
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              It will probably take a couple of matches or so before KDB and/or Haaland are back to either being starters or playing 60+ minutes. I think that Foden will continue to have more opportunities for goals and assists until they are. None of us can be sure, of course.

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      A.1 Neto -prior to injury top assist in the PFL - Wolves playing really well - need to monitor fitness

      B. Foden

  4. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Buonanotte hit the post!

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      ...with his shoulder...

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      What position is he playing? Cheap as chips with great fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Should be AMR, but Ferguson and Moder were just there. Need to check heat map afterwards or someone else has to answer.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          AML...

          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Anti-Money Laundering?

        2. I Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Thanks.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Buonanotte is 4.7 and Garnacho 4.8. Garnacho over him any day.

  5. JBG
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Store players trying to kill Brighton players.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      And Brighton can't keep a CS as usual.

      1. DeeJazz
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Another reason to avoid Estupinan 😉

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          He is not attacking yet. Let's see what happens.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Timing 😉

      2. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Surprising that West Ham failed to score against them, even though Kudus had left for the AFCON.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          You didn't watch the match?

          1. FFS ManU
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I didn't, but I read that West Ham were poor on the day.

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Stoke*

      Edit: 16:21 by JBG

  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    It is a cold rainy night....

  7. djman102
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    QPR 2-0 on Bournemouth. If it holds, we'll have our first guaranteed fixture in BGW 29: either Burnley-Brentford or Wolves-Bournemouth based on the loser of the Wolves-Brentford replay.

  8. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Estupinan going to be hard to resist

    1. djman102
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      If Haaland isn't fit for 21, may bring him in instead

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      In my 4 3 3 set up

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'm still not fully convinced 😉 Any better PL team would have defended better that situation. Trippier is fit, so no point in selling him now. However, if Haaland has to be brought in this week, that would prolly mean 1 ft next week when Burnley plays Luton.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Trent, Trippier, Estupinan, Doughty, Gusto

        All you need 😀

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          I’d still prefer Gabriel to Trippier. For his price he doesn’t seem to be so threatening any more. I own him so will not rush to get him out but would prefer Estu or Doughty

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            TAA, Trippier, Porro, Gabriel + Zinch here. No urgent need to get Estu.

          2. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Sorry, meant Porro instead of Trippier.

            Trent, Porro, Estupinan, Doughty, Gusto

            If you could really afford it losing Gusto for Trippier but big at the back is NOT it this year 😀

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Some screamer by Estupinan

  10. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Solanke injured?

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Just rested

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Is there a quote for that? Saw someone saying he didn’t train all week.

  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Saliba to Estupinan would be a nice move to make but going to be difficult to find a spare transfer when doubles and blanks are coming up soon.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Yeah I was looking at Gabriel to Estu as well....

  12. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Can you have a draft team and a normal one at the same time?

    1. soumyeah
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yes

  13. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Any reason Solanke not in the squad today?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Apparently rested

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Source?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Few posts above 😛

      2. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Rested is assumption, there’s no quotes confirming this.

  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Andoni Iraola on Friday: "We have a couple of players also who finished with small issues from the other day against Spurs, so we’ll have to see if they can help us tomorrow."

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Solanke included then. Slight worry, but do we need to start him vs Liv(?)

  15. DeeJazz
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Which midfielder you will choose as a replacment of Son ?
    1) Odegaard
    2) Bruno
    3) Son

    Also which low budger midfielder which option is good ?
    A) Gross
    B) Neto
    C) Garnacho

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Son to replace Son??

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Richarli

    2. The Red Devil
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      3

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      3

    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      1A

    5. DeeJazz
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Haha I though about Foden and wrote Son 😀

  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Gross assist, you love to see it.

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Yes, just seen it. Great header too.

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Second of the game.

    3. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      It's justice after that dodgy penalty decision for Stoke's equaliser.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        It wasn't dodgy. VAR would certainly have approved it.

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Would've been disallowed. Hit his back then onto his arm. Not supposed to be handball if it comes off another part of the body first.

        2. FFS ManU
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Was definitely an incorrect decision as based on the guidance for interpreting the handball law that is supposed to be used by referees in England. The ball was headed on to Dunk's arm from very close range and he was not "making himself big" like a goalkeeper might do.

  17. I Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    If Solanke is injured Joao Pedro is coming in for me.

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      So you are Solanke?

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Aye. Good move. Hasn't left my team all season. Finally ahead of the curve.

  18. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Brighton definitely a team to target, they have the fixs that breed form.

  19. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Dont think Ive watched Stoke play without Ryan Shawcross
    One of the great choppers in history

  20. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Ivan Toney scored a hatrick in a U23 game today.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      He could have bet on it

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Probably did and will buy a Nando’s dinner with the winnings.

    2. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      £7.9m's an awful lot for a striker with no form.

  21. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Is Nkunku not on the Chelsea bench today?

    1. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      No. Takes you longer to write that message than look it up

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Dude. Why so negative?

        1. Saka Rice
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          He called me a Virgin earlier for no reason lol. Not that deep. If he dishes it I'm sure he can take it

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            28 mins ago

            No I said you're giving Virgin competition lol

      2. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        Like it would've been quicker for you just to reply 'No'.

      3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Google often has incorrect team data which is why I asked

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      No he's not

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Got knock so not in squad

  22. Manic M
      49 mins ago

      Can you unflag Trippier please

      1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        No. Takes you longer to write that message than look it up for yourself.

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Dude. Why so negative?

          1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            When I wer a lad, we'd unflag our players wit nowt but a bit of chicken wire and sum suet.

            1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 7 Years
              27 mins ago

              Google often has incorrect team data which is why I asked

          2. Manic M
              31 mins ago

              He’s a virgin

              1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                • 3 Years
                28 mins ago

                When I wer a lad, we'd lose our virginity wit nowt but a sheet of grease-proof-paper and sum suet.

                1. Monklane
                  • 14 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Luxury!

                  1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                    • 3 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    eee

                2. Manic M
                    21 mins ago

                    We couldn’t afford grease proof paper. We had to use sandpaper, and as for suet, we would have killed for a bit of suet. We had to make do with cardboard instead.

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          the sheff wednesday gk just saved two separate pens in 3 minutes lol

        3. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          Thought on this wc draft ?

          Areola Dubravka
          TAA Porro Estupinan Walker Branhwaite
          Jota Odergaard Bowen Richarlison Palmer
          Haaland Watkins Pedro

          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            Looks great, just not sure I'd use a WC this early.

          2. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            12 mins ago

            Rid yourself of Rich

          3. Alan Watts
            • 5 Years
            just now

            - Neto as GK option, double gw
            - Still prefer Saka to Ode, - though if latter improves form a great diff.
            - Walker expensive for few cs

            When does Pedro actually get played ? Worth just getting 4.3 fodder to make it easier to get Salah/Son later ?

        4. Gazzpfc
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          With Werner signing where does that leave Richarlison

          1. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            I think Werner will slot in exactly for Son on the left.

            1. Gazzpfc
              • 7 Years
              just now

              I just brought him in over Foden so hope so

        5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Good evening all!! What’s most like here to happen first do we think????

          A- City double
          Or
          B- Bournemouth double

          Cheers everyone!!

        6. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Would you rather have Estu or João Pedro for Brighton's run?

        7. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Richy uncertain due to Werner. Foden a concern due to KDB and Doku returning.

          Might just have to ditch bringing in both and use the Salah + Son money on a few kilos of coke instead.

          1. boc610
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            foden?no chance. he's been citys best player this season, he's probably first on the team sheet.

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 10 Years
              just now

              It's not if he plays, it's where he plays

        8. JBG
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Solanke was absent today but Iraola has confirmed that Solanke was rested after a recent knock

