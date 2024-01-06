In this mini-series, we’re looking at the forgotten men in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) who will be returning to action soon.

These are the players who have dropped off the FPL radar due to spells on the sidelines, be it through injury or suspension.

Having already looked at Ivan Toney (£7.9m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.2m), this time it’s the turn of James Maddison (£7.8m), who was one of FPL’s standout performers before injury.

WHY HE’S BEEN OUT

Maddison was forced off during Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-1 defeat against Chelsea in Gameweek 11, after going to ground without contact as he ran into the box.

It was soon revealed that Maddison had suffered damage to his ankle ligament and would be out of action until the New Year.

“Madders, a lot worse than we thought. He came off with the ankle injury, but the next day wasn’t great so we sent him off for a scan. So not great for him and probably into the New Year for him.” – Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison

RETURN DATE

Maddison is still recovering from that injury, but the hope is that he will return later this month.

When Ange Postecoglou was asked in Thursday’s FA Cup presser, he said that the midfielder hadn’t yet trained and was still “a couple of weeks” away.

The chances of a return in time for Gameweek 21 look slim, then, so Premier League matches against Brentford (January 31) or Everton (February 3) are probably more likely.

“He’s not training with us yet, mate, and I’ve said before until they are training with us, it is hard for me to put a timeline on it. He’s running with the sports science crew but not with us and not likely to be with us in the next couple of weeks, I don’t think.” – Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison

WHY IT’S BAD NEWS FOR PORRO