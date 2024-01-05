52
  2. rokonto
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Kevin, captured in a rare moment of indecisiveness....

    Open Controls
  3. Bumbaclot
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Is Salah/son/alvarez out for Bowen/saka/haaland for -4 a no brainier?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Close to one, yes. Obviously depending on Haaland news. But those look like sensible moves.

      Open Controls
  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Any suggestions here folks? Would you avoid a hit this gw and just sell one of Salah/ son for one of foden/ gross/ Olise? 1 ft, 0.3m itb

    Areola
    Taa porro Gabriel
    SALAH saka Bowen palmer
    Watkins Alvarez solanke

    Dubravka guehi baldock SON

    Open Controls
    1. HelmutCool
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Olise is unsure to play. Hamstring. Might want to wait with him.

      Open Controls
    2. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Salah to Richarlison. Alvarez to Haaland. Perhaps?

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Over two weeks, perhaps.

        Open Controls
  5. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    I can afford to swap Alvarez and Son to Haaland and De Bruyne. Will likely only do Haaland for now though, assuming he's fit. I reckon De Bruyne will need a few games to get up to speed.

    Open Controls
  6. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Foden or Jota?

    Open Controls
  7. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Best midfielder up to 7.3 except Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        cheers.I can do Son->Richarlison in gw22.Maybe that it's better and transfer in someone else now?

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Dont see any other standout mids in that price bracket.

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            I like Gross and Grealish.

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Yeh I have Gross.

              Open Controls
            2. Karan14
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Grealish has too much competition now. Gross doesnt entice me much.

              Open Controls
              1. The 12th Man
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Too be honest, I don’t think I’d be buying now. Having got him though and with bigger issues in my team, he’s good to stay.
                Pedro or Estu would be my Brighton choices now.

                Open Controls
    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Olise when fit.

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Richarlison, Eze, gross

      Open Controls
    4. Simon69
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      My order of preference would be Eze then Gross. Olise over both if he's fit to start.

      Open Controls
  8. The 12th Man
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    The FA are in talks with the Premier League to see whether further sanctions should be put on Everton after Dominic Calvert Lewin’s reckless challenge.
    A possible 5 year FA cup ban and 2 year transfer embargo is mooted.

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I might be biased but it does seem the knives are out for Everton!

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Seems that way.

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I am not one for conspiracy theories but a large chunk of the world believes them if the story is a good one. Hitler with Jews is a good case in point. I hope I am right but the the waters get murkier.

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I’m not sure it’s a conspiracy. Everton do seem to be on the receiving end a lot though.

            Open Controls
  9. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Rank Player Club Clean Sheets Matches (90 mins)
    1. Alisson Liverpool 6 18
    Jordan Pickford Everton 6 19
    Andre Onana Man United 6 18
    4. Nick Pope Newcastle 5 14
    Sam Johnstone Crystal Pal 5 17
    Bernd Leno Fulham 5 19
    Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 5 20
    Neto B mouth 5 17
    9. David Raya Arsenal 4 15
    Ederson Man City 4 17
    Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa 4 17
    Indications above show a clean sheet in the top half ranges between just over a third and just below a quarter,
    This represents 1.3 and 1 points per game. So choosing a defender can improve you stats by a third of a point per game.
    Ignore clean sheets. Pick defenders that are not really defending,
    I can be proven wrong but a Porro/Moreno/Doughty at home could easily outscore a central defender away.
    5 defenders with the like of Palmer/Garnacho/Neto etc can do you well.
    Just choose the right ones! Many will say it is obvious but bias impacys on decisions,

    Open Controls
  10. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I must be the only person that doesn't have that much of an issue with DCL's red card. He was studs up, 10 inches off the ground and caught the guy on the shin. It's reckless to be in that position, and it's the position that results in nasty injuries.

    Could have gone either way, but it's not a scandal of a decision in my eyes.

    Open Controls
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Not an unreasonable assessment.

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Fair enough, don’t agree personally.

      However if it was the correct call then Everton definitely should have had a penalty at the end with the stamp on Beto.
      Not even checked.
      Slowed down like DCL’s challenge, it should have been punished.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Didn't see the game so can't comment on that incident.

        Open Controls
    3. davidfromkent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Referee had a direct view of the incident and fairly close, he allowed play to carry on. The contact was minimal and effectively what VAR are saying is, Ref you have not seen what you think you saw and you are wrong, change your decision, thereafter he second guesses himself and caves. Everton will appeal and get it overturned. Ridiculous decision. By the way not an Everton or DCL fan.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        No chance in hell it gets overturned. Studs up, straight leg, off the ground, made contact.

        Open Controls
    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      It if could have gone either way, it’s not a clear and obvious error?

      Open Controls
  11. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Very bored so asking well in advance, who scores more in GW21 ? x

    A) Udogie (mun)
    B) Saka (CRY) -4
    C) Foden (new) -4

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Udogie looks good going forward.
      Give Foden another week.

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Yeah these are my feelings at the moment too, will see if I cave closer to the deadline when the hype for Phil builds back up

        Open Controls
  12. Salarrivederci
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    With 6.1 ITB and 0 FTs I think I should just hold this team, and then do Son + Archer -> Haaland + cheapie like Kluivert (-4) and bank 1.5 next GW right?

    Areola
    TAA - Porro - Saliba - Taylor
    Saka (C) - Bowen - Foden - Palmer
    Watkins - Solanke

    (Dubravka, Archer, Trippier, Son)

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      I could also do Son -> 6.1 or below this GW (-4) to be able to bench Taylor. And then Haaland in for Archer for free next GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        Buonanotte could be a fun shout!

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Prefer Hinshelwood if looking at a cheap Brighton mid

          Open Controls
  13. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Lettuce say Haaland is confirmed fit but we donut know if he starts. He's not captain material so I donut think it's worth bringing him in. In that case, who is the butter captain choice? Rank these best to worst. I'm going A,D,C,B
    A) Saka
    B) Bowen (no Kudus though)
    C) Palmer (overperforming his xGI)
    D) Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      A,C,B,D
      It's my midfield 4. I'm on Saka (C) - Palmer (VC)

      Open Controls
    2. Tomerick
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      I’ll answer after lunch. I’m hungry for some reason.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      C, A, D, B

      I don't like captaining players with a ceiling less than 10 points - Alvarez, Bowen steady eddy types. I captain a player because I think they will be the highest scoring player in my team. And I think the other 3 are all more likely.

      C over A for form. His price is a mockery.

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably CABD

      Palmer - fixture, on pens and has the form
      Saka - fixture and pens but Arsenal attack is a worry
      Bowen - fixture but ceiling may not be as high and impact of Kudus/Paqueta missing.
      Foden - Form of Newcastle isn't great but still a tough fixture away to SJP.

      Open Controls
  14. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is Haaland in the squad for Huddersfield???

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      No idea. They play on Sunday and we should get a City presser later today

      Open Controls
  15. LarryDuff
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    We need to talk about Kevin

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Kevin:-

      Origin:Irish. Meaning:Handsome, beloved. Kevin is a boy's name of Irish descent, meaning “handsome.” The name derives from the Irish name Caoimhín, which originates from the elements coém and gein, meaning “handsome” and “birth,” respectively.

      Open Controls

