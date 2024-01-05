In the lull between Gameweeks 20 and 21, we’re looking at the forgotten men in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) who are about to re-enter the thinking.

These are the players who have been on the sidelines for some time, be it through injury or suspension.

Next up: Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£10.2m).

WHY HE’S BEEN OUT

De Bruyne was carrying a hamstring problem for the final two months of last season before being forced out of the UEFA Champions League final win over Internazionale in June.

After making a comeback as a substitute in the FA Community Shield two months later, he lasted just 23 minutes of the Gameweek 1 clash with Burnley before limping off.

This time, further action was needed.

The Belgium international underwent surgery in mid-August. He was back running on the grass in early December, returning to full training later in the month.

“It is important that I get this injury 100 per cent right. There were a lot of cracks. Those hamstrings could have torn at any time. It was – on paper – a wet kitchen towel. Ultimately, I had a major maintenance carried out after 700 matches, a bit like you do with your car. “I had been struggling for two months [before the Champions League final], but I was able to hold on well and with the club we were able to manage everything. I was able to arrange to be there at the right time. “I still had a lot of stress in that final. Because of all those movements I may have made the crack a little bigger. But it was worth it. “This has never happened to me before. It is a serious surgery and something like that doesn’t happen very often with a hamstring injury. But all the surgeons said an intervention was necessary.” – Kevin De Bruyne, speaking in November

RETURN DATE

The red flag has gone in FPL: De Bruyne has already returned. Sort of.

Having failed to play a part in the FIFA World Club Cup in Saudi Arabia, the Belgian was on the bench for the Gameweek 20 win over Sheffield United.

But he didn’t get onto the pitch, with Pep Guardiola saying after full-time that he was effectively there to lap up the adulation in City’s trophy parade.

“Today he came for the pictures, for the five trophies. To be ready on the bench, to feel the smell, a little bit. And to realize when to warm up, how the people support him and look forward to seeing him again. “I think, I don’t know, Huddersfield [in the FA Cup] or maybe Newcastle, the next games, he will be ready.” – Pep Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne

So, minutes of some variety look likely in Sunday’s cup clash with Huddersfield Town.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he dropped back down to the bench for the Gameweek 21 match against Newcastle United, with a gradual reintegration into the demanding Premier League the sensible play.

A winter break, a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi and a possible FA Cup fourth-round tie then follows before City entertain Burnley in Gameweek 22 at the very end of January.

LAST TIME OUT

We have to go back to 2018/19 for De Bruyne’s last significant spell on the sidelines, when he spent the best part of four months out with two separate knee ligament injuries.

Above: Kevin De Bruyne’s appearance data at the start of 2018/19, via Transfermarkt. The minutes played are in the end column.

Guardiola was careful with De Bruyne’s game-time then, handing him minutes off the bench at first. Don’t be surprised to see the City boss adopt a similar approach this time.

WHY IT’S BAD NEWS FOR ALVAREZ – AND POSSIBLY FODEN