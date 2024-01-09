117
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Chuck Taylor > Estupenguin for -4 in mine thoughts. Many hits will be taken this GW so a good opportunity to hide in the peloton and get him in. Views on this outstanding strategy welcome!

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Attacking threat in a good team with awesome fixture run replacing a player from one of the worst teams in the league.

      Agree - outstanding strategy!

      Unless you have like 1 available midfielder or something, then it’s the wrong move

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yes, as the carnage continues to grow, could be a good time to brush some hits under the dead horses.

    3. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      considering getting estu for a hit too

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Number one target … I think he finally rises tonight after threatening it for a few days now.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Yeah with Trent being out for a few weeks there will probably be a lot of transfers to Estu.

    4. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      just done it.
      no point waiting now

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Double or nothing Captain!!!!

  2. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Estupinan was really flying under the radar, thanks for highlighting him

    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Your sheets won't be clean

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Does anyone have clean sheets of late though …

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Nope, I only soiled my bed last night!

  3. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    What are Trent owners doing? Not read how serious his injury is

    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Easy switch to Jomez if needed

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Holding .. other fires … could well be back for 22 … wait and see.

    3. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Reading how serious the injury is then making an informed decision

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        Suprised to se he’s not even flagged

        1. Podge
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          He's red flagged

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Ah my team must not have been updated correctly

    4. Podge
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      3 weeks out, probably only 2 matches, undecided.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        3 weeks is on the low side of a "few weeks" IMO

    5. andoman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I am holding Salah, I can't hold both .. have swapped him for Estupiñan.

  4. LarryDuff
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Joe Gomez is 4.5 and 1.4% owned and assured of starts.
    In his best form since winning the champions League.
    Anyone??

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      If getting rid of Trent, think Estupinan is the go too. Wouldn’t consider any Pool defence other than Trent. Defence has been so disappointing across all teams I’d rather just plump for the upside attacking defenders.

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Robertson might be worth a look in a few weeks. Can't see him improving their cleansheet potential too much though.

  5. AD105
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    What’re my best moves here? 2 FT

    Areola
    TAA* Porro Gabriel
    Salah* Son* Richarlison Palmer
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Dubravka Gordon Guehi Taylor*

  6. LarryDuff
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Salah and Son to Bowen and Jota personally

    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Reply fail

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Bowen fit to start?

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        The chat earlier today was that he could be out for one month … but it’s a wait and see… I’ll be holding anyway … and probably starting him and relying on a decent first sub if he misses out

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          Not a good advice to invest atm then

          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            Too much of a risk I feel … owners hold, buyers beware.

            1. Royal5
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Th probably right

  7. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    How will Liverpool play without Salah and Trent? Less creativity in midfield and no goal hungry Salah to take chances and half chances. Maybe a bit more pragmatic for a few games?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Or a bit blunt.

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        To the point of meh?

        1. Podge
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Captain solanke

      2. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        Could be. Defence looking a bit light too. https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Good point. Will affect the way they play surely. On the other side others have to step up.

    3. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Trent and Salah are their most creative players so as someone who was interested in Jota, I’m not sure I’m interested anymore, will see how they look tomorrow but not expecting much.

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yes, tomorrow’s match will certainly be of interest.

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          21 mins ago

          If I’m going to gamble on Jota in a side that’ll have a serious chunk of creativity gone, I might aswell gamble on KDB, take whatever happens v Newcastle and have him in place for Burnley in two weeks time when I’m sure he’ll start.

          1. Bram
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            Is where my thinking is currently at with maybe a slice of a Foden captaincy assuuming Bowen is out.

    4. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Im sure Darwin will score repeatedly

  8. krumcake
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    2 FT

    Leno Areola
    Trent* Saliba Udogie Trippier Lascelles
    Salah* Son* Bowen* Hee Chan* Palmer
    Solanke Watkins Isak

    5 flags and triple Newcastle. I should just WC, shouldn't I?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      I actually might if I were in your shoes and had only one ft. But -4 or -8 sorts that.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Trippier can get odd A, Saliba and Udogie are fine and so are your forwards. -4 and play 3-4-3.

      2. krumcake
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thank you for trying to talk me off the ledge. I guess I'll sleep on it.

    2. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      WC all day unfortunately

  9. Podge
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Team of the season has 4 red flags and 2 orange

  10. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Unfortunately think I'm gonna have to make an early WC, would have to take at minimum a -8 just to field 10/potentially 11.. would you change anything on this WC? Leaves me with 14.1m in the bank for Salah/Taa/Haaland etc.. seems daft but not sure who else I'd pick in those positions, some good differentials too.

    Areola
    Estup - Porro - Saliba
    Saka - Foden - Gross - Palmer - Richarlison
    Watkins - J Pedro

    Dubravka - Cunha - Emerson - Gomez

    1. krumcake
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I think I'll have to bite the bullet too. Maybe consider Toney as a fun differential?

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      What's your current team?

      Wildcarding now is a bit like going to a car dealer with a ball of cash and he tells you I have a few nice cars here but if you wait a few weeks you'll get much better value for your money. Injuries/AFCON/Asian Cup, suspensions, transfer window still open and in a few weeks a bit more stability and a chance of DGW points.

      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        I think there's a case for just lumping it this week, there's no standout players who will hurt anyone's rank if you only managed to field 9 or 10 players. I can't see anyone I'd be desperate to get on a wildcard for GW21 with the fixtures

      2. EffPeeEll
        • 3 Years
        51 mins ago

        or keep the car you have and watch the bumper drop off, the slow punctures become flats and weep as you the cars in front zoom off

        1. Derbz87
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          Who are these cars zooming off though? Where are these dangers to your rank?

          1. EffPeeEll
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Those wildcarding, not taking hits, getting in a full 15 squad, getting in those players who are either coveted or appear as differentials.

            Why limp around with Tripps, trying to hang on to a Trent, a Bowen.

            Personally, I am 22k so hell bent on being aggressive.

            I may captain Toney this week but he's almost certain to be Haaland next GW.

            Estu is in, Doughty is in, Keeper changed. Tsimikas binned.
            salah, son gone.

            1. EffPeeEll
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Burn gone , Tripps gone. Johnstone gone.
              Had a fire sale 😉

  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    would you take -4 to sell taa is you had colwill gabriel and colwill as a back 3 (and bell on bench). cheers.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      2x Colwill is good enough. Nope.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        lol colwill gabriel and porro. cheers

  12. Viper
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I don't my team has ever been as decimated: Salah, Son, TAA, Semenyo, Lascellas, Taylor.

    2Fts but Liverpool with a potential double in 25 to consider.

    I'm thinking Son & TAA -> Gross & Estupinian. Decide what to do with Salah next week when we know more

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      why not son to foden if I may ask? cheers.

      1. Viper
        • 13 Years
        44 mins ago

        Yeah that ts an option too. I just never seem to have any luck with Foden

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          maybe foden is too good of an opportunity to miss for non owners especially as kdb should be eased back into the team.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Foden and Estu for me.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        benching salah? i m thinking the same.

        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes!

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 9 Years
            just now

            cheers

    3. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      I also have bowen in addition to the ones above

      Considering a -8 as 2 FTs

      Salah, Son, TAA, & semenyo > foden, jota, estupinan & cunha & bench bowen

      Brought him for 7.0 so stand to lose most money with him

    4. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Like it. Foden is the darling currently of CC’s but Gross, with flags flying, is where I’d go (and will)

  13. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Chaos is a ladder. I am considering even -8 this week to bench Trippier, but it's not the the end of the world. Many are taking hits and a lot of panic WCs happening. I expect them to be costly in the long run.

    1. Viper
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      Chaos is a ladder indeed. Unfortunately my ladder has got caught up in the flames

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Just start trips and take a -4

  14. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Bowen requires a -8? Or leave and play Branthwaite?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Play bran

  15. Viper
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    My advice, for what it's worth us that if you have a sub who could potentially get 2 points. Play them rather than taking a hit. There a huge amount to be learned before gameweek 22 so I wouldn't be hitting in players I may need to sell in a couple of weeks anyway

    1. Viper
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      My grammar is terrible here. Not sure where the random spelling mistakes & full stops have appeared from but there we go 🙂

    2. d1g2w3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      I agree with this. I haven't really made a hit that was successful unless it's long term

    3. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      I agree. It'll be a crap gameweek but it'll be a crap gameweek for most. Don't make yours worse by bringing in players on a hit in the 2nd part of the gameweek who have cup games before and could end up like Bowen. Common sense really

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      How do you rate Trippier vs MCI? He has A potential, but also potential for negative points. Selling Bowen now would mean having 1 ft for Álvarez to Haaland next week for free. Too many transfers, too little time 🙁

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I don’t think I could justify transferring a fit player when the rest of the team is a series of fires. While there’s a risk of minus points, he’s more likely to end with a couple of points and City aren’t so watertight that he might not end up with something.

        Both Bowen and Haaland are unknowns so I wouldn’t ditch Bowen this week unless you’re struggling to get 11 on the pitch. I’d rather do it next week when I had more information about both players

  16. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    I might just play Solanke and avoid the hit it would mean to get rid of both Son and Salah. Thoughts?

    1. Viper
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      You MIGHT just play Solanke!?

      Man I have Salah, Son, TAA, Semenyo, Lascellas & Taylor. Don't be rubbing that in my face 😆

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Haha sorry!

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      definitely play solanke yes imo

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers will do that and hope no one is injured. Bench is completely red flagged

    3. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Sounds emminently sensible although if anything losing Trent makes Pool defensively strong.

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah it’s not an ideal fixture by any means. But taking a hit to get Jota doesn’t feel right.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          There is no 4 pts difference in expected pts, no matter how it's calculated.

  17. leeboy104
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Who to sell first:
    a) Digne
    b) Lascelles

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  18. Hect.OR 98th
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    First time ever I've made an early transfer that's backfired. Got Bowen a few days ago. Now I have Bowen, TAA, Son, Kabore and Adingra all flagged.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      It's only -4 once. TV will get you returns to cover that. Most here are on the other side mocking us, but it's their problem.

    2. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowen playing wouldn’t be a surprise

  19. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Will have to play Pinnock and Gordon, but it seems the team is playable as-is.

    Any hits worth here folks?

    Areola (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Porro Pinnock (Guehi TAA*)
    Saka Palmer Gordon Gross (Son*)
    Alvarez Watkins Solanke

  20. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is this midfield good to go? Don't an Arsenal mid do I?

    Palmer Jota Foden Richarlison Groß

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Need*

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      No that looks good to go

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Martinelli in immediately!(?)

    4. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Better than mine which at the moment reads:

      Bailey……………

  21. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Middlesborough result tonight has provided renewed hope of points for Leno this GW!

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Time for Jimenez to repay those who held on to him during his ban.

  22. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Foden is the obvious pick but Doku feels more exciting somehow. Such a flair pick. Think he is likely to start next GW given his limited minutes in the FA cup?

  23. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    What do you think of this plan to keep Trent and Salah on bench if we hear there’s a double 25 for Liverpool? Too weak a squad?

    Week 21 Livramento Son to Estupinan Groß using 2 free transfers
    Week 22 Saka Darwin to Garnacho Haaland

    Areola ( Dubravka)
    Porro Gabriel Estupinan ( Trent Taylor)
    Foden Palmer Garnacho Groß ( Salah)
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

  24. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    People starting Trippier? Plan was to bench, but Trent injury makes me start if not replacing Arnold

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      That’s my current plan. Not ideal but too many other issues to deal with. Also, I want Estu but I’m not sure Wolves is the easiest match to get him in for

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        BUR gw33 is the easiest?

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Ha , yes maybe. No he’s definitely someone I want to get in and soon. I rate Wolves so no guarantees but got both Estupinan and Groß on the watchlist this week.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      My question or problem also. I am considering extra hit to ditch Bowen. If Haaland gets minutes, he is a must have come gw22. That would mean -4 to ditch Bowen next week.

  25. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Hi gents, was hard to get any feedback earlier with the match on so just posting again.

    Trent has thrown a spanner in the works but blessing in disguise can use him as a cash cow?

    Team as it stands now is:

    Areola
    Gabriel - Baldock - Porro
    Son* - Palmer - Saka - Foden
    Archer - Watkins - Solanke
    ____________________________
    Dubravka: Branthwaite: Salah: TAA

    1FT, 4.3 ITB

    TAA + Son > Estupinan + Richarlison for a hit?

    Then either Archer or Solanke > Haaland the week after?

    Sound enough plan?
    Any help much appreciated.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Y

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Cheers BH

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Trent is out for short term only though.

  26. Coaly
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Lascelles nailed?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      N

  27. Brimble82
    • 5 Years
    just now

    So, the six red flags, but a very red ‘orange flag’ on Haaland has left me with little choice but to hit the WC button early.
    I’m not happy about it.
    But what can I improve on:

    Areola/Turner
    Estu/Trippier/Porro/Colwill/Gusto
    KDB/Foden/Saka/Palmer/Richarlison
    Alvarez/Watkins/Joao Pedro

    £8.1m ITB to address Haaland’s return.

    Thought, criticisms, compliments…

