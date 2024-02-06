332
  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Any advise here?

    1)
    GW24: Darwin in
    GW25: Jota in -4 (Palmer out)

    2)
    GW24: Jota and Adebayo in -4 (Palmer out)
    GW25: KDB in -4 (TAA out)

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      1

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Not easy to see bigger picture, but feels a bit like saying you are taking an extra hit and losing Palmer early to get KDB? Which leans towards 1 for me. What might swing it is that second hit in 25 I presume brings a defender you might need to take a hit on to field 11 in 26? If so, 2 starts to look a bit more attractive

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Yeah you are more or less right, in 1), I'm selling Porro and getting some cheap def which leave me with TAA/Estu/Gabriel/Taylor/(cheap def). I'd like to have Jota this week but ideally without losing Palmer...could do so while selling Bailey but considering he plays GW26, I'd rather keep him.

        1. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 1 hour ago

          The def that I would be getting in 2) is also cheap so not much difference.

  2. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Which move?

    Gordon to Rich
    Or
    Estupinan to Doughty

    Leaning to the 2nd as Gordon rotates well with Neto if not injured and would be benched anyway

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I mean, Rich is great but got no DGW and blanks, maybe a bit too late now

    2. Aster
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Estu to Doughty

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Doughty

  3. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Have Jota, do I get Darwin, TAA or both?

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      I have Jota/Trent, tempted by Solanke to Darwin

    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      Don't think TAA is that needed

      1. UnitednationsXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        I am stuck between choosing KDB or TAA

        1. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 1 hour ago

          If I had to get one, it would be KDB

      2. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Based on what? He should be nearing full fitness and could play in midfield now Dom is injured. Risky going without

        1. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 1 hour ago

          "could" is huge here, what we know is he can be easily rotated before the cup final

          1. Yozzer
            • 6 Years
            1 day, 1 hour ago

            Fine buddy. Go without him . I'm glad people are avoiding him tbh.

            He's an elite player, what makes you think the cup final is more important than winning the league which they can still do

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I am genuinely considering selling Trent. I just don't think he is worth it. I think the benefit of using the extra £ over a £4-£5m defender will exceed what I get from him, and that is even assuming he plays enough over the double with Bradley likely to be challenging for his place

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Darwin over TAA. TAA is super awkward and I think the nature of the cup final after Luton game means he could be rotated for the Luton game whereas Darwin and Jota are needed while Salah is out.

      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Have you not noticed that Luton are actually a decent side? Not sure they will want to rest players against a team like Luton. They are in great form

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          They're a dangerous side in many ways but not necessarily the most difficult to break down away from home. And from a defensive POV, Gomez might actually be more useful than Trent.

          Still, I think it could go either way with needing a rest / needing rhythm before the cup final, so I'm holding but would make a fairly low priority but relative to Pool attackers

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            * make him a fairly low priority buy

  4. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Leno
    Trent Porro Gabriel
    Foden KDB Richy Jota
    Darwin Haaland Cunha

    Pickford Estupinian Gordon Tarko

    This team has cost me my BB and lots of points lost on Palmer, Saka, Watkins, Garnacho, hopefully i can get some big jumps next few weeks now 🙂

  5. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    G2G with Solanke as first sub? I'll let Gusto come in for Konsa and will likely do Konsa > Maguire for free next week.

    Raya
    Gabriel - Konsa - Trent
    Foden - Richarlison - Palmer - Jota - Saka
    Haaland - Watkins

    Areola - Solanke - Gusto - Branthwaite

  6. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Raya (Neto)
    Trent Walker Porro (Estupinan Van Hecke)
    De Bruyne (Gordon) Jota Palmer Neto
    Toney Solanke Haaland

    Awful week, 1 transfer..

    A. Estupinan to Doughty (Bench Solanke)
    B. Solanke to Darwin
    C. Both -4
    D. save

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Possibly more upside in B

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I’m considering A and B for a hit

      1. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        Who would I bench??? This is very tempting

      2. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Bench Porro??

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 1 hour ago

          yes , i’m selling u dog

  7. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    Which move with more upside long term
    a. Udogie to Doughty
    b. Solanke to Darwin
    c. Both -4

    *IF option C Will field 11 in 26 with one ft

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Darwin move won't be long term. You will likely sell in 26 as they blank in that GW and high chance of blank in 29

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        I mean yes up to 26 not long term

  8. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    What is the basis of thinking that bou lut goes in 28? Need to decide whether I’m selling Watkins or dom

    A villa win tomorrow and dgw28 confirmation would make the decision easier but how sure can we be about the later ?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      Seen it mentioned here that it might be announced before GW25 deadline

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I am not 100% sure why 28 is identified, other than the whole "why not" argument.

      But the PL promised to give fans 6 weeks noticed of rearranged fixtures from January 2024. Yes, they broke that in Feburary with the Liverpool vs Luton announcement, but assuming that was because of the exceptional chance it is the only slot it can fit in, 28 is too close to fit that promise.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 2 hours ago

        I wonder if Villa still being in the FA Cup is a significant factor, since Bournemouth v Villa is scheduled for 34 - so if they beat Chelsea & Leeds there's a decent chance of another Bournemouth blank in 34...?

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 28 mins ago

          Yes and the fact there are only Arsenal in the CL in midweek, so it can be played the other night as well, as there are no other UK conflicts in Europe

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 day, 25 mins ago

            Also not a TV game so conflict drops off a little, right? Presume they don't like conflict because of everyone tuning into Bournemouth Luton instead of the CL....

  9. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    What to do with Alvarez?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I’d keep if I had was very attacking yesterday

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      He will score on his next birthday. Be patient.

    3. Aster
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I'm keeping

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Might be worth holding Alvarez

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26413227

    5. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Don't buy don't sell.

    6. Better Call Raul
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      I think I'll hold but will be tough not owning Darwin

    7. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      I'd keep. If it wasn't at the expense of bringing in Haaland or losing Foden (have Alvarez, Foden and KDB so can only keep 2 if I want to bring in Haaland). Genuinely thinking to swerve the robot and using the funds to buy a massive sofa to hide behind

    8. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Sold him for Darwin. I want that last slot to be KdB (Foden + Haaland)

    9. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      I know a lot saying he was very good last night, but I genuinely forgot he was playing at times.

      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Plus he was clearly in a much deeper role than usual with everyone else available.

  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Emery on Konsa: “Ezri is injured."

    “He has a knee sprain and he is not going to be available. I don’t know, three or four weeks more or less."

    https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1754870994806710642?t=a6qnQS_OqKdaMYrwREDQjA&s=19

  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Emery on Pau Torres: "Pau Torres has started training with the group and he is going to be on the bench tomorrow."

    https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1754872550293749983?t=zqKxn7OMHl2N0d7yToxHQw&s=19

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Convenient - available after I ditch him on a WC!

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Anything on DLuiz?

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      still have him he owes me some big points from 25 onwards

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      That is good news - he is one of only 2 defenders I own with a fixture in 26

  12. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Roll FT?

    Leno
    Gabriel, Porro, Estupiñán
    Jota, Foden, Richarlison, Palmer
    Haaland (c), João Pedro, Watkins

    Areola, Robinson, Branthwaite, Salah*

    1. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Depending on funds I'd be keen to upgrade Pedro.

  13. Aster
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Yes

    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      no

    2. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Maybe

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      why not

    4. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 39 mins ago

      It was a yes then 5 mins later it was inexplicably changed to a no.

  14. Better Call Raul
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Time to sell Palmer? Upcoming blank couples with Chelsea's poor form and difficult fixture run

    1. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I think so after this week, but other priorities at the moment. Garnacho could be a nice replacement.

    2. Aster
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Chelsea in a poor form, but not him

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Trying to keep him for this week and sell GW25

    4. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      If you are free hitting 29 then yeah. If Chelsea Arsenal is on in 29 and you aren't free hitting you probably don't sell.

    5. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Why sell him. He returned thos GW. Salary is tiny to free up funds.
      Seems a season hold to me

  15. Ëð
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Pull the trigger on Solanke -> Toney this week or wait until next?

    Solanke (ful)
    Toney (wol)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      I'd do it this week. I'm probably doing Solanke to Darwin this week fwiw

    2. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      I'm not disliking the idea of buying Toney a week earlier and could be good against WOL.

      Btw. I'm benching Toney this week (next disaster incoming), but will sell Solanke (to Haaland).

  16. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Can't find any info on Gordon injury update, anyone else.

    Gordon > Jota

    T9night before Gordon drops?

    Thanks

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Yeah

    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Howe does not give information.

      Crutches and Half-time sub is what we know.

      We also know that Harvey Barnes is back and looks pretty good. But Harvey had his legs built at the same factory that made Chilwell, Reese James, Eze, and Isak. His health is week-to-week.

      Gordo is good but decisions need to be made for FPL owners.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Thanks, would you make the move?

        Current Team

        Areola
        Gabriel | Porro | Estupinan
        Saka | Palmer | Foden | KDB | Gordon
        Haaland | Solanke

        Dubravka / Konsa / Branthwaite / Mubama

        1. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 1 hour ago

          Any of your attackers could out-score Jota this week. But you have a wasted Forward in Mubama. Are you out of money to get Darwin?

          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 day, 1 hour ago

            No I could get Darwin have the money.

    3. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      He was at the metrocentre the next day, can't be that broken.

  17. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Will Cunha be on pens once Hwang is back?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I'm going to guess no. Hee Chan was on pens when both were starting against Fulham GW13

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I guess they revert to Hwang but not too sure really

    3. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      It was a good confident penalty from Cunha. Unsure.

  18. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Current team (2ft available)

    Dubravka
    Trent Gabriel Porro
    Saka Palmer Foden Richarlison
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Areola Gordon Cash Guehi
    1.7m

    plan to do

    Solanke > Darwin
    Porro > Walker
    Richarlison > Jota

    across the next 2 weeks with FTs.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Good plan

  19. putana
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    only way to bring in jota this week is for richa or palmer. Seems like a potential disaster

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      That puts me off getting Jota this week, and would have to take a hit unless I sell Saka or Richa, which I probably don't like considering their form.

    2. Better Call Raul
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      I think I'll sell Palmer, worth the risk imo

    3. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Jota is a great pick as long as Salah is out. Any hint that Salah is back and that front 3 becomes a minefield.

      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Just my opinion, Jota is better with Mo Salah.

        Jota scores the goals that Darwin misses, gets into spaces that Gapko never finds, and takes better shots than Luis Diaz.

        A great thing about Mo is that he is an assist Ace as well as a goal Ace.

        The only rub with Jota is that he can get hurt at any moment.

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 1 hour ago

          this

        2. No Professionals
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 1 hour ago

          don't disagree, but how many minutes will he get with Salah.

          Darwin, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo for 2 spots. No one will be nailed.

  20. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Any news on Gordon injury?

  21. Definitely not sleeping
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    My worst season of FPL by far! Do not even want to mention my rank it’s so bad.
    Lowest in all my minis save for the one that counts where I am 1st in my H2H.

    Currently 1 ft with 2.9 itb.

    A - Roll
    B - Bowen>anybody
    C - Douglas Luis>sombody
    D - follow the masses

    Leno - Turner
    Pedro Senesi Estu - Saliba Burn
    Palmer Saka Bowen KDB - Douglas Luis
    Halaand Darwin JoaoPedro

  22. Better Call Raul
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Is Trent still a good buy ahead of Burnley and the double? Hard to get excited by VVD

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      I don't think he is a good buy simply because I don't believe he gets 3 starts across 24 and 25. Yes he may well return well in any of the three games he does start, but at what point does an £8.5m defender become an unrealistic option if he isn't going to be nailed?

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Id say he's don't buy don't sell. He'll be gone on GW26 for me

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Agree this. I own so am holding, but I wouldn't be rushing to bring him in.

  23. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    re post
    Which move with more upside for 24/25
    a. Udogie to Doughty
    b. Solanke to Darwin
    c. Both -4

    *IF option C Will field 11 in 26 with one ft

  24. Big W
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Help please!
    2FT 4.9ITB
    Areola (Dubrav)
    Estu | Saliba | Porro (Konsa*, Kabore)
    Saka | Palmer | Gordon | Foden (Bowen)
    Watkins | Solanke | Haaland

    Bowen > Jota then save other FT or Konsa/Kabore to someone as well?

  25. FusionFC
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Areola (ARS)
    Trippier (nfo) Porro (BHA) Gabriel (whu)
    KDB (EVE) Foden (EVE) Richarlison (BHA) Palmer (cry) Saka (whu)
    Watkins (MUN) Solanke (ful)

    Dubravka (nfo); Estupinan (tot), Archer (lut), Taylor (liv)

    2 FT, £8.3m ITB

    A) Haaland in for Solanke, roll a FT
    B) Haaland & Doughty (or Gomez?) in for Solanke & Estupinan
    C) Haaland, Doughty & Jota in for Solanke, Trippier, & Palmer -4
    D) Wildcard

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      I'd try to get Haaland and a Pool attacker

      1. FusionFC
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 29 mins ago

        I may just bring in Haaland and Jota for Solanke and Saka. I unfortunately can’t make the money work for both of them without dropping Saka.

  26. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Current midfield of Saka KDB Foden Palmer Garnacho. Each of them is proving very dificult to press the exit button on to combine the likes of Jota or Richarlison. Palmer would probably be the first to go if I had to push the button on any of them, but this gw at Palace he could easily haul!
    So I am starting to consider Darwin Nunez as my go to Liverpool forward for the DGW. He was a waste of space earlier in the season, but without upsetting my midfield he seems to best route in (thinking for Solanke btw). Anyone else considering a similar approach?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Same midfield. Really not sure. Palmer in 25 could be sensible, but I would probably want Palmer back (so lose money in the buy-back) and think Jota's appeal wanes if you don't include the BUR fixture this week with a blank and possibility of Salah return / rotation ahead of the final affecting minutes in the double.

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Yes I stand to lose considerable on the Palmer buy back which is another turn off as I bought him in at 5.3. Garnacho is an option (like you are considering) but Konsa's injury leaves Villa very exposed with their CB's which makes Garnacho more appealing.

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 1 hour ago

          would you play Garnacho over Solanke in 24? Sadly i benched nacho in 23

    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 28 mins ago

      Yep. I have Gross instead of Garnacho, but can't quite afford Jota direct. Considering Solanke to Darwin for short punt too. I'd like to see if Bournemouth get possible double in 28 first though. Hopefully some news before this week's deadline.

  27. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Am I mad to have a "no Haaland" option on my radar this week?

    Front eight is:
    KDB, Foden, Palmer, Saka, Garnacho
    Alvarez, Watkins, Solanke

    Reasons for
    a. Can get Jota (for Garnacho) without a hit
    b. Can keep Trent (not that my other posts suggest I see this as a positive)
    c. Probably can roll a transfer, avoiding a hit to field 11 in 25
    d. I still have a pretty good City triple up that could well outscore Haaland

    Reasons against
    a. Obviously its Haaland and he won't be rusty forever
    b. EO for any returns could kill me - pretty sure that, as a Foden owner, his third goal lost me points because of the 100% EO on Haaland's assist.
    c. I probably won't go Haaland free forever. His is only going to rise, and if I wait until later its going to make it so much harder to fit three premiums once Salah and Son are back

    1. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      My front 8 identical to yours and I'm considering it Biggsy. I am worried about the prospect of further price rises with Haaland, but I do think there is more upside with Jota this gw. I am concerned about losing any of my midfielders for him though (see above).

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        That is where the beauty of the no Haaland approach comes in - enough cash to turn Garnacho into Jota....

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      No you're not. He's overpriced until he regains form. Would he be as popular without a DGW so close? Plus the extra cash not having him could give you might give you scope for less hits.

    3. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      I have the same front three and was all set on Watkins to Haaland but luckily held on a week. I'm off that idea now however if I sell Solanke I then can't get KdB in for Odegaard and then move on to Salah.

      Haaland is a right pain in all honesty. Ode to KdB and roll the second transfer makes much more sense but going without Haaland(c) in three consecutive home games seems like FPL hari kari! So I might get Haaland in this week and reassess next week. I can get KdB still if I let Richy go prob to Garnacho.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        Yeah Watkins would be ideal, but I think he's got to be kept. I can do Alvarez to Haaland by selling Trent to anyone other than Trippier (because he doesn't free up enough cash) and I am not sold on keeping Trent. Got 2FT so it'd be free. Leaves me 'pool-less for the double.

    4. Better Call Raul
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 43 mins ago

      I would sell Solanke

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 27 mins ago

        Solanke to Adebayo is on my radar but it'd be a future hit to field 11 which I think offsets the upside - can't afford Cunha and not really anyone else at that price point I fancy

  28. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Best GK to own for DGW25?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Alisson.

    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      Alisson

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 hours, 19 mins ago

      Form pick is Flekken 😉

  29. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Am I crazy playing Bell(SHU) over Gabriel(whu)?

    1. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      I’m playing Bell haha. Do it

    2. Better Call Raul
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 39 mins ago

      I would start Gabriel

  30. You Must Be Jokin Ere
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 2 hours ago

    Can someone explain how Haaland has gone from 14.0m in GW 9 to 14.2m now despite having last a huge percentage of % ownership in that period??

