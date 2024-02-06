Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are offering regular contributions throughout the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser starts planning for the upcoming Double and Blank Gameweeks.

We almost, almost assumed that Double Gameweek 25 for Liverpool and Luton Town would not take place. However, a few hours before Gameweek 23 deadline, the news came in from the Premier League – the first time this has happened on a Saturday morning.

That meant we have four teams doubling in Gameweek 25: Liverpool, Manchester City, Brentford and Luton.

When tackling these doubles in Gameweek 25, blanks in Gameweek 26, potential double(s) in Gameweek 28 as well as blanks in Gameweek 29, there are a few things to keep in mind which is what I’m aiming to cover with this article.

FA CUP IMPLICATIONS

One big factor before making any moves is that you should potentially wait until the result of the FA Cup fourth-round replay between Aston Villa and Chelsea. That will determine which team is likely to have a fixture in Gameweek 29.

A win for Aston Villa would likely mean that Arsenal v Chelsea goes ahead in Gameweek 29 (provided they win their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Leeds United/Plymouth Argyle) and West Ham United v Aston Villa would be blank.

If Chelsea win, the opposite happens. This is important because if for example Chelsea win, a popular asset like Cole Palmer (£5.9m) would have blanks in Gameweeks 26 and 29. With him playing Man City away in Gameweek 25, he would become slightly more disposable.

MAKE MOVES IN GAMEWEEK 24