  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Salaaaah! is out

    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Have I missed something?Klopp hasn't confirmed anything yet has he? It's all his agent who are known to talk smack. Bet you he's back before gw25. As I sold him straight away i would like his price to drop so thanks 😉

  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Start Gordon or Konsa??

    1. Peteex
      • 11 Years
      4 hours ago

      Gordon.
      Newcastle rarely plays without scoring a goal and when they score Gordon is heavily involved.

      Konsa 1-2 points the most predicted outcome I think

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        I think that any negative news involving a club will have an affect on players and staff and Newcastle will be no different. The Premier leagues profit and sustainability rules seem to be having a big impact on them and the players are realising that their futures are uncertain and none of them are safe. We all like to feel safe and secure in our jobs and it has an impact on your performance no matter what your job is. Kieran Trippier form for example has fell off the edge of a cliff and it can’t be a coincidence that all the transfer talk that surrounds him has had an impact. I, personally am steering clear for now…

    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Gordon

  3. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Somehow got myself into a bad situation. Would you WC this or take a few hits:

    Raya
    Cash Porro Colwill
    Garnacho Palmer Richarleson Saka
    Archer Watkins Solanke

    (Strakoska) Salah Trent Taylor

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours ago

      Wouldnt WC that

      How much itb you got? Start TAA for Cash, Salah to KDB, Archer to Haaland?

      1. Heiro
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        I have 8mil in the bank. Could make that move but do you think TAA starts?

        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          I recon so, important game

  4. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    With all 5 of my defenders flagged + Salah is it time to WC?

    Areola/Dubravka
    Maguire Gusto TAA Taylor Gabriel
    Salah Foden Saka Palmer Garnacho
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    (1FT 7.4itb)

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      TAA should start and is a keep. So is Gabriel. You also have double MCI. Salah to Jota, and Taylor or Maguire to Walker is only -4.

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Thanks for the advice, I’ve been away this week so a bit out of touch so good to know re TAA & Gabriel.
        Maguire and Salah out is my preference move I think. Cheers.

    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I think keep the wildcard for when you'd spend 12+ points.

      Salah to KDB may work, depending on your lost value. And maybe a -4 for a defender, but you should be fine for a starting XI with a FT.

      1. Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        This

  5. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Morning all! There are a few FA Cup press conferences today - these are the times I've seen so far (in GMT):

    12.30pm - Guardiola
    1pm - Postecoglou, Pochettino, O'Neil
    1.30pm - Wilder, Dyche
    2pm - Emery, Klopp

    1. 1569Tippins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Thanks Neale … Toon Army!

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        HTL!

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Looks like 1.30pm for your Pep talk now.

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Crap, I'll quickly get some notes together

  6. toerag
    • 13 Years
    4 hours ago

    im assisting (ahem) daughters team this year. 😆
    bit gutted tbh

    Areola Turner
    Saliba Gabriel Porro Estu Lascelles
    Palmer Gordon De Bruyne Saka Bowen
    Haaland Raul Solanke

    1 ft 2.9 itb
    seems better than mine atm

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Better than mine too! Easy save

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd lose one arsenal defender for a mancity one

  7. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/25/ffs-mini-leagues-community-competitions-gameweek-21-3/

  8. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Early thoughts

    Sell
    A Bowen
    B Saka

    For
    1 Jota
    2 Foden

    Or just roll.

    1. Bavarian
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      roll

    2. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Roll

  9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    If anyone has not hear Eric Diers interview after the match last night definitely worth a watch!! He went full Steve McClaren and Joey Barton on it!! Haha

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'm certain I've done the same thing when abroad...

      Disappointed that Dier doesn't sound like he does on Athletico Mince: https://youtu.be/x7X6xnB-4mk?t=109

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Haha me too to be fair!! My mixed French and South Yorkshire accent is a joy to behold !!!

    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      going "Full Joey Barton" means something VERY different now. if you have found yourself in this position seek help immediately from a relevant medical professional.

    3. Dr-Jimmy
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Just watched it... quality stuff, at least he's trying!
      Can't beat the schteve interview tho.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Haha true mate!! Rather amusing tho!! Apparently he actually speaks 3 different languages too!!

  10. Rhysd007
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Should I do Salah to KDB for free? (wait til after FAC)

    I will lose 0.2m if I buy him back when he drops to 13.0m, which is fine as I'm a non-Haaland enjoyer.

    My city coverage is only Alvarez atm, I would rather Salah, KDB, Son as my threemium midfield.

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I’m considering the same. We know the risks but the upside could be big

    2. Planet Head
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      I did last week and can recommend

  11. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Who knew selling Darwin just two gameweeks ago would end up being such a costly mistake?

    Funny old season. And in my case, when I say funny, I mean terrible.

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Bought him for Watkins GW14-17, lost 15 points. Sold him for Watkins in GW18, down another 12 points so far.

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I feel your pain!

  12. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Will u do alvarez to haaland this gw
    Or just do olise to jota for free instead?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      See how things look tomorrow but Olise could be back this week (although probably from the bench if so), apart from Doucoure they'll be basically back to full strength with Ayew returning too and have some good fixtures coming up

  13. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Yay or nay:

    Salah > KDB?

    1. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Same boat. I will wait til after Citeh game in FAC this weekend to make my decision. Or if a price-rise.

      I lose 0.2 if I buy Salah back at 13.0m.

      Might have Salah news by then also. I will almost certainly pull the trigger.

  14. boc610
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    so all the impatient KDB buyers who got him early for no reason whatsoever praying he's not in starting 11 v spurs?

    1. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Hate that the Salah injury has vindicated the early KDB buyers on what was a poor decision at the time imo!

      I've made a fair few myself this year tho, not been as lucky! I imagine he will start, they've had a decent break.

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      just now

      There was a reason. They expected him to go up in value and he has.

  15. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Any ideas here?

    Dubravka Areola
    TAA Porro Gabriel Branthwaite Lascelles
    Saka Foden Richarlison Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    1ft
    5.6 itb

    Lascelles to Estu would give me trouble getting Salah and Son back

    Anything else?

    Saka to Jota? Save?

    Cheers

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Maybe go for Maddison instead of Son?

  16. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Ake or Walker ?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Walker for better expected minutes, Ake for higher ceiling

      1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Cheers, I'm leaning Ake

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I would go for Ake but I’ve learned my lesson from previous seasons and leaving the City defence alone this time!

    3. Bavarian
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Walker

  17. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Palmer (liv)
    B) D.Luiz (NEW)
    C) Solanke (whu)

    Got to be B?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Probably

  18. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Ederson Neto
    Porro Estupinan Trent Botman Colwill
    Gordon Eze De Bruyne Jota Palmer
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    WC this week 0.0itb..

    Possibly BB week after with Botman Colwill and Eze

  19. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Play one of

    A. Konsa(NEW)
    B. Trippier(avl)

    and one of

    1. DLuiz(NEW)
    2. Gordon(avl)

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      А2

  20. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    Team with 1 FT

    Areola (Dubravka)
    TAA Porro Estu (Gabriel Maguire)
    Foden Gordon Saka Palmer (Salah)
    Watkins Darwin Solanke

    A. Salah to KdB and bench Gordon
    B. Save transfer

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  21. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    South Korea dodge an R16 matchup with Japan after Malaysia score a 90+15m equaliser. Now likely to face Saudi Arabia

  22. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Haaland still OUT

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Pep “he’s close, some training sessions last 2 days”

      Prob a keep but don’t captain for Burnley id imagine

  23. KEN YA DIG IT
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Haaland is out for Tomorrow as confirmed by Fraudiola

  24. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    - Nkunku and Gusto out for Chelsea although Pochettino thinks they may make Liverpool next week. 7 other unnamed players missing
    - Sarabia hasn't trained for Wolves but O'Neil thinks he'll be fine, Ait-Nouri back
    - Akanji out for City. Ederson is fine and Stones will be in the squad

  25. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Rubbish coverage of the Spurs presser from football.london as usual but Kulusevski "has recovered" and Maddison "has had a full training week"

    https://www.football.london/tottenham-hotspur-fc/fixtures-results/ange-postecoglou-press-conference-live-28509260

  26. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Klopp on Robertson, Szoboszlai, Trent: There is a chance for all of them but we will really have to see. Touch and go. Robbo is physically ready. Dom is in team training from tomorrow on, had a session yesterday and off today. Trent not even in team training, have to see tomorrow

    https://twitter.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1750519452347588850?t=C7G3U-BIlhQac-BVBe3UBA&s=19

  27. JBG
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Guardiola on Haaland: “Tomorrow he is still not ready but he is close.”

    I'm starting to like this honest Pep.

  28. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Do we think haaland sub v Burnley and gets 30 mind 2nd half?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Maybe, we will get another Pep presser on Tues before the deadline/ Weds game v Burnley

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hasn't played for nearly 2 months by the time that game comes around, wouldn't be very confident he plays 30 mins in his first game back, especially when he hasn't made a squad by that stage

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I don't think he starts but it's really a tough decision because if there's any chance he gets on the pitch at all, you don't want to bench him for Burnley at home...

  29. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    just now

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/25/haaland-salah-taa-maddison-the-latest-fpl-injury-news/

