63
63 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Morph - Unbelievable Geoff …
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 42 mins ago

    Here and in Ben Crellin's spreadsheets, there is talk of Liverpool and Luton having a DGW25, but no mention of the possible Chelsea vs Spurs blank being in gw25. Does anyone know why?

    Open Controls
    1. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 40 mins ago

      Neither Spurs or Chelsea have any European football, so there are lots of later gws that could be used

      Open Controls
      1. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        9 hours, 39 mins ago

        Chelsea are also 1-0 down after the first leg

        Open Controls
      2. Morph - Unbelievable Geoff …
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 31 mins ago

        They usually try to minimise clashes with European games though, and GWs 24 and 25 only clash with Europa League and Conference games, not the UCL. There is a chart going around with % DGW chances and Gw25 is down as 0 for Chelsea c Spurs, when it must still be an option.

        Open Controls
        1. Morph - Unbelievable Geoff …
          • 7 Years
          9 hours, 14 mins ago

          Ignore the 'no UCL' bit.

          Open Controls
  2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    9 hours, 40 mins ago

    At the minute I have triple City and Toney for DGW25, but my City triple will need a re-jig as I don't think I'll fancy keeping Bernardo with Doku, Grealish and KDB back, or Walker. Have TAA if Liverpool get a DGW too but he'll have to go if I want to upgrade Bernardo to KDB and get Haaland and Salah. Can see myself deadending into somewhere between GW26-29 then WCing

    Open Controls
    1. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 35 mins ago

      Bobb is only 4.4m - could be a punt

      On wc gw20 I ended up with Ederson, Foden and Alvarez
      gw21 I brought in KDB, which meant selling Alvarez
      Next I will be selling Ederson, for Allison, in order to free up the Haaland slot

      Got watch out for how many blankers I will have in gw26

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 57 mins ago

      Bilva has 4 returns in the last five matches, so I wouldn't be wasting a transfer to swap him for another City player

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 51 mins ago

        Yes but with Grealish and Doku back I don't think he'll be playing RW very regularly any more, and with KDB back it's likely he'll be doing a more defensive role in midfield a lot

        Open Controls
        1. d1g2w3
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          8 hours, 6 mins ago

          I think that DGW is going to be full of rotation. I can't think anyone gets a full 180 minutes. I think you sit with who you have. I have BSilva and I'm not going to get Peps rotation.

          If BSilva is playing the game before and doesn't get subbed at 60, I'm going to assume he's out the next game

          Open Controls
          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 49 mins ago

            Fair points, but given Bernardo's tendency to do a defensive job and the job of a midfield utility man so often with a full squad, I think I'll be happy to make the move. He may get more minutes than players like Foden, KDB or Doku in a DGW but if he's not in an attacking role then there's not much benefit to it

            Open Controls
            1. d1g2w3
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              5 hours, 23 mins ago

              Agree, I think that's why I went for him.

              Open Controls
  3. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 54 mins ago

    Open Controls
    1. Content creators are for Ki…
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 51 mins ago

      😯

      Open Controls
      1. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 50 mins ago

        My name is John Cena.... U cant see me.... Unless I want to 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Content creators are for Ki…
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 50 mins ago

    Tell me what to do. FFS is the original content creator

    Open Controls
    1. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      When the world ends you will run on instinct, guess what you should do to your team

      Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Jump

      Open Controls
  5. Eggman Jr
    • 1 Year
    8 hours, 44 mins ago

    Palace fans (or anyone who knows anything)!
    What do you think: is Chris Richards nailed as long as Doucouré is injured?

    Open Controls
  6. TheTinman
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 13 mins ago

    RIP Everton. Another points deduction headed your way. Sad state of affairs. Modern football has become a farce.

    Open Controls
    1. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 34 mins ago

      It's a rigged game. Everton have 3rd lowest net transfer spend over the last 5 years. Villa/New need to sell to buy so they have no chance of challenging the cartel clubs
      PL is anti-competitive rubbish now with FFP

      Open Controls
    2. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      I don’t even think it’ll end up 10 points. They’re trying to make a point to tidy up.

      Open Controls
    3. jammie26
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      They've broken the rules and hence cheated so only right that they're punished imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        I don't think people are disputing that, it's whether all clubs are being treated equally and fairly......
        City could drag this out for years given the number of charges, meanwhile winning title after title off the back of breaking the rules.
        It effectively says committing lots of complex crimes is better than one as you'll tie the system in knots and they'll never touch you.....

        Open Controls
      2. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 56 mins ago

        did they? They gained no advantage with the overspend because they are building a stadium

        Open Controls
      3. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Rule breaking does not imply cheating or dishonesty
        Cheating requires intent

        Open Controls
    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      I am not a lawyer but this new charge smells like double jeopardy. If they got punished for three years misconduct then the clock should reset to the next three year period without overlap.

      Open Controls
      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Not if that is the rule they signed up to and agreed

        Open Controls
      2. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        You're definitely not a lawyer, given double jeopardy has been scrapped

        Open Controls
    5. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Isn't one of the purposes of FFP meant to stop clubs going bankrupt? Not sure how relegation achieves that

      Open Controls
      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        They should be given money for breaking the rules instead?

        Open Controls
    6. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Terrible owners ruining football. Needs the German model across world football or it’s not a sport anymore. As a Reading fan we won’t even exist due to these imbeciles.

      Open Controls
  7. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 33 mins ago

    How does Real Madrid avoid FFP. Its spending 1.7 billion on stadium work and going after Mbappe with a 20+m a year salary.
    Then we have Everton getting pummelled and facing relegation.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      Forest also all those stupid transfers 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      To be fair La Liga have very strict rules they impose in advance rather than hindsight (hence Barca selling Messi).

      Open Controls
    3. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 43 mins ago

      Stadium work has nothing to do with FFP, why go as far as Madrid when Manchester City are yet to be punished?

      Barcelona fan?

      Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      The balance sheet shows a profit?

      Open Controls
  8. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 28 mins ago

    The league is a joke. FFP was always criticised for big clubs effectively 'closing the door behind them' to prevent new money leading to more upstarts. Man City got there (by fraudulent means) just in time to be powerful enough to drag things out forever. Now smaller clubs are being punished in the space of a year while the perennial champions - all of whose titles are effectively tainted - will never see justice.

    Thing is, if they did punish City, they'd just walk away and join a super league. So it'll never end.

    Open Controls
    1. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 24 mins ago

      I don't care about city because it is the only thing that upsets the other cartel clubs that pulled the ladder up. They don't give a monkeys about any other club and hang that same super league threat over the PL
      I wish they'd just go join the super league, and actually go, so the league would be full of clubs on a much more similar financial footing

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yeah

        Because the 'champions league' doesn't exist.

        It's all about a cartel and ring fencing TV income with no genuine competition for some of these charlatans.

        Paying big bucks to lawyers to ruin sporting endeavour.

        Open Controls
        1. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 5 mins ago

          The only thing that will highlight the ridiculousness of FFP is if City win the lot for the next 10 years because not enough care about Everton or Forest, or care that New or Villa can't truly compete.

          Greed has ruined football

          Open Controls
  9. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    I never seem to get how price rises work. Salah to KDB now a no-brainer or can I afford to wait?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      Wait until City play their FA Cup game at least.

      Open Controls
  10. socinicos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    nah man, Salah might be back for GW22 depending on how AFCON goes.

    Open Controls
  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    Hope you're beating the blue Monday blues ...

    A beautiful blue sky and sunshine helped in this part of the world.

    For those of an East Midlands persuasion... you've got Derby County v Burton Albion to take you through these dark nights.

    🙂

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      Indeed, top comment! Positive vibes all round!
      (admittedly helps being in sunny Valencia!)

      We all pay lip service to mental health issues these days, and it can be a dark place , hold on and look forward ! 🙂

      Open Controls
  12. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    A. TAA
    B. Salah
    C. KDB
    D. Saka
    E. Son
    F. Haaland

    Will have to axe one of those when all are back. Who is your choice?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      between Saka & Son
      Prolly no TAA
      Doubt I could do Saka Son KDB even without TAA

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Doubt I could do Salah Saka Son KDB even without TAA

        Open Controls
        1. Lucky Z
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          I can with Chilwell for TAA

          Open Controls
    3. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Maddison should become an option again so Son is easier moved out in that case.

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    5. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      ADE can be covered in the medium term given fixtures

      Haaland is the only must if back and fit in the next 6 or so

      Salah can be skipped if they don’t double in 25 and get past Fulham in the cup

      KDB won’t play twice a week

      Unless anything else happens Haaland is the non-negotiable and the others can be skipped if value around the team is more compelling

      Open Controls
  13. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    D

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      reply fail.

      You know what I meant

      Open Controls
      1. Lucky Z
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yes thanks

        Open Controls
  14. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Modern Maturity

    I need to pat myself in the back for accepting Foden's blank this week. The original FPL player in me would have raged and blamed Foden for costing me a better result.

    The mature player knows a few things.

    a. A player can play a good weekend but not return
    b. A player can be terrible and score points, like the Manchester United points
    c. Everyone got Foden, so he really costed me nothing on Gains. Just absolute points.
    d. You get a player for a basket of week, otherwise you trade like crazy and make no real gains.
    e. NUFC is good club with talented Central Defenders. Though to break down.
    f. Most good players can only manage 5 points per game, that's a few blanks between hauls.
    g.Even national team hero's don't average 6 per game. Very, very few players can hit 200 pts, that's only 5.25 pts per game in a 38 game season

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Points f and g are the key ones for me. No one can return every single week, it's just not possible. Law of averages increases the chance of a return after every blank, more so after consecutive blanks. The better the player / team / fixtures, the higher the chance. So I find swapping for the guy who just scored big and chasing last week's points counter-productive most of the time.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      When KDB is ready to start I would suspect Foden will play right side forward. We might be better off point wise.

      Open Controls
  15. sankalparora07
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Trent will stay out this GW...right? Konsa's 6 points waiting on my bench

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.