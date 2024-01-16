73
  1. Game of Throw_ins
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 18 mins ago

    Trippier has returned a grand total of 4 points in his last 5 matches!

    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      Terrible value at the mo

    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yep he's on the chopping block for next GW to release funds. Going to need them up front if Pool and MCI both have a DGW25

      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        Will be ditched for a 4.0m or lower benchfodder

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      A good example that fixtures do matter, especially for defenders. Wouldn't be surprised if he smashes it GW23-25.

      1. Game of Throw_ins
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        3 of his 5 games were NFO - luton - eve

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Yeah but we all know the strain the Newcastle squad were under at that point. A bit of a break and getting some players back should help them.

    4. KeanosMagic
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      He's one of the players I'm looking to bring in after the Villa game! Looks a good run of fixtures after that until 32

    5. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Alfie Doughty, much better value replacement!

  2. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Great article - really easy to understand - thanks

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      I agree. Well put.

    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      hear hear was a good read.

  3. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    GW25 Possible team - woudl take me 11 transfers to get there though, so more an exercise to see what a team with 5 premium's that all double looks like:

    Turner, Areola
    TAA, Taylor, Gusto, Evans, Van Hecke - I know terrible defence except TAA
    Salah, Palmer, KDB, Foden, Garnacho
    Toney, Pedro, Haaland
    0.0itb

    Foden > BSilva would allow better defence (Gusto/Van Ecke > Andersen, Doughty)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Makes that combo look like FH territory only. Although without Toney it might be more realistic to get to

  4. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    When might Bournemouth get a dgw?

  5. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    I suppose the only thing not in this damm fine article is the knowledge regarding a lack of availability of slots for rearranged games, making Liverpool having a DGW25 an almost certainty.

    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Not if they lose to Fulham (smile) Nothing to worry about see

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Ha we live in hope, will make preparations much easier!

  6. AnytimeScorer
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    In GW 22 when Man City are at home to Burnley, if Man City are 2 or more goals up by the 60-70 minute mark do you think that KDB will be brought on (assuming that he starts on the bench)? The schedule gets busy again with 2 games a week throughout February, so I was interested in people's thoughts about his game time.

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Yes. They need to build up his minutes.

    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      His minutes in the FA Cup 4th round vs Spurs will help to shape the narrative.

      1. Mozumbus
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        This

    3. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Most probably, KDB will get enough minutes to keep him warmed
      In those minutes he'll be allowed to slay more even if the game is killed already
      This is my take

  7. Funkyav
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Excellent article, the headline could easily be changed to "STOP MAKING EARLY TRANSFERS YOU *****"

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Tell that to some of 6.5m people.

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Let people do early transfers if they want. More than one way to play the game, even if you/me/anyone disagrees with it.

  8. Captain Berbarossa - arrrrr…
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Can't believe I've had a triple up (Trippier, Schar, Dubravka) on Newcastle defence since GW15. Been wanting to ditch Schar and Trippier for a while now but always had other issues to deal with, and it will probably be the same next gameweek.

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Although Luton after Villa…

      1. Captain Berbarossa - arrrrr…
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Would be nice if Newcastle defence started to improve

  9. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Jota or Diaz??

  10. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    I think I've stumbled on a tasty rotation idea:

    Newcastle + Wolves Rotation.

    gw22: MAN
    gw23: LUT
    gw24: BRE
    gw25: BOU
    gw26: SHE
    gw27: FUL
    gw28: FUL
    gw29: BOU
    gw30: WHU
    gw31: EVE
    gw32: WHU
    gw33: TOT
    gw34: ARS
    gw35: LUT or SHU
    gw36: bur
    gw37: CRY
    gw38: bre

    23-32 looks particularly spicy, considering both Wolves and Newcastle are superior by some distance at home.

    Cunha/Hwang/Neto + Gordon/Botman/Burn.

    Getting Gordon next week to rotate with Cunha!

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Rotating attackers just doesn't work as well as defenders.

      Gordon scoring against City is case in point.

  11. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    The last transfer I made in FPL was 29th December.

    Seems a lifetime ago now!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A year ago

  12. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    If Salah and Haaland are available I have a bench problem. Who would you bench?

    Salah Foden Saka Richarlison Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Unlikely to happen but would be quite the problem. I guess Watkins? Don't think I could bench Palmer since Chelsea get so many pens.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Tbf you've probably still just got a Haaland problem for now.

      At least Trent might not be available either.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Rotating attackers just doesn't work as well as defenders.

    3. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      When I have an FPL related conundrum I usually asked myself ‘What would Camzy do?’ So I’m throwing up a circular reference error here

    4. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Saka.

  13. M00N
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Am I right in saying GW25 could be a double for Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs, and Luton as well as the current City, Brentford double? These 4 teams would blank the week after too?

    If the results go this way Free hit 26 is going to be popular with everyone stacking up with these players for the doubles.

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Not Chelsea and Spurs for some reason. No idea why.

      1. M00N
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        Strange. Is that 100% or more than likely not happening?

        1. Wobbles
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          I agree, it's a bit weird but apparently it's not an option for GW25. But I guess nothing is 100% certain.

          1. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Spurs and Chelsea not in Europe so loads of free midweeks for game to go into

  14. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Tempted to WC to this..

    Becker Neto
    Trippier/Trent Walker Porro Estupinan Doughty
    Foden Jota/Diaz Eze Palmer Gordon
    Werner Watkins Solanke

    10.7 itb So can get to Salah and Son

  15. boc610
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Date set for City's 115 charges to be heard. that sword of damacles is swinging and going to drop soon. i think what will end up happening will shake football to its core. they will have titles take off them, possibly be thrown out of the league and Pep will walk away with a legacy tarnished forever. And it wont be his fault or the players but the owners who thought they could bend the rules to suit themselves.

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Or they just get away with it like they did with the UEFA case.

      1. boc610
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        that was time barred and a dud of a case from the get go. and they were fined for not coperating which people forget. the prem league arent that stupid. this has legs. if even a third are proven they are screwed

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I hope you're right but I don't have much faith.

    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      … and that date will be 31st February 20-never.

      1. boc610
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        ....is what all city fans living in Noddyland currently want to believe

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          And they'll appeal and come GW38 we'll have no idea who wins the PL or gets relegated.

        2. Boss Hogg
          • 14 Years
          1 hour ago

          Money talks.

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            57 mins ago

            They can't let City off while relegating Everton and Forest. That would stretch credulity too far.

  16. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Mourinho sacked by Roma

    1. M00N
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Michael Jackson is dead

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        That is Bad news.

        1. Content creators are for Ki…
          • 10 Years
          40 mins ago

          What kind of a grav and user name is that!

          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            31 mins ago

            A great one xxx

        2. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          Not for kids though.

    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      I can see Mourinho going full Joey Barton in the next few years. Like a kind of elder statesman figure for incels and nutjobs.

  17. Content creators are for Ki…
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Mourinho sacked by Spurs

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No way

  18. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Mourinho sacked by Inter Milan

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Isn't he still at United?

  19. Aster
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Udogio to Doughty worth it?

    1. Aster
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Udogie

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He's known as Udogio when he plays for Italy.

      I'd probably not make that transfer tbh. Fixtures are pretty poor for Luton, (apart from gw24).

  20. Men in green tights
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Have you got a ft to burn as can’t see the point of this transfer for this coming week.

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Fail reply to above post

    2. Aster
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes I do, was trying to prepare for gw 25 and get more money in the bank for Haaland and Kdb.

      My other option is Wissa to Joao Pedro.

      1. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bit basis on this as put Pedro in myself on a WC last week got good fixtures just hope he keeps getting good game time .

        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Predictive text is a nightmare should be bias

