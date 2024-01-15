72
  1. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    KDB...you know you want it...

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      He’s not in the article, I’m only considering Werner and this Dragon bloke

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Almost on 80% on fplstats

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        And Bowen at -100% when it looks like he may not miss a single league game. People are weird.

  2. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Surely he solves the rubik cube in 45 secs not 45 mins!

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      4 hours ago

      Good to see its been fixed 🙂

      1. Sharkytect
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Wow. Really not a lot of activity on here today

        1. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          xRC is an important new underlying metric!

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      I couldn't even take it apart in 45 seconds, let alone do it properly in 45 minutes.

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I can't do it at all, but my 10yo can do it in about 1 min so wasn't going to be impressed by a grown man doing it in 45 mins!

  3. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    I'm coming round to the idea of ditching Pau, Gabriel, Watkins and Saka over the next few weeks to get in Trippier, Van Hecke, Haaland and Salah (when he's back). Van Hecke would be bench fodder in a 352.

    No brainer, right?

    1. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Watkins will punish you, who are your other strikers?

      1. KeanosMagic
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Would be Haaland and Solanke, Archer in reserve.

        I know Watkins is decent. But rarely hauls, Haaland obviously better

        1. Utopsis
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          I wouldn't say he rarely hauls - 3 double digit ones this season. I'd sooner sell Solanke than Watkins, you'll want him back as soon as you sell.

          Or have Haaland Watkins Solanke with a cheapie mid like Garnacho or Chukuemeka?

          1. Alan Watts
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Watkins has one goal in 7 games, and returned in one other game

            ....underlying stats down big as well

  4. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    But of a weird one guys and girls, thinking long term, who would you prefer, Bowen or Porro? I know they're different positions. But I can't afford both

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Bowen if money isnt much of an issue

    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Porro probably. There are cheaper mids that I like similarly to Bowen. That doesn't really exist for Porro.

    3. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Porro for me

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Porro

    5. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Vote Pedro!

    6. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Can you do Porro and Kudus because he looks like he's coming home early at this rate!

    7. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Porro

    8. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Bowan. Maddison will take set pieces off Porro when he returns and their defence is still terrible.

  5. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Alvarez owners what's your plan?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Hold him until I turn him into Haaland.

      1. wulfrunian
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Dgw25 is coming.If you keep him for gw22 it would be tough to sell him.

      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Shazam!

      3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Are you feeding him a water stone?

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Keep until the double. Someone else will have to be Haaland

  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    If Ghana beat Egypt and Egypt finish 3rd in group then they probably play favourites Senegal in last 16 on 28/29 Jan and could be back in time for week 22 game v Chelsea……….

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Ifs and all that, but it is worth bearing in mind. He could be back before Haaland.

  7. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Which one would you sell for KDB?

    A. Foden
    B. Gordon
    C. Saka
    D. Richarlison
    E. Palmer

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Foden, but wait until KDB is starting games.

    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Foden. Just. Then Saka.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Said Foden instead of Saka to save MCI double-up

    3. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Everyone would've told you to get Foden in last week, now it's get him out!

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        I'd probably wait until KdB plays some decent minutes.

        He's not going to score 12 every bench cameo, more likely 1

  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    House of the Drăgușin.

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Dragusin Junior High

  9. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (446 teams)

    Current safety score = 19
    Top score = 66

    Entry is open if you cover these scores - https://cdn.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/last-chance-month-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition.png

    Code is x9free

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Do you have to beat every round TM?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        53 mins ago

        At least have that score for the round.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      have u ever won LMS TM?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/04/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-lms-competition/

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          one day 😉

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            57 mins ago

            Guess you changed your username.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              54 mins ago

              no I never won it was just a wink lol

              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 14 Years
                52 mins ago

                one day 😉

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 4 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  LMS is so hard, I really rate it lol. 38 GWs with no screw up is mad.

                  1. Zenith UK
                    • 7 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    GW16; I got 37, safety score was 39, the kicker?

                    Allison came back one game earlier than expected so Kelleher got 0 instead of (arguably) 2 points (Areola was injured, wrist injury).

                    Also every single player in my team blanked except for Salah (Haaland's first week out injured).

                    Gabriel(2), Tsimikas(2), Trippier(-1), Lascelles(-1)
                    Salah(13x2), Saka(2), Bowen(2), Gordon(2), Palmer(1)
                    Watkins(2)

                    What a week to go out...

                  2. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 14 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    It's not that hard, it's only 37 GWs. 😆

      2. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        You have to be extremely good at FPL to finish top 2, that's all I know!

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          I see Goonersteve’s son’s up to 21st in the world at the moment

          1. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            You have to be extremely good** to finish top 25 in the world and top 2 LMS, that's all I know!

            **lucky

  10. TheFridge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    I've been pondering my long-term team, and can afford to get to something like this, post 24/25. Would welcome thoughts, as it'll affect transfer planning:

    Areola/Dubravka
    Porro, Estupinan, Burn, Branthwaite, Lamptey
    Salah, Son, de Bruyne, Saka, Palmer
    Haaland, Solanke, Archer

    Getting to Salah, Son, KdB, and Haaland requires some sacrifices: neither premium defender (Trent or Trips) and Watkins out for Solanke. Is it worth it? Thoughts?

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Saka > Gordon immediate change.

      That 3M allows you to do;
      Solanke > Watkins, Braintwaite & Lamptey > Doughty & Gusto, with some change
      Burn > Trippier & Braintwaite & Lamptey > Doughty & Gusto
      Archer > Isak?

      Also what's the update with Ederson, if out for a while Ortega could be a shout to bank another 0.4M?

      1. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        That's interesting, to be sure. Thanks, Zenith. Good shout.

        Any other thoughts? Really interested in having a long-term planning discussion.

        1. TheFridge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Any news on whether Barnes' likely return will create rotation risk for Gordon?

        2. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          I've avoided Solanke throughout personally. I might consider him from GW27 onwards.

          I keep tinkering trying to get an unreal team (to the point of weekly benching headaches). The best I can manage are the following. Team 1 leaves 1.1M in the bank. Team 2 I'm 0.5M short (adding this as I'm sure someone with better TV or who hasn't ditched Salah yet - I did last week - could afford it);

          Areola, Ortega
          XXX, Trippier, Porro, Estupinan, Doughty
          Salah, Son, Bowen, Gordon, Palmer
          Watkins, XXX, XXX

          Team 1: Trent, Solanke, Joao Pedro
          Team 2: Gusto, Haaland, Semenyo

          1. TheFridge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            31 mins ago

            I am sitting on something similar as an alternative to the KdB lineup:
            Areola, Dubravka
            Trippier, Estupinan, Porro, Burns, Lamptey
            Salah, Son, Saka, Bowen, Palmer
            Haaland, Watkins, Archer

            Preferences?

            1. Zenith UK
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Gordon hasn't gone more than two weeks without hitting some kind of return. I'd rather him than Saka personally. Think you're missing out on Doughty unless you're maxed out on price. Otherwise only player missing is Trent, but not really possible with the prices of the players you have

  11. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Joelinton could be out for the rest of the season. Another big loss for Newcastle.

    https://x.com/LukeEdwardsTele/status/1747006433952981406

    As per reports in Brazil, at the moment it’s looks like Joelinton requires surgery on a tendon in his groin which will be him ruled out for rest of the season. #nufc waiting for final assessment before proceeding with operation. More on
    @TeleFootball

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Anderson train!

  12. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    many other people playing 3 up front already?

  13. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    #BowenBackBaby

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      We'll get a decent look tomorrow. Wonder if he's in the squad.

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Ruled out of tomorrow's game.

        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          That was fast.

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I want him to have a rest now as have Isak as attacking sub!

      As it currently stands, good chance I get Cash (1) in while Isak (6) and Branthwaite (6) stay benched. Classic FPL

  14. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I don't have the link but Werner basically told a reporter this:
    I like scoring goals, I want to score goals, but I now realise how I can important to the team in other ways, and I see why assists and my position are important. I want to get assists and help the team anyway I can.

  15. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    52 mins ago

    Took a hit to bring in Foden as thought Bowen was almost certainly out.
    Played Bowen anyway and benched Solanke, on the off chance.
    I have a horrible feeling Solanke is going to score against Liverpool and Bowen will now block it! The sooner I can focus on a fixed 11 the better in my opinion. I dread benching another Gusto 17pts or Palmer 18pts.

