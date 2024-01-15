The first half of this January transfer window has been very quiet for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers but Tottenham Hotspur have decisively pounced for Timo Werner (£6.5m) and Radu Dragusin (£4.5m).

One is already known to Premier League fans and those around Europe, arriving on loan, whilst the other is younger, newer and here on a permanent £25m deal.

Both made their league debuts for Ange Postecoglou’s side in Gameweek 21’s draw at Manchester United. So what clues did we pick up and what impact will the duo have in FPL?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions below.

THE HISTORY

Bursting onto the German scene as a teenager, Werner quickly broke Stuttgart’s records for youngest debutant and goal scorer aged 17. His eventual move to ambitious RB Leipzig continued to bring in many age-related milestones based on goals and appearances, often later surpassed by Kai Havertz (£7.1m). It wasn’t the only thing they’d soon have in common.

A four-year stint in east Germany was high-scoring enough to put Werner on the radar of Europe’s biggest heavyweights. November 2019’s rout against Mainz saw him pick up a hat-trick of both goals and assists. So, the following summer, it was a delighted Chelsea who activated Werner’s release clause and won the race for his signature.

Season Team Division Starts (subs) Goals Assists 2023/24 RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2 (6) 2 0 2022/23 RB Leipzig Bundesliga 23 (4) 9 4 2021/22 Chelsea Premier League 15 (6) 4 2 2020/21 Chelsea Premier League 29 (6) 6 12 2019/20 RB Leipzig Bundesliga 33 (1) 28 8 2018/19 RB Leipzig Bundesliga 29 (1) 16 9 2017/18 RB Leipzig Bundesliga 28 (4) 13 8 2016/17 RB Leipzig Bundesliga 28 (3) 21 7

However, despite winning the Champions League and Club World Cup, his two seasons at Stamford Bridge are considered by many to have been a massive failure.

Four goals and two FPL assists arrived in his first eight league outings but a 14-match goalless streak occurred between Gameweeks 9 and 23 of 2020/21. He netted just 10 times over both campaigns to produce a shockingly low goal conversion rate of 8.06%. Even the notoriously frustrating Darwin Nunez (£7.4m) currently sits at 9.86% overall. And his only instances of exceeding 10 FPL points in a match both came versus Southampton.

Above: Werner’s underlying attacking stats for 2020/21 (top) and 2021/22 (bottom)

The end felt imminent once Romelu Lukaku arrived ahead of season two. Minutes dwindled under Thomas Tuchel and he rejoined Die Roten Bullen ahead of 2022/23. Should Spurs decide not to make this loan permanent, Werner will continue to alternate between London and Leipzig. Although it may be a good omen that he’s previously scored twice at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As for Dragusin, his stock is rising after helping Genoa return to Serie A and Romania qualify for Euro 2024. In fact, by opting for Spurs over Bayern Munich, he’s now the third Romanian Footballer of the Year centre-back to play for The Lilywhites after Gheorghe Popescu and Vlad Chiriches.

The 21-year-old entered Juventus’ youth teams at 16 but, following several loans, signed permanently for Genoa in the summer, giving the latter a quick, large profit.

PLAYING STYLES

Spurs aren’t just gaining an individual who can solve a Rubik’s Cube in 45 seconds, they are – less importantly – adding a strong defender with a big personality. Another mentality monster.

Dragusin has a tendency not to tackle which, combined with some good recovery pace, means he’s tough to dribble past. It’s happened no more than once during this Serie A half-season.

“He was my dream player for Genoa that season. Still young, but physically strong, a model athlete and a very good defender. We still had to work on some things with him. We did a lot with him on his tactical behaviour and positioning against the ball. “Also, he is right-footed but played on the left side of defence and sometimes his build-up play wasn’t so strong. But he worked very hard every day and got better and better.” – Alexander Blessin, the initial Genoa coach of Dragusin

Whilst it’d be fair to question the adaptability, he’s seamlessly switched between playing styles at Genoa. Right now, they’re a team with low possession and a non-aggressive press where Dragusin ranks third for winning aerial duels (58).

Above: 2023/24 Serie A players ranked by won aerial duels, provided by FBref

Yet, on the way to securing second place in Serie B last season, their progressive brand of football was typified by Dragusin making the third-most ball carries (435) of defenders in that division. 370 of them ended with a pass, showcasing a composure that looks to break opposition lines when finding a team-mate. Furthermore, his 18 months there have delivered six league goals.

That side of ‘The Bodyguard’ feels more suitable for the way Spurs play under Postecoglou and the same can apply to ‘Turbo Timo’. Pacy and versatile, just because he flopped at Chelsea doesn’t mean it’ll be the same this time. It’s like comparing apples to oranges.

WHERE WERNER + DRAGUSIN FIT IN AT SPURS?

Refreshingly, at a time when it feels like every new signing is slowly eased into proceedings, both of these featured at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“Timo [Werner], he’s had two sessions with us, he hasn’t started a game for ages but I saw today I think he can be really exciting for us once he gets to understand our game and gets up to speed with our training. You could see there were little moments today, he was always a threat and I think he will enjoy his football here. “More importantly today I had no option but to start him. He was a really willing participant in it. He wanted to help. He put his hand up and said whatever I can do, I’ll do and it’s a credit to him.” – Ange Postecoglou

With Son Heung-min (£9.7m) away at the Asian Cup and Dejan Kulusevski (£7.1m) feeling ill, Werner is an ideal way to immediately cover their absences before adding to Spurs’ overall weaponry during their top-four push. Whether it’s playing as the centre-forward or as a left-sided attacker, this loan with an optional permanent transfer feels like a no-brainer right now.

Encouragingly, the 27-year-old had five attempts on goal in the 2-2 draw. Only two Gameweek 21 participants (so far) exceed his four penalty area shots, also assisting Rodrigo Bentancur‘s (£5.4m) equaliser.

Above: Players ranked by attempts inside the box during the five Gameweek 21 matches

Meanwhile, at the back, there’s probably less interest in Dragusin. After having to deploy Emerson Royal (£4.4m) in central defence, the north Londoners were able to welcome back Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and Micky van der Ven (£4.4m) in Manchester.

The Dutchman was removed late on but with no more than cramp, suggesting that Dragusin’s brief cameo is how things will initially be for him. Something that will not attract FPL managers.

ARE THEY WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

The team’s defensive stats are another turn-off. One clean sheet in 12, conceding the seventh-most shots (294) and fourth-most big chances (54). Mass interest in Pedro Porro (£5.8m) is based purely on his attacking threat and set-piece involvement.

Should Porro ever be unavailable, Dragusin joins Emerson as a candidate for filling in at right-back. He’s got experience there, alongside playing in Genoa’s back three. Overall, a very versatile player who is needed for squad depth but isn’t yet a realistic FPL option.

Our Season Ticker believes Spurs have one of the best fixture runs between now and Gameweek 30, although there’s a chance that Gameweek 26 will be blank, depending on Chelsea’s EFL Cup semi-final.

Werner was handed a nice-looking £6.5m price by the game but it may not tempt managers who are committed to either 3-5-2 or a forward line of Erling Haaland (£13.9m), Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) and Dominic Solanke (£7.1m).

“It’s important for him and also for me that I can play every position up front. It’s always good when you have some players that can play different positions, who can change in the game, so I think that’s one of my strengths, to be flexible up front and to play every position.” – Timo Werner

As well as that, important players Son, Kulusevski and James Maddison (£7.8m) are all expected to be back over the next few Gameweeks, instantly making him a rotation risk. Over 800,000 have bought Richarlison (£6.9m) since Gameweek 18, so perhaps Werner’s biggest FPL impact will be that it further endangers the Brazilian’s longer-term spot regardless of his six goals from six games.

It’ll be a shame too, as Spurs rank second for goals (44) and third for shots (336) so far.