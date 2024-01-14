2
2 Comments Post a Comment
  1. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Can’t believe I’ve got to wait a whole week for Saka to let me down

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Couldn’t have put it any better haha! I can’t wait for my let down

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.