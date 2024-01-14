We’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur in this Scout Notes article.

SIX IN SIX FOR RICHARLISON

Richarlison (£6.9m) netted his sixth goal in six Premier League games on Sunday, with a glancing header from Pedro Porro’s (£5.8m) corner.

That upturn in output started in Gameweek 16 when Ange Postecoglou moved him up front.

Since then, Richarlison has racked up 49 points, at least five more than any other player in Fantasy.

In truth, he drifted in and out of the game at Old Trafford, but you can’t argue with his goal or defensive work, and he’s clearly growing into his role as Spurs’ centre-forward.

Elsewhere, Timo Werner (£6.5m) went straight into the Tottenham starting XI after joining on loan from RB Leipzig last week and claimed an assist.

It didn’t work out for him in his last spell in England but he had five shots here, a match-leading total, and made a solid enough start.

“Timo, he’s had two sessions with us, he hasn’t started a game for ages but I saw today I think he can be really exciting for us once he gets to understand our game and gets up to speed with our training. You could see there were little moments today, he was always a threat and I think he will enjoy his football here. “More importantly today I had no option but to start him. He was a really willing participant in it. He wanted to help. He put his hand up and said whatever I can do, I’ll do and it’s a credit to him.” – Ange Postecoglou on Timo Werner

PORRO’S ASSISTS

Another Gameweek, another Pedro Porro assist.

The Spaniard is now up to eight for the season, the most of any defender in FPL.

Porro had a tough time defensively on Sunday but he was excellent on the ball and his set-piece delivery, which led to Richarlison’s goal, was on point. One of his corners also saw Cristian Romero (£4.9m) hit the bar.

With another five chances created, Porro subsequently secured two bonus points, taking his tally to 13 for the season – only two defenders, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Kieran Trippier (£6.7m), have more.

Meanwhile, Romero and Micky van de Ven (£4.4m), Tottenham’s first-choice centre-back pairing, were back in action at Old Trafford and they largely dealt well with Man Utd’s attackers, restricting them to just 0.84 expected goals (xG).

Still, having conceded twice, it’s now just one clean sheet in 10 for Spurs.

On the injury front, van de Ven went down towards the end of the game but it was only cramp, while Dejan Kulusevski (£7.1m) missed out through illness.

“Really happy to be back. At the end a bit [of] cramp, but the rest was okay. It was just a cramp in the calf. I didn’t play for I think two-and-a-half months and you saw the intensity of the game was really high, so to be honest I think minute 89, it was just cramp.” – Micky van de Ven

“IT’S STARTED TO CLICK”

Erik ten Hag’s side twice blew a lead on Sunday but there were positives to take, with the Rasmus Hojlund (£6.8m) x Marcus Rashford (£8.4m) partnership showing signs of improvement.

Both players scored, with Hojlund also assisting Rashford’s effort.

“It’s started to click maybe now a little bit. I think we are linking up better offensively and we can see that.” – Rasmus Hojlund

“There’s been a lot of focus about me not scoring in the Premier League but I’ve always believed in myself. It’s taken time but it’s not like I’ve not been scoring goals. My team-mates help me every day. You can always take the confidence with you from the earlier games. It’s instinct.” – Rasmus Hojlund

It’s worth noting Hojlund’s goal was his only shot, but it’s now two goals in two home games for him and United’s front three is looking better, with Alejandro Garnacho (£4.8m) providing an alternative threat on the right.

“I think you see it is growing and add Garnacho. We have a front three that is a threat for every opponent.” – Erik ten Hag on his front three partnership

As for Rashford, he’s now returned in three successive Gameweeks, with Sunday’s goal his first at Old Trafford this season.

He was close to adding an assist, too, when Destiny Udogie (£4.8m) headed his cross onto the frame of the goal.

WHY SHAW MISSED OUT

Luke Shaw (£5.2m) missed out against Spurs after failing a late fitness test on Sunday morning.

Instead, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.4m) started at left-back, with Diogo Dalot (£5.1m) on the right.

Explaining his decision, ten Hag said:

“It is not the first time [Wan-Bissaka has played at left-back]. On Monday at Wigan he played part of it there. We expected Luke Shaw [to play]. We trained with Shaw in our preparation but this morning he dropped out. So, to change then back from what we trained and our gameplan… it would be to adapt too much. So, we decided to put Aaron on the left with Diogo on the right side.” – Erik ten Hag

Elsewhere, Lisandro Martinez (£4.7m) and Casemiro (£5.3m) were back on the bench but United will now lose Andre Onana (£4.8m), who is off to AFCON.